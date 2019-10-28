China Shenhua Energy : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019 0 10/28/2019 | 08:27am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01088) THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019 Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is required to announce this quarterly report. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby presents the results of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). Such results have not been audited or reviewed by the independent auditors. 1. IMPORTANT NOTICE The Board and the supervisory committee of the Company together with the directors, supervisors and the senior management of the Company warrant that the contents of the quarterly report are authentic, accurate and complete and do not contain any misrepresentation, misleading statement or material omission, and shall jointly and severally accept legal liability. This report was considered and approved at the 23rd meeting of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. All directors of the Company have attended the meeting. - 1 - Wang Xiangxi, Chairman of the Board of the Company, Xu Shancheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the accounting department of the Company, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this report. The financial statements of this report are prepared in accordance with IFRSs, but have not been audited or reviewed. Please refer to section 2.2 of this report for the major differences between the financial statements prepared under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of PRC and those prepared under the IFRSs. 2. COMPANY PROFILE Key financial indicators prepared under the IFRSs January to January to September September Percentage 2019 2018 change % Revenue (RMB million) 177,849 194,084 (8.4) Profit before income tax 54,237 58,249 (6.9) (RMB million) Profit for the period (RMB million) 43,153 45,572 (5.3) Profit for the period attributable to 36,250 37,207 (2.6) equity holders of the Company (RMB million) Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 1.823 1.871 (2.6) Net cash generated from operating 56,757 67,822 (16.3) activities (RMB million) Net cash per share generated from 2.85 3.41 (16.3) operating activities (RMB/share) Net cash generated from operating 53,527 58,233 (8.1) activities excluding the effect of Shenhua Finance Company (RMB million) Net cash per share generated from 2.69 2.93 (8.1) operating activities excluding the effect of Shenhua Finance Company (RMB/share) - 2 - As at 30 As at 31 September December Percentage 2019 2018 change % Total assets (RMB million) 564,882 591,626 (4.5) Total liabilities (RMB million) 146,119 182,789 (20.1) Total equity (RMB million) 418,763 408,837 2.4 Equity attributable to equity holders of 350,523 331,693 5.7 the Company (RMB million) Shareholders' equity per share 17.62 16.68 5.7 (RMB/share) 2.2 Major differences of financial statements prepared under different accounting standards Unit: RMB million Net profit attributable Net assets attributable to equity holders of the to equity holders of the Company Company January to January to As at 30 As at 31 September September September December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Under China Accounting 37,088 35,278 346,911 327,763 Standards for Business Enterprises Adjustment: Simple production (838) 1,929 3,612 3,930 maintenance, production safety and other related expenditures Under International Financial 36,250 37,207 350,523 331,693 Reporting Standards Explanation: Pursuant to the relevant regulations of the related government authorities in the PRC, the Group accrued provisions for simple production maintenance, production safety and other related expenditures, recognised as expenses in profit or loss and separately recorded as a specific reserve in shareholders' equity under China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. On utilisation of the specific reserve as fixed assets within the stipulated scope, the full amount of accumulated depreciation is recognised at the same time when the cost of the relevant assets is recorded. Under International Financial Reporting Standards, these expenses are recognised in profit or loss as and when incurred. Relevant capital expenditure is recognised as property, plant and equipment and depreciated according to the relevant depreciation method. The effect on deferred tax arising from such difference is also reflected. - 3 - 2.3 Major operational data 2019 2018 Percentage change(%) July to January to July to January to July to January to Operational indicators Unit September September September September September September (I) Coal 1. Commercial coal production Million tonnes 68.7 214.1 74.2 220.0 (7.4) (2.7) 2. Coal sales Million tonnes 114.6 331.7 114.7 340.0 (0.1) (2.4) (II) Transportation 1. Turnover of self-owned railway Billion tonne km 71.8 214.7 72.8 211.4 (1.4) 1.6 2 Seaborne coal Million tonnes 69.9 199.4 69.6 199.1 0.4 0.2 Of which: Via Huanghua Port Million tonnes 48.5 140.2 50.7 142.7 (4.3) (1.8) Via Shenhua Tianjin Million tonnes 12.3 33.4 11.1 33.8 10.8 (1.2) Coal Dock 3. Shipment volume Million tonnes 28.7 83.5 26.5 78.1 8.3 6.9 4. Shipment turnover Billion tonne 23.1 67.8 22.5 67.6 2.7 0.3 nautical miles (III) Power generation 1. Gross power generation Billion kWh 36.75 116.65 80.07 213.66 (54.1) (45.4) 2. Total power output dispatch Billion kWh 34.38 109.34 75.06 200.44 (54.2) (45.5) (IV) Coal chemical 1. Sales of polyethylene Thousand tonnes 74.7 261.2 67.8 239.4 10.2 9.1 2. Sales of polypropylene Thousand tonnes 70.7 241.3 60.7 221.0 16.5 9.2 Note: According to the comparative basis, from July to September 2018, the total power generation and power output dispatch amounted to 42.08 billion kWh and 39.40 billion kWh, respectively; from January to September 2018, the total power generation and power output dispatch amounted to 120.97 billion kWh and 113.34 billion kWh, respectively. - 4 - 2.4 Total number of shareholders and shareholding of top ten shareholders and top ten holders of tradable shares (or shares not subject to selling restrictions) at the end of the reporting period Total number of shareholders 164,571 Including: Holders of A shares (including China Energy) 162,430 Registered holders of H shares 2,141 Unit: shares Shareholding of top ten shareholders Number of Number of shares Shares pledged or shares held at held subject frozen the end of to selling Status of Nature of Name of shareholder (in full) the period Percentage restrictions shares Number shareholder % China Energy Investment Corporation 13,812,709,196 69.45 0 Nil N/A State-owned Limited HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED 3,390,277,222 17.05 0 Unknown N/A Overseas corporation China Securities Finance Corporation 594,718,049 2.99 0 Nil N/A Others Limited Beijing Chengtong Financial Control 282,361,828 1.42 0 Nil N/A State-owned Investment Co., Ltd. China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd. 160,204,700 0.81 0 Nil N/A Others - Bosera CSI State-Owned Enterprises Innovation-driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund Bank of China Limited - Harvest 124,981,900 0.63 0 Nil N/A Others CSI State-Owned Enterprises Innovation-driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund Central Huijin Asset Management 110,027,300 0.55 0 Nil N/A State-owned Limited Industrial and Commercial Bank of 105,341,801 0.53 0 Nil N/A Others China Limited - GF CSI State- Owned Enterprises Innovation- driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund Hong Kong Securities Clearing 80,825,235 0.41 0 Nil N/A Overseas Company Limited corporation China Construction Bank Corporation 36,766,700 0.18 0 Nil N/A Others - Fullgoal CSI State-Owned Enterprises Innovation-driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund - 5 - Shareholdings of top ten shareholders without selling restrictions Number of Type and number of shares shares without selling Name of shareholders restrictions Type Number China Energy Investment Corporation 13,812,709,196 RMB ordinary 13,812,709,196 Limited shares HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED 3,390,277,222 Overseas-listed 3,390,277,222 foreign shares China Securities Finance Corporation 594,718,049 RMB ordinary 594,718,049 Limited shares Beijing Chengtong Financial Control 282,361,828 RMB ordinary 282,361,828 Investment Co., Ltd. shares China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd. 160,204,700 RMB ordinary 160,204,700 - Bosera CSI State-Owned shares Enterprises Innovation-driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund 124,981,900 RMB ordinary 124,981,900 Bank of China Limited - Harvest CSI State-Owned Enterprises shares Innovation-driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund Central Huijin Asset Management 110,027,300 RMB ordinary 110,027,300 Limited shares Industrial and Commercial Bank of 105,341,801 RMB ordinary 105,341,801 China Limited - GF CSI State- shares Owned Enterprises Innovation- driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund Hong Kong Securities Clearing 80,825,235 RMB ordinary 80,825,235 Company Limited shares China Construction Bank Corporation 36,766,700 RMB ordinary 36,766,700 - Fullgoal CSI State-Owned shares Enterprises Innovation-driven Index ETF Securities Investment Fund Statements on the connected relationships among the above shareholders and whether they are parties acting in concert HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Save for the information disclosed above, the Company is not aware of whether any connected relationship existing among the top ten shareholders not subject to selling restrictions and the top ten shareholders, and whether they are parties acting in concert under the "Measures for the Administration of Acquisition of Listed Companies". Details of holders of preference N/A shares whose voting rights have been restored and their relevant shareholding Note: H shares held by HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED are held on behalf of a number of its clients; A shares held by Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited are held on behalf of a number of its clients. - 6 - 2.5 Total number of holders of preference shares, and shareholdings of the top ten holders of preference shares and top ten holders of preference shares not subject to selling restrictions as at the end of the reporting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Change in the scope of consolidated financial statements

The transaction relating to the joint venture company jointly established by the Company and GD Power with their respective equities and assets held in relevant coal-fired power generation companies (the " Subject Assets ") has been completed on 31 January 2019. Since the Completion Date, the assets and liabilities of the power plants in relation to the Subject Assets contributed by the Company and profit or loss subsequent to 31 January 2019 are no longer consolidated to the consolidated financial statement of the Company. The Company increased the long-term equity investment in its Joint Venture Company and conducted subsequent measurement under the equity method. Material changes in major items of accounting statements of the Company and the underlying reasons

From January to September 2019, revenue of the Group under the IFRSs was RMB177,849 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB194,084 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 8.4%. Profit before income tax was RMB54,237 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB58,249 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.9%. Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB36,250 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB37,207 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.6%. As at 30 September 2019, the asset liability ratio of the Group was 25.9% (as at 31 December 2018: 30.9%), representing a decrease of 5.0 percentage points as compared to the end of last year. - 7 - Changes in major accounting items of the consolidated financial statements and explanations are set out below: Unit: RMB million Items of consolidated statement of profit January to January to or loss and other September September Percentage No. comprehensive income 2019 2018 Change Major reasons for changes % 1 Revenue 177,849 194,084 (8.4) Since the Completion Date, revenue relating to the Subject Assets has no longer been consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Company. 2 Cost of sales (118,553) (126,293) (6.1) Decrease in sales volume of coal purchased and unit purchase cost, and decrease in depreciation and amortization cost of power segment. 3 General and (5,784) (6,485) (10.8) Decrease in labour expense as administrative a result of decrease in the expenses number of personnel. 4 Other gains and losses 1,933 35 5,422.9 The Company recognised relevant returns on investment on the Completion Date of the Subject Assets of the Joint Venture Company, and recognised gains on redemption of wealth management products of the Company upon expiry. 5 Loss allowances 140 299 (53.2) Decrease in the balances of loans granted by Shenhua Finance Company as at the end of the reporting period, reversing part of the allowance for doubtful debts. - 8 - Unit: RMB million Items of consolidated statement of profit January to January to or loss and other September September Percentage No. comprehensive income 2019 2018 Change Major reasons for changes % 6 Finance costs (2,094) (3,492) (40.0) Decrease in the interest expenses due to the decrease in new borrowings. 7 Share of results of 490 348 40.8 The Company recognised the associates share of result of the Joint Venture Company after the completion of the transaction in relation to the Joint Venture Company. 8 Income tax expense (11,084) (12,677) (12.6) Average income tax rate for the first three quarters of 2019 was 20.4% (for the corresponding period in 2018: 21.8%), representing a decrease of 1.4 percentage points, which is mainly due to the increase in percentage of profits in railway segment, which is entitled to more preferential tax rates. - 9 - Unit: RMB million Items of consolidated As at 30 As at 31 statement of September December Percentage No. financial position 2019 2018 change Major reasons for changes % 1 Construction in progress 42,472 36,585 16.1 Additional contribution in power and railway infrastructure construction project 2 Right-of-use assets 17,580 N/A N/A Lease right-of-use assets recognised due to application of new lease standard of the Group 3 Interests in associates 40,086 10,047 299.0 Investment in the Joint Venture Company recognised by the Company 4 Other non-current assets 33,228 29,456 12.8 Increase of long-term loans granted by Shenhua Finance Company 5 Lease prepayments N/A 16,425 (100.0) Reclassification of the item into right-of-use assets due to application of new lease standard of the Group 6 Inventories 13,209 9,967 32.5 Increase in inventories of coal, ancillary materials and spare parts 7 Cash and cash 85,607 61,863 38.4 Cash generated from operating equivalents activities 8 Assets classified as held 0 83,367 (100.0) Completion of the Subject Assets for sale of the Joint Venture Company 9 Short-term borrowings 3,988 5,772 (30.9) Repayment of certain short-term borrowings upon expiry 10 Accounts and bills 22,189 26,884 (17.5) Decrease of balances of payables payable for power and transportation businesses - 10 - Unit: RMB million Items of consolidated As at 30 As at 31 statement of September December Percentage No. financial position 2019 2018 change Major reasons for changes % 11 Current portion of bonds 3,534 0 N/A Maturity of some USD bonds will be due within 1 year 12 Income tax payable 3,325 4,213 (21.1) Settlement of income tax during the reporting period 13 Contract liabilities 6,504 3,404 91.1 Increase of prepayment for coal business 14 Liabilities associated 0 29,914 (100.0) Completion of liabilities with assets classified associated with the Subject as held for sale Assets of the Joint Venture Company 15 Long-term borrowings 39,798 46,765 (14.9) Repayment of certain long-term borrowings upon expiry 16 Bonds 3,507 6,823 (48.6) USD bonds due within 1 year reclassified to current portion of bonds 17 Lease liabilities 666 N/A N/A Lease liability recognised due to application of new lease standard of the Group - 11 - Unit: RMB million Items of the January to January to consolidated statement September September Percentage No. of cash flows 2019 2018 change Major reasons for changes % 1 Net cash generated from 56,757 67,822 (16.3) Decrease in cash inflows due operating activities to decrease in income; Including: Net cash 3,230 9,589 (66.3) and decrease in deposits generated placed with Shenhua from operating Finance Company activities of Shenhua Finance Company note Net cash generated from 53,527 58,233 (8.1) operating activities excluding the effect of Shenhua Finance Company 2 Net cash used in investing (3,787) (13,897) (72.7) Recovery of certain bank activities wealth management products of the Group upon expiry 3 Net cash used in financing (29,265) (21,165) 38.3 Decrease in new borrowings activities during the reporting period as compared with the same period of last year Note: Except for services within the Group, Shenhua Finance Company provides financial services, including deposits and loans, to other entities apart from the Group. This item represents the cash flow of deposits and loans, interests, fees and commission generated from financial services. - 12 - 3.3 Analysis on key operational indicators of the coal segment 3.3.1 Coal sales By contract pricing mechanisms July to September 2019 January to September 2019 Proportion Price Proportion Price Sales of total (exclusive Sales of total (exclusive volume sales of tax) volume sales of tax) Million RMB/ Million RMB/ tonnes % tonne tonnes % tonne I. Annual long-term 53.0 46.2 404 161.2 48.6 380 contracts II. Monthly long-term 46.2 40.4 482 131.1 39.5 484 contracts III. Spot commodity 15.4 13.4 418 39.4 11.9 421 Total sales volume/average 114.6 100.0 437 331.7 100.0 426 price (exclusive of tax) Note: Sales prices of coal in this report are all exclusive of tax. Similarly hereinafter. - 13 - (2) By sales regions July to September 2019 July to September 2018 Change Proportion Price Proportion Price Price Sales of total (exclusive Sales of total (exclusive Sales (exclusive volume sales of tax) volume sales of tax) volume of tax) Million RMB/ Million RMB/ tonnes % tonne tonnes % tonne % % I. Domestic sales 112.8 98.5 437 114.0 99.5 427 (1.1) 2.3 (I) Self-produced coal 108.8 95.1 438 109.6 95.6 428 (0.7) 2.3 and purchased coal 1. Direct arrival 39.3 34.4 342 40.5 35.3 319 (3.0) 7.2 2. Seaborne 69.5 60.7 492 69.1 60.3 491 0.6 0.2 (II) Sales of domestic 2.7 2.3 396 2.7 2.5 384 0.0 3.1 trading coal (III) Sales of imported coal 1.3 1.1 427 1.7 1.4 461 (23.5) (7.4) II. Export sales 0.4 0.3 642 0.5 0.4 606 (20.0) 5.9 III. Overseas coal sales 1.4 1.2 422 0.2 0.1 520 600.0 (18.8) Total sales volume/average 114.6 100.0 437 114.7 100.0 428 (0.1) 2.1 price (exclusive of tax) January to September 2019 January to September 2018 Change Proportion Price Proportion Price Price Sales of total (exclusive Sales of total (exclusive Sales (exclusive volume sales of tax) volume sales of tax) volume of tax) Million RMB/ Million RMB/ tonnes % tonne tonnes % tonne % % I. Domestic sales 327.3 98.7 425 336.5 99.0 430 (2.7) (1.2) (I) Self-produced coal 318.8 96.1 426 320.0 94.1 430 (0.4) (0.9) and purchased coal 1. Direct arrival 120.8 36.4 328 122.4 36.0 316 (1.3) 3.8 2. Seaborne 198.0 59.7 486 197.6 58.1 500 0.2 (2.8) (II) Sales of domestic 6.2 1.9 353 14.0 4.2 431 (55.7) (18.1) trading coal (III) Sales of imported coal 2.3 0.7 437 2.5 0.7 443 (8.0) (1.4) II. Export sales 1.4 0.4 634 1.5 0.4 531 (6.7) 19.4 III. Overseas coal sales 3.0 0.9 443 2.0 0.6 518 50.0 (14.5) Total sales volume/average 331.7 100.0 426 340.0 100.0 431 (2.4) (1.2) price (exclusive of tax) - 14 - 3.3.2 Operating Results (before elimination on consolidation) January to January to September September Percentage 2019 2018 change Major reasons for changes % Revenue RMB million 145,469 150,703 (3.5) Decrease in sales volume and average price of coal Cost of sales RMB million 113,252 113,427 (0.2) Decrease in the volume of purchased coal and purchase price Gross profit RMB million 32,217 37,276 (13.6) Gross profit % 22.1 24.7 Decreased by margin 2.6 percentage points - 15 - 3.3.3 Unit Production Cost of Self-Produced Coal Unit: RMB/tonne January to January to September September Percentage 2019 2018 change Major reasons for changes % Unit production cost of 123.0 109.4 12.4 self-produced coal Materials, fuel and 25.9 21.0 23.3 Enhancing earthwork stripping power in open-pit mines such as Ha'erwusu open-pit mine, an increase in electricity price in coal mines production in Inner Mongolia, and decrease in output of Shengli open-pit mine with low unit production cost Personnel expenses 22.9 19.1 19.9 Wages rise in part of production units Repairs and 8.9 7.5 18.7 Collective repair and maintenance maintenance of production equipment in open-pit mines Depreciation and 17.4 19.1 (8.9) Sufficient provision for amortization depreciation of part of production equipment Other costs 47.9 42.7 12.2 Increase in production cost for maintenance, safety investments, outsourcing fee for stripping and relocation compensation, etc. Other costs consist of the following three components: (1) expenses directly related to production, including expenses for coal washing, selecting and processing expenses, and mining engineering expenses, etc., accounting for approximately 61%; (2) auxiliary production expenses, accounting for approximately 23%; (3) land requisition and surface subsidence compensation, environmental protection expenses, tax, and local charges, etc., accounting for approximately 16%. - 16 - 3.4 Operation of the power segment Power generation and power output dispatch Gross power generation Power output dispatch Average utilization hours Power tariff billion kWh billion kWh hours RMB/mWh July to July to July to July to July to July to July to July to Location/ September September September September September September September September Type of power 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Domestic 36.29 79.64 33.97 74.68 1,181 1,367 336 319 Coal-fired power 35.03 77.70 32.74 72.78 1,181 1,378 330 314 Gas-fired power 1.03 1.71 1.00 1.68 1,080 994 581 528 Hydropower 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 1,810 1,814 188 189 Overseas 0.46 0.43 0.41 0.38 1,546 1,429 502 483 Coal-fired power 0.46 0.43 0.41 0.38 1,546 1,429 502 483 Total/Weighted average 36.75 80.07 34.38 75.06 1,185 1,368 338 320 Gross power generation Power output dispatch Average utilization hours Power tariff billion kWh billion kWh hours RMB/mWh January to January to January to January to January to January to January to January to Location/ September September September September September September September September Type of power 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Domestic 115.49 212.44 108.33 199.37 3,385 3,648 331 314 Coal-fired power 111.72 207.72 104.65 194.76 3,390 3,684 324 309 Gas-fired power 3.25 4.21 3.17 4.11 3,136 2,436 577 551 Hydropower 0.52 0.51 0.51 0.50 4,140 4,071 225 219 Overseas 1.16 1.22 1.01 1.07 3,872 4,068 527 493 Coal-fired power 1.16 1.22 1.01 1.07 3,872 4,068 527 493 Total/Weighted average 116.65 213.66 109.34 200.44 3,389 3,528 333 315 - 17 - (2) Installed Power Generators Unit: MW Installed capacity increased/ Total installed (decreased) Total Installed capacity as at 31 from January to capacity as at 30 Power Type December 2018 September 2019 September 2019 Coal-fired power 59,994 (30,040) 29,954 Gas-fired power 1,730 (780) 950 Hydropower 125 0 125 Total 61,849 (30,820) 31,029 Decrease in installed capacity of generator units of the Group is mainly due to the fact that a total of 30,530 MW generator units involved in the equity and assets of coal-fired power generation companies contributed by the Company are no longer consolidated into the statistic scope of the Group as a result of the completion of the transaction relating to the Joint Venture Company jointly established by the Company and GD Power (for details, please refer to the 2019 Interim Report of the Company). (3) Operating Results (before elimination on consolidation) January to January to September September Percentage 2019 2018 change Major reasons for changes % Revenue RMB million 38,303 65,278 (41.3) Upon completion of the transaction Cost of sales RMB million 29,988 53,666 (44.1) relating to the establishment of the Joint Venture Company on 31 January 2019, revenue and costs relating to the assets contributed by the Company are no longer consolidated into the Group. Gross profit RMB million 8,315 11,612 (28.4) Gross profit margin % 21.7 17.8 Increased by 3.9 percentage points - 18 - From January to September 2019, the Group's average cost of power output dispatch of the power business was RMB268.0/mWh (for the same period in 2018: RMB262.5/mWh), representing a year-on-year increase of 2.1%. 3.5 Major operation of transportation segment and coal chemical segment Unit: RMB million Railway Port Shipping Coal chemical January to January to January to January to January to January to January to January to September September Percentage September September Percentage September September Percentage September September Percentage 2019 2018 change 2019 2018 change 2019 2018 change 2019 2018 change % % % % Revenue 30,211 29,191 3.5 4,441 4,579 (3.0) 2,418 3,037 (20.4) 4,347 4,296 1.2 Cost of sales 15,418 14,838 3.9 2,243 2,242 0.0 2,143 2,342 (8.5) 3,809 3,705 2.8 Gross profit 14,793 14,353 3.1 2,198 2,337 (5.9) 275 695 (60.4) 538 591 (9.0) Gross profit 49.0 49.2 Decreased 49.5 51.0 Decreased 11.4 22.9 Decreased 12.4 13.8 Decreased margin(%) by 0.2 by 1.5 by 11.5 by 1.4 percentage percentage percentage percentage point points points points Note: From January to September 2019, decrease in revenue of shipping segment is mainly due to significant decrease in shipping freight; decrease in cost of sales is mainly due to decrease in charter costs. - 19 - 3.6 Industry environment In the first three quarters of 2019, the operation of macro-economy of China maintained stable development and the economic structure was continuously optimised; the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a rate of 6.2%. the Producer Price Index for Industrial Products (PPI) remained the same as to that of the previous year. From January to September, the supply and demand in domestic coal market were generally balanced and the coal price fluctuated within a reasonable interval. Coal prices showed slightly downward fluctuations in the early third quarter affected by an increase in contribution of hydropower and a high level of coal inventory of power plants; the demand for coal from coastal regions increased in September, with a stable and slight recovery in coal prices. As of the end of September, the price index of Bohai Bay thermal coal (5,500 kcal) was RMB578/tonne, increasing by RMB8/tonne compared with that at the beginning of the year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the average price index was RMB577/tonne, representing a year-on- year slight increase of 1%. From January to September, total raw coal production in the PRC was 2.74 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, of which raw coal production in the third quarter recorded a year-on-year increase of 8.9%. The accumulative coal import amounted to 0.251 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.5%.Thermal power generation by power plants above a designated scale in China amounted to 3,802.0 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.5%. The average utilisation hours of thermal power equipment represented an decrease of 101 hours as compared with the corresponding period of last year. It is expected that the supply and demand of the coal market will be in balance in the fourth quarter. Coal price may fluctuate due to factors such as winter peak. Note: This section is for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. The information in this section was derived from sources such as the National Bureau of Statistics, China Coal Market Network, China Coal Resource Network and China Electricity Council, etc. The Company has used its best endeavours to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information in this section, but does not assume any liability or provide any form of guarantee for the accuracy, completeness or validity of all or part of its content. If there is any error or omission, the Company does not assume any liability. - 20 - 3.7 Completion of business plans Particulars on completion of business plans of the Group for 2019 as at the end of September are set out below: Completion from January to Items Unit Target for 2019 September 2019 Completion rate % Commercial coal production 100 million tonnes 2.9 2.141 73.8 Coal sales 100 million tonnes 4.27 3.317 77.7 Total power output dispatch 100 million kWh 1,431 1,093.4 76.4 Revenue RMB100 million 2,212 1,778.49 80.4 Cost of sales RMB100 million 1,441 1,185.53 82.3 Selling, general and RMB100 million 135 78.79 58.4 administrative expenses (including R&D expenses) and net finance costs Change in unit production cost / Year-on-year Year-on-year / of self-produced coal increase not increase by exceeding 5% 12.4% Subject to various factors such as progress of land acquisition for quarry, execution of certificates for production and changes in geological conditions for mining in coal mines, commercial coal output of the Group from January to September 2019 reached 73.8% of the annual plan. Currently, the Group actively adopts measures to promote relevant works. However, investors are reminded to be aware that the 2019 annual commercial coal output may be lower than that of the annual plan subject to objective uncertainties. The Group recorded a significant year-on-year increase in unit production cost of self-produced coal from January to September 2019. Subject to the season, safety and environmental protection inspection and other factors in the fourth quarter, investors are reminded to be aware that unit production cost of self-produced coal of 2019 is expected to fluctuate on a year-on-year increase of approximately 13%. - 21 - 3.8 Progress of significant events and the impact thereof as well as the analysis and explanations for the solutions Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3.9 Commitments that have yet to be fulfilled within the stated time frame during the reporting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3.10 Warnings and explanations with regard to forecast of a probable loss in respect of the accumulated net profits from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any significant changes as compared to the corresponding period of last year Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3.11 Definition China Shenhua/the China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Company The Group the Company and its subsidiaries China Energy China Energy Investment Corporation Limited GD Power GD Power Development Co., Ltd. Joint Venture Company the joint venture company jointly established by the Company and GD Power with their respective equity interests and assets held in relevant coal- fired power generation companies Shenhua Finance Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd. Company - 22 - China Accounting the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, Standards for Business Application Guidance to Accounting Standards Enterprises for Business Enterprises, Interpretations of Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other related requirements issued by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China International Financial International Financial Reporting Standards Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards or IFRSs Committee By order of the Board China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Huang Qing Secretary to the Board of Directors Beijing, 28 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Mr. Wang Xiangxi, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Peng Suping, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina as independent non-executive directors. - 23 - APPENDIX PREPARED UNDER IFRSs CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Goods and services 177,849 194,084 Cost of sales (118,553) (126,293) Gross profit 59,296 67,791 Selling expenses (470) (490) General and administrative expenses (5,784) (6,485) Research and development expenses (259) (235) Other gains and losses 1,933 35 Other income 456 469 Loss allowances 140 299 Other expenses (199) (787) Interest income 728 796 Finance costs (2,094) (3,492) Share of results of associates 490 348 Profit before income tax 54,237 58,249 Income tax expense (11,084) (12,677) Profit for the period 43,153 45,572 - 24 - 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (unaudited) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of income tax Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations 37 (24) Fair value changes on investments in equity 0 75 instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of 4 0 associates Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss, net of income tax Exchange differences 114 174 Share of other comprehensive income of (2) 9 associates Fair value changes on investments in debt 36 0 instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income for the period, 189 234 net of income tax Total comprehensive income for the period 43,342 45,806 - 25 - Profit for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests Earnings per share - Basic (RMB) 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (unaudited) 36,250 37,207 6,903 8,365 43,153 45,572 36,408 37,394 6,934 8,412 43,342 45,806 1.823 1.871 - 26 - PREPARED UNDER IFRSs CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 September 2019 As at 30 As at 31 September 2019 December 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 246,833 257,349 Construction in progress 42,472 36,585 Exploration and evaluation assets 950 951 Intangible assets 3,467 3,623 Right-of-use assets 17,580 N/A Interest in associates 40,086 10,047 Equity instruments at fair value through other 842 811 comprehensive income Other non-current assets 33,228 29,456 Lease prepayments N/A 16,425 Deferred tax assets 3,206 3,083 Total non-current assets 388,664 358,330 Current assets Inventories 13,209 9,967 Accounts and bills receivables 12,991 13,055 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,110 54,702 Restricted bank deposits 8,563 8,607 Time deposits with original maturity over three 1,738 1,735 months Cash and cash equivalents 85,607 61,863 Assets classified as held for sale 0 83,367 Total current assets 176,218 233,296 - 27 - As at 30 As at 31 September 2019 December 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (audited) Current liabilities Borrowings 3,988 5,772 Accounts and bills payable 22,189 26,884 Accrued expenses and other payables 56,073 52,737 Current portion of bonds 3,534 0 Current portion of lease liabilities 156 N/A Current portion of long-term liabilities 371 457 Income tax payable 3,325 4,213 Contract liabilities 6,504 3,404 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held 0 29,914 for sale Total current liabilities 96,140 123,381 Net current assets 80,078 109,915 Total assets less current liabilities 468,742 468,245 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 39,798 46,765 Bonds 3,507 6,823 Long-term liabilities 2,150 2,092 Accrued reclamation obligations 3,321 3,191 Deferred tax liabilities 537 537 Lease liabilities 666 N/A Total non-current liabilities 49,979 59,408 Net assets 418,763 408,837 - 28 - As at 30 As at 31 September 2019 December 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (audited) Equity Share capital 19,890 19,890 Reserves 330,633 311,803 Equity attributable to equity holders of the 350,523 331,693 Company Non-controlling interests 68,240 77,144 Total equity 418,763 408,837 - 29 - PREPARED UNDER IFRSs CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Cash generated from operations 68,852 83,087 Income taxes paid (12,095) (15,265) Net cash generated from operating activities 56,757 67,822 Investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, (10,233) (13,089) intangible assets, exploration and evaluation assets, additions to construction in progress and other non-current assets Increase in lease prepayments (768) (40) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and 548 463 equipment, intangible assets and other non- current assets Disposal of equity instruments at fair value through 0 2 other comprehensive income Proceeds from disposal of derivative financial 0 106 instruments Investments in associates (1,497) (704) Cash and cash equivalent disposed of to establish (1,510) 0 Beijing GD Power Co., Ltd. Repayments of net cash received from Shenhua (1,562) 0 Contributed Entities during the transition period Dividend received from associates 158 51 Interest received 1,216 712 Decrease/(increase) in restricted bank deposits 44 (818) Placing of time deposits with original maturity over (680) (2,213) three months - 30 - 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) (unaudited) Maturity of time deposits with original maturity 677 1,633 over three months Disposal of financial assets 31,473 0 Investment in bank wealth management products (31,087) 0 Investments in other equity instruments (31) 0 Collection of entrusted loans 9,465 0 Net cash used in investing activities (3,787) (13,897) Financing activities Capital element of lease rentals paid (132) 0 Interest element of lease rentals paid (22) 0 Interest paid (2,435) (3,188) Proceeds from borrowings 2,770 31,562 Repayments of borrowings (11,707) (23,439) Repayments of bonds 0 (3,208) Contributions from non-controlling shareholders 340 189 Distribution to non-controlling shareholders (1,051) (4,800) Distribution to shareholders of the Company (17,498) (18,310) Proceeds from bills discounted 470 29 Net cash used in financing activities (29,265) (21,165) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,705 32,760 Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the 61,863 71,872 period Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 39 71 Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the 85,607 104,703 period - 31 - Attachments Original document

