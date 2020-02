By Martin Mou



China Shenhua Energy said its January coal production and sales rose 14% and 4.2% on year, respectively, as it moved to ensure energy supply to Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company produced 24.1 million metric tons of coal in the month and recorded 27.1 million tons in coal sales, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

