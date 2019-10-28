Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Shenhua Energy Company Limited    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25
15.66 HKD   +1.03%
08:27aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Third quarterly report for the year 2019
PU
08:22aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
10/18China Shenhua's Coal Sales, Production Fell in September
DJ
China Shenhua Energy : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019

Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is required to announce this quarterly report. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby presents the results of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). Such results have not been audited or reviewed by the independent auditors.

1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. The Board and the supervisory committee of the Company together with the directors, supervisors and the senior management of the Company warrant that the contents of the quarterly report are authentic, accurate and complete and do not contain any misrepresentation, misleading statement or material omission, and shall jointly and severally accept legal liability.
  2. This report was considered and approved at the 23rd meeting of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. All directors of the Company have attended the meeting.

- 1 -

  1. Wang Xiangxi, Chairman of the Board of the Company, Xu Shancheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the accounting department of the Company, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this report.
  2. The financial statements of this report are prepared in accordance with IFRSs, but have not been audited or reviewed. Please refer to section 2.2 of this report for the major differences between the financial statements prepared under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of PRC and those prepared under the IFRSs.

2. COMPANY PROFILE

  1. Key financial indicators prepared under the IFRSs

January to

January to

September

September

Percentage

2019

2018

change

%

Revenue (RMB million)

177,849

194,084

(8.4)

Profit before income tax

54,237

58,249

(6.9)

(RMB million)

Profit for the period (RMB million)

43,153

45,572

(5.3)

Profit for the period attributable to

36,250

37,207

(2.6)

equity holders of the Company

(RMB million)

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

1.823

1.871

(2.6)

Net cash generated from operating

56,757

67,822

(16.3)

activities (RMB million)

Net cash per share generated from

2.85

3.41

(16.3)

operating activities

(RMB/share)

Net cash generated from operating

53,527

58,233

(8.1)

activities excluding the effect of

Shenhua Finance Company

(RMB million)

Net cash per share generated from

2.69

2.93

(8.1)

operating activities excluding the

effect of Shenhua Finance Company (RMB/share)

- 2 -

As at 30

As at 31

September

December

Percentage

2019

2018

change

%

Total assets (RMB million)

564,882

591,626

(4.5)

Total liabilities (RMB million)

146,119

182,789

(20.1)

Total equity (RMB million)

418,763

408,837

2.4

Equity attributable to equity holders of

350,523

331,693

5.7

the Company (RMB million)

Shareholders' equity per share

17.62

16.68

5.7

(RMB/share)

2.2 Major differences of financial statements prepared under different accounting standards

Unit: RMB million

Net profit attributable

Net assets attributable

to equity holders of the

to equity holders of the

Company

Company

January to

January to

As at 30

As at 31

September

September

September

December

2019

2018

2019

2018

Under China Accounting

37,088

35,278

346,911

327,763

Standards for Business

Enterprises

Adjustment:

Simple production

(838)

1,929

3,612

3,930

maintenance, production

safety and other related

expenditures

Under International Financial

36,250

37,207

350,523

331,693

Reporting Standards

Explanation: Pursuant to the relevant regulations of the related government authorities in the PRC, the Group accrued provisions for simple production maintenance, production safety and other related expenditures, recognised as expenses in profit or loss and separately recorded as a specific reserve in shareholders' equity under China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. On utilisation of the specific reserve as fixed assets within the stipulated scope, the full amount of accumulated depreciation is recognised at the same time when the cost of the relevant assets is recorded. Under International Financial Reporting Standards, these expenses are recognised in profit or loss as and when incurred. Relevant capital expenditure is recognised as property, plant and equipment and depreciated according to the relevant depreciation method. The effect on deferred tax arising from such difference is also reflected.

- 3 -

2.3

Major operational data

2019

2018

Percentage change(%)

July to

January to

July to

January to

July to

January to

Operational indicators

Unit

September

September

September

September

September

September

(I)

Coal

1.

Commercial coal production

Million tonnes

68.7

214.1

74.2

220.0

(7.4)

(2.7)

2.

Coal sales

Million tonnes

114.6

331.7

114.7

340.0

(0.1)

(2.4)

(II)

Transportation

1.

Turnover of self-owned railway

Billion tonne km

71.8

214.7

72.8

211.4

(1.4)

1.6

2

Seaborne coal

Million tonnes

69.9

199.4

69.6

199.1

0.4

0.2

Of which: Via Huanghua Port

Million tonnes

48.5

140.2

50.7

142.7

(4.3)

(1.8)

Via Shenhua Tianjin

Million tonnes

12.3

33.4

11.1

33.8

10.8

(1.2)

Coal Dock

3.

Shipment volume

Million tonnes

28.7

83.5

26.5

78.1

8.3

6.9

4.

Shipment turnover

Billion tonne

23.1

67.8

22.5

67.6

2.7

0.3

nautical miles

(III)

Power generation

1.

Gross power generation

Billion kWh

36.75

116.65

80.07

213.66

(54.1)

(45.4)

2.

Total power output dispatch

Billion kWh

34.38

109.34

75.06

200.44

(54.2)

(45.5)

(IV)

Coal chemical

1.

Sales of polyethylene

Thousand tonnes

74.7

261.2

67.8

239.4

10.2

9.1

2.

Sales of polypropylene

Thousand tonnes

70.7

241.3

60.7

221.0

16.5

9.2

Note: According to the comparative basis, from July to September 2018, the total power generation and power output dispatch amounted to 42.08 billion kWh and 39.40 billion kWh, respectively; from January to September 2018, the total power generation and power output dispatch amounted to 120.97 billion kWh and 113.34 billion kWh, respectively.

- 4 -

2.4 Total number of shareholders and shareholding of top ten shareholders and top ten holders of tradable shares (or shares not subject to selling restrictions) at the end of the reporting period

Total number of shareholders

164,571

Including: Holders of A shares (including China Energy)

162,430

Registered holders of H shares

2,141

Unit: shares

Shareholding of top ten shareholders

Number of

Number of

shares

Shares pledged or

shares held at

held subject

frozen

the end of

to selling

Status of

Nature of

Name of shareholder (in full)

the period

Percentage

restrictions

shares

Number

shareholder

%

China Energy Investment Corporation

13,812,709,196

69.45

0

Nil

N/A

State-owned

Limited

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

3,390,277,222

17.05

0

Unknown

N/A

Overseas

corporation

China Securities Finance Corporation

594,718,049

2.99

0

Nil

N/A

Others

Limited

Beijing Chengtong Financial Control

282,361,828

1.42

0

Nil

N/A

State-owned

Investment Co., Ltd.

China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd.

160,204,700

0.81

0

Nil

N/A

Others

- Bosera CSI State-Owned

Enterprises Innovation-driven

Index ETF Securities Investment

Fund

Bank of China Limited - Harvest

124,981,900

0.63

0

Nil

N/A

Others

CSI State-Owned Enterprises

Innovation-driven Index ETF

Securities Investment Fund

Central Huijin Asset Management

110,027,300

0.55

0

Nil

N/A

State-owned

Limited

Industrial and Commercial Bank of

105,341,801

0.53

0

Nil

N/A

Others

China Limited - GF CSI State-

Owned Enterprises Innovation-

driven Index ETF Securities

Investment Fund

Hong Kong Securities Clearing

80,825,235

0.41

0

Nil

N/A

Overseas

Company Limited

corporation

China Construction Bank Corporation

36,766,700

0.18

0

Nil

N/A

Others

- Fullgoal CSI State-Owned

Enterprises Innovation-driven

Index ETF Securities Investment

Fund

- 5 -

Shareholdings of top ten shareholders without selling restrictions

Number of

Type and number of shares

shares

without selling

Name of shareholders

restrictions

Type

Number

China Energy Investment Corporation

13,812,709,196

RMB ordinary

13,812,709,196

Limited

shares

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

3,390,277,222

Overseas-listed

3,390,277,222

foreign shares

China Securities Finance Corporation

594,718,049

RMB ordinary

594,718,049

Limited

shares

Beijing Chengtong Financial Control

282,361,828

RMB ordinary

282,361,828

Investment Co., Ltd.

shares

China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd.

160,204,700

RMB ordinary

160,204,700

- Bosera CSI State-Owned

shares

Enterprises Innovation-driven Index

ETF Securities Investment Fund

124,981,900

RMB ordinary

124,981,900

Bank of China Limited - Harvest

CSI State-Owned Enterprises

shares

Innovation-driven Index ETF

Securities Investment Fund

Central Huijin Asset Management

110,027,300

RMB ordinary

110,027,300

Limited

shares

Industrial and Commercial Bank of

105,341,801

RMB ordinary

105,341,801

China Limited - GF CSI State-

shares

Owned Enterprises Innovation-

driven Index ETF Securities

Investment Fund

Hong Kong Securities Clearing

80,825,235

RMB ordinary

80,825,235

Company Limited

shares

China Construction Bank Corporation

36,766,700

RMB ordinary

36,766,700

- Fullgoal CSI State-Owned

shares

Enterprises Innovation-driven Index

ETF Securities Investment Fund

Statements on the connected relationships among the above shareholders and whether they are parties acting in concert

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Save for the information disclosed above, the Company is not aware of whether any connected relationship existing among the top ten shareholders not subject to selling restrictions and the top ten shareholders, and whether they are parties acting in concert under the "Measures for the Administration of Acquisition of Listed Companies".

Details of holders of preference

N/A

shares whose voting rights have

been restored and their relevant

shareholding

Note: H shares held by HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED are held on behalf of a number of its clients; A shares held by Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited are held on behalf of a number of its clients.

- 6 -

2.5 Total number of holders of preference shares, and shareholdings of the top ten holders of preference shares and top ten holders of preference shares not subject to selling restrictions as at the end of the reporting period

Applicable

Not applicable

3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

  1. Change in the scope of consolidated financial statements
    The transaction relating to the joint venture company jointly established by the Company and GD Power with their respective equities and assets held in relevant coal-fired power generation companies (the "Subject Assets") has been completed on 31 January 2019. Since the Completion Date, the assets and liabilities of the power plants in relation to the Subject Assets contributed by the Company and profit or loss subsequent to 31 January 2019 are no longer consolidated to the consolidated financial statement of the Company. The Company increased the long-term equity investment in its Joint Venture Company and conducted subsequent measurement under the equity method.
  2. Material changes in major items of accounting statements of the Company and the underlying reasons
    From January to September 2019, revenue of the Group under the IFRSs was RMB177,849 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB194,084 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 8.4%. Profit before income tax was RMB54,237 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB58,249 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.9%. Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB36,250 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB37,207 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.6%. As at 30 September 2019, the asset liability ratio of the Group was 25.9% (as at 31 December 2018: 30.9%), representing a decrease of 5.0 percentage points as compared to the end of last year.

- 7 -

Changes in major accounting items of the consolidated financial statements and explanations are set out below:

Unit: RMB million

Items of consolidated

statement of profit

January to

January to

or loss and other

September

September

Percentage

No.

comprehensive income

2019

2018

Change

Major reasons for changes

%

1

Revenue

177,849

194,084

(8.4) Since the Completion Date,

revenue relating to the

Subject Assets has no longer

been consolidated into

the consolidated financial

statements of the Company.

2

Cost of sales

(118,553)

(126,293)

(6.1) Decrease in sales volume of

coal purchased and unit

purchase cost, and decrease in

depreciation and amortization

cost of power segment.

3

General and

(5,784)

(6,485)

(10.8) Decrease in labour expense as

administrative

a result of decrease in the

expenses

number of personnel.

4

Other gains and losses

1,933

35

5,422.9

The Company recognised

relevant returns on investment

on the Completion Date of

the Subject Assets of the

Joint Venture Company,

and recognised gains on

redemption of wealth

management products of the

Company upon expiry.

5

Loss allowances

140

299

(53.2) Decrease in the balances of loans

granted by Shenhua Finance

Company as at the end of the

reporting period, reversing part of the allowance for doubtful debts.

- 8 -

Unit: RMB million

Items of consolidated

statement of profit

January to

January to

or loss and other

September

September

Percentage

No.

comprehensive income

2019

2018

Change Major reasons for changes

%

6

Finance costs

(2,094)

(3,492)

(40.0) Decrease in the interest expenses

due to the decrease in new

borrowings.

7

Share of results of

490

348

40.8 The Company recognised the

associates

share of result of the Joint

Venture Company after the

completion of the transaction

in relation to the Joint

Venture Company.

8

Income tax expense

(11,084)

(12,677)

(12.6) Average income tax rate for

the first three quarters of

2019 was 20.4% (for the

corresponding period in 2018: 21.8%), representing a decrease of 1.4 percentage points, which is mainly due to the increase in percentage of profits in railway segment, which is entitled to more preferential tax rates.

- 9 -

Unit: RMB million

Items of consolidated

As at 30

As at 31

statement of

September

December

Percentage

No.

financial position

2019

2018

change

Major reasons for changes

%

1

Construction in progress

42,472

36,585

16.1

Additional contribution in power

and railway infrastructure

construction project

2

Right-of-use assets

17,580

N/A

N/A

Lease right-of-use assets

recognised due to application

of new lease standard of the

Group

3

Interests in associates

40,086

10,047

299.0

Investment in the Joint Venture

Company recognised by the

Company

4

Other non-current assets

33,228

29,456

12.8

Increase of long-term loans

granted by Shenhua Finance

Company

5

Lease prepayments

N/A

16,425

(100.0) Reclassification of the item

into right-of-use assets due

to application of new lease

standard of the Group

6

Inventories

13,209

9,967

32.5

Increase in inventories of coal,

ancillary materials and spare

parts

7

Cash and cash

85,607

61,863

38.4

Cash generated from operating

equivalents

activities

8

Assets classified as held

0

83,367

(100.0) Completion of the Subject Assets

for sale

of the Joint Venture Company

9

Short-term borrowings

3,988

5,772

(30.9) Repayment of certain short-term

borrowings upon expiry

10

Accounts and bills

22,189

26,884

(17.5) Decrease of balances of payables

payable

for power and transportation

businesses

- 10 -

Unit: RMB million

Items of consolidated

As at 30

As at 31

statement of

September

December

Percentage

No.

financial position

2019

2018

change

Major reasons for changes

%

11

Current portion of bonds

3,534

0

N/A

Maturity of some USD bonds

will be due within 1 year

12

Income tax payable

3,325

4,213

(21.1) Settlement of income tax during

the reporting period

13

Contract liabilities

6,504

3,404

91.1

Increase of prepayment for coal

business

14

Liabilities associated

0

29,914

(100.0)

Completion of liabilities

with assets classified

associated with the Subject

as held for sale

Assets of the Joint Venture

Company

15

Long-term borrowings

39,798

46,765

(14.9) Repayment of certain long-term

borrowings upon expiry

16

Bonds

3,507

6,823

(48.6) USD bonds due within 1 year

reclassified to current portion

of bonds

17

Lease liabilities

666

N/A

N/A

Lease liability recognised due

to application of new lease

standard of the Group

- 11 -

Unit: RMB million

Items of the

January to

January to

consolidated statement

September

September

Percentage

No.

of cash flows

2019

2018

change

Major reasons for changes

%

1

Net cash generated from

56,757

67,822

(16.3) Decrease in cash inflows due

operating activities

to decrease in income;

Including: Net cash

3,230

9,589

(66.3)

and decrease in deposits

generated

placed with Shenhua

from operating

Finance Company

activities

of Shenhua

Finance

Company note

Net cash generated from

53,527

58,233

(8.1)

operating activities

excluding the effect

of Shenhua Finance

Company

2

Net cash used in investing

(3,787)

(13,897)

(72.7) Recovery of certain bank

activities

wealth management

products of the Group

upon expiry

3

Net cash used in financing

(29,265)

(21,165)

38.3 Decrease in new borrowings

activities

during the reporting

period as compared with

the same period of last

year

Note: Except for services within the Group, Shenhua Finance Company provides financial services, including deposits and loans, to other entities apart from the Group. This item represents the cash flow of deposits and loans, interests, fees and commission generated from financial services.

- 12 -

3.3 Analysis on key operational indicators of the coal segment

3.3.1 Coal sales

  1. By contract pricing mechanisms

July to September 2019

January to September 2019

Proportion

Price

Proportion

Price

Sales

of total

(exclusive

Sales

of total

(exclusive

volume

sales

of tax)

volume

sales

of tax)

Million

RMB/

Million

RMB/

tonnes

%

tonne

tonnes

%

tonne

I.

Annual long-term

53.0

46.2

404

161.2

48.6

380

contracts

II.

Monthly long-term

46.2

40.4

482

131.1

39.5

484

contracts

III.

Spot commodity

15.4

13.4

418

39.4

11.9

421

Total sales volume/average

114.6

100.0

437

331.7

100.0

426

price (exclusive of tax)

Note: Sales prices of coal in this report are all exclusive of tax. Similarly hereinafter.

- 13 -

(2)

By sales regions

July to September 2019

July to September 2018

Change

Proportion

Price

Proportion

Price

Price

Sales

of total

(exclusive

Sales

of total

(exclusive

Sales

(exclusive

volume

sales

of tax)

volume

sales

of tax)

volume

of tax)

Million

RMB/

Million

RMB/

tonnes

%

tonne

tonnes

%

tonne

%

%

I.

Domestic sales

112.8

98.5

437

114.0

99.5

427

(1.1)

2.3

(I)

Self-produced coal

108.8

95.1

438

109.6

95.6

428

(0.7)

2.3

and purchased

coal

1.

Direct arrival

39.3

34.4

342

40.5

35.3

319

(3.0)

7.2

2.

Seaborne

69.5

60.7

492

69.1

60.3

491

0.6

0.2

(II)

Sales of domestic

2.7

2.3

396

2.7

2.5

384

0.0

3.1

trading coal

(III) Sales of imported coal

1.3

1.1

427

1.7

1.4

461

(23.5)

(7.4)

II.

Export sales

0.4

0.3

642

0.5

0.4

606

(20.0)

5.9

III. Overseas coal sales

1.4

1.2

422

0.2

0.1

520

600.0

(18.8)

Total sales volume/average

114.6

100.0

437

114.7

100.0

428

(0.1)

2.1

price (exclusive of tax)

January to September 2019

January to September 2018

Change

Proportion

Price

Proportion

Price

Price

Sales

of total

(exclusive

Sales

of total

(exclusive

Sales

(exclusive

volume

sales

of tax)

volume

sales

of tax)

volume

of tax)

Million

RMB/

Million

RMB/

tonnes

%

tonne

tonnes

%

tonne

%

%

I.

Domestic sales

327.3

98.7

425

336.5

99.0

430

(2.7)

(1.2)

(I)

Self-produced coal

318.8

96.1

426

320.0

94.1

430

(0.4)

(0.9)

and purchased

coal

1.

Direct arrival

120.8

36.4

328

122.4

36.0

316

(1.3)

3.8

2.

Seaborne

198.0

59.7

486

197.6

58.1

500

0.2

(2.8)

(II)

Sales of domestic

6.2

1.9

353

14.0

4.2

431

(55.7)

(18.1)

trading coal

(III) Sales of imported coal

2.3

0.7

437

2.5

0.7

443

(8.0)

(1.4)

II. Export sales

1.4

0.4

634

1.5

0.4

531

(6.7)

19.4

III. Overseas coal sales

3.0

0.9

443

2.0

0.6

518

50.0

(14.5)

Total sales volume/average

331.7

100.0

426

340.0

100.0

431

(2.4)

(1.2)

price (exclusive of tax)

- 14 -

3.3.2 Operating Results (before elimination on consolidation)

January to

January to

September

September

Percentage

2019

2018

change Major reasons for changes

%

Revenue

RMB million

145,469

150,703

(3.5) Decrease in sales volume and

average price of coal

Cost of sales

RMB million

113,252

113,427

(0.2) Decrease in the volume of

purchased coal and purchase

price

Gross profit

RMB million

32,217

37,276

(13.6)

Gross profit

%

22.1

24.7

Decreased by

margin

2.6 percentage

points

- 15 -

3.3.3 Unit Production Cost of Self-Produced Coal

Unit: RMB/tonne

January to

January to

September

September

Percentage

2019

2018

change

Major reasons for changes

%

Unit production cost of

123.0

109.4

12.4

self-produced coal

Materials, fuel and

25.9

21.0

23.3

Enhancing earthwork stripping

power

in open-pit mines such as

Ha'erwusu open-pit mine, an

increase in electricity price

in coal mines production

in Inner Mongolia, and

decrease in output of Shengli

open-pit mine with low unit

production cost

Personnel expenses

22.9

19.1

19.9

Wages rise in part of

production units

Repairs and

8.9

7.5

18.7

Collective repair and

maintenance

maintenance of production

equipment in open-pit mines

Depreciation and

17.4

19.1

(8.9)

Sufficient provision for

amortization

depreciation of part of

production equipment

Other costs

47.9

42.7

12.2

Increase in production cost

for maintenance, safety

investments, outsourcing fee

for stripping and relocation

compensation, etc.

Other costs consist of the following three components: (1) expenses directly related to production, including expenses for coal washing, selecting and processing expenses, and mining engineering expenses, etc., accounting for approximately 61%; (2) auxiliary production expenses, accounting for approximately 23%; (3) land requisition and surface subsidence compensation, environmental protection expenses, tax, and local charges, etc., accounting for approximately 16%.

- 16 -

3.4 Operation of the power segment

  1. Power generation and power output dispatch

Gross power generation

Power output dispatch

Average utilization hours

Power tariff

billion kWh

billion kWh

hours

RMB/mWh

July to

July to

July to

July to

July to

July to

July to

July to

Location/

September

September

September

September

September

September

September

September

Type of power

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Domestic

36.29

79.64

33.97

74.68

1,181

1,367

336

319

Coal-fired power

35.03

77.70

32.74

72.78

1,181

1,378

330

314

Gas-fired power

1.03

1.71

1.00

1.68

1,080

994

581

528

Hydropower

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.22

1,810

1,814

188

189

Overseas

0.46

0.43

0.41

0.38

1,546

1,429

502

483

Coal-fired power

0.46

0.43

0.41

0.38

1,546

1,429

502

483

Total/Weighted average

36.75

80.07

34.38

75.06

1,185

1,368

338

320

Gross power generation

Power output dispatch

Average utilization hours

Power tariff

billion kWh

billion kWh

hours

RMB/mWh

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

Location/

September

September

September

September

September

September

September

September

Type of power

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Domestic

115.49

212.44

108.33

199.37

3,385

3,648

331

314

Coal-fired power

111.72

207.72

104.65

194.76

3,390

3,684

324

309

Gas-fired power

3.25

4.21

3.17

4.11

3,136

2,436

577

551

Hydropower

0.52

0.51

0.51

0.50

4,140

4,071

225

219

Overseas

1.16

1.22

1.01

1.07

3,872

4,068

527

493

Coal-fired power

1.16

1.22

1.01

1.07

3,872

4,068

527

493

Total/Weighted average

116.65

213.66

109.34

200.44

3,389

3,528

333

315

- 17 -

(2) Installed Power Generators

Unit: MW

Installed capacity

increased/

Total installed

(decreased)

Total Installed

capacity as at 31

from January to

capacity as at 30

Power Type

December 2018

September 2019

September 2019

Coal-fired power

59,994

(30,040)

29,954

Gas-fired power

1,730

(780)

950

Hydropower

125

0

125

Total

61,849

(30,820)

31,029

Decrease in installed capacity of generator units of the Group is mainly due to the fact that a total of 30,530 MW generator units involved in the equity and assets of coal-fired power generation companies contributed by the Company are no longer consolidated into the statistic scope of the Group as a result of the completion of the transaction relating to the Joint Venture Company jointly established by the Company and GD Power (for details, please refer to the 2019 Interim Report of the Company).

(3) Operating Results (before elimination on consolidation)

January to

January to

September

September

Percentage

2019

2018

change

Major reasons for changes

%

Revenue

RMB million

38,303

65,278

(41.3) Upon completion of the transaction

Cost of sales

RMB million

29,988

53,666

(44.1)

relating to the establishment of

the Joint Venture Company on 31

January 2019, revenue and costs

relating to the assets contributed

by the Company are no longer

consolidated into the Group.

Gross profit

RMB million

8,315

11,612

(28.4)

Gross profit margin

%

21.7

17.8

Increased by

3.9 percentage

points

- 18 -

From January to September 2019, the Group's average cost of power output dispatch of the power business was RMB268.0/mWh (for the same period in 2018: RMB262.5/mWh), representing a year-on-year increase of 2.1%.

3.5 Major operation of transportation segment and coal chemical segment Unit: RMB million

Railway

Port

Shipping

Coal chemical

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

January to

September

September

Percentage

September

September

Percentage

September

September

Percentage

September

September

Percentage

2019

2018

change

2019

2018

change

2019

2018

change

2019

2018

change

%

%

%

%

Revenue

30,211

29,191

3.5

4,441

4,579

(3.0)

2,418

3,037

(20.4)

4,347

4,296

1.2

Cost of sales

15,418

14,838

3.9

2,243

2,242

0.0

2,143

2,342

(8.5)

3,809

3,705

2.8

Gross profit

14,793

14,353

3.1

2,198

2,337

(5.9)

275

695

(60.4)

538

591

(9.0)

Gross profit

49.0

49.2

Decreased

49.5

51.0

Decreased

11.4

22.9

Decreased

12.4

13.8

Decreased

margin(%)

by 0.2

by 1.5

by 11.5

by 1.4

percentage

percentage

percentage

percentage

point

points

points

points

Note: From January to September 2019, decrease in revenue of shipping segment is mainly due to significant decrease in shipping freight; decrease in cost of sales is mainly due to decrease in charter costs.

- 19 -

3.6 Industry environment

In the first three quarters of 2019, the operation of macro-economy of China maintained stable development and the economic structure was continuously optimised; the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a rate of 6.2%. the Producer Price Index for Industrial Products (PPI) remained the same as to that of the previous year.

From January to September, the supply and demand in domestic coal market were generally balanced and the coal price fluctuated within a reasonable interval. Coal prices showed slightly downward fluctuations in the early third quarter affected by an increase in contribution of hydropower and a high level of coal inventory of power plants; the demand for coal from coastal regions increased in September, with a stable and slight recovery in coal prices. As of the end of September, the price index of Bohai Bay thermal coal (5,500 kcal) was RMB578/tonne, increasing by RMB8/tonne compared with that at the beginning of the year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the average price index was RMB577/tonne, representing a year-on- year slight increase of 1%.

From January to September, total raw coal production in the PRC was 2.74 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, of which raw coal production in the third quarter recorded a year-on-year increase of 8.9%. The accumulative coal import amounted to 0.251 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.5%.Thermal power generation by power plants above a designated scale in China amounted to 3,802.0 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.5%. The average utilisation hours of thermal power equipment represented an decrease of 101 hours as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

It is expected that the supply and demand of the coal market will be in balance in the fourth quarter. Coal price may fluctuate due to factors such as winter peak.

Note: This section is for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. The information in this section was derived from sources such as the National Bureau of Statistics, China Coal Market Network, China Coal Resource Network and China Electricity Council, etc. The Company has used its best endeavours to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information in this section, but does not assume any liability or provide any form of guarantee for the accuracy, completeness or validity of all or part of its content. If there is any error or omission, the Company does not assume any liability.

- 20 -

3.7 Completion of business plans

Particulars on completion of business plans of the Group for 2019 as at the end of September are set out below:

Completion

from January to

Items

Unit

Target for 2019

September 2019

Completion rate

%

Commercial coal production

100 million tonnes

2.9

2.141

73.8

Coal sales

100 million tonnes

4.27

3.317

77.7

Total power output dispatch

100 million kWh

1,431

1,093.4

76.4

Revenue

RMB100 million

2,212

1,778.49

80.4

Cost of sales

RMB100 million

1,441

1,185.53

82.3

Selling, general and

RMB100 million

135

78.79

58.4

administrative expenses

(including R&D expenses)

and net finance costs

Change in unit production cost

/

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

/

of self-produced coal

increase not

increase by

exceeding 5%

12.4%

Subject to various factors such as progress of land acquisition for quarry, execution of certificates for production and changes in geological conditions for mining in coal mines, commercial coal output of the Group from January to September 2019 reached 73.8% of the annual plan. Currently, the Group actively adopts measures to promote relevant works.

However, investors are reminded to be aware that the 2019 annual commercial coal output may be lower than that of the annual plan subject to objective uncertainties.

The Group recorded a significant year-on-year increase in unit production cost of self-produced coal from January to September 2019. Subject to the season, safety and environmental protection inspection and other factors in the fourth quarter, investors are reminded to be aware that unit production cost of self-produced coal of 2019 is expected to fluctuate on a year-on-year increase of approximately 13%.

- 21 -

3.8 Progress of significant events and the impact thereof as well as the analysis and explanations for the solutions

Applicable

Not applicable

3.9 Commitments that have yet to be fulfilled within the stated time frame during the reporting period

Applicable

Not applicable

3.10 Warnings and explanations with regard to forecast of a probable loss in respect of the accumulated net profits from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any significant changes as compared to the corresponding period of last year

Applicable

Not applicable

3.11 Definition

China Shenhua/the

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Company

The Group

the Company and its subsidiaries

China Energy

China Energy Investment Corporation Limited

GD Power

GD Power Development Co., Ltd.

Joint Venture Company

the joint venture company jointly established by

the Company and GD Power with their respective

equity interests and assets held in relevant coal-

fired power generation companies

Shenhua Finance

Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd.

Company

- 22 -

China Accounting

the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises,

Standards for Business

Application Guidance to Accounting Standards

Enterprises

for Business Enterprises, Interpretations of

Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and

other related requirements issued by the Ministry

of Finance of the People's Republic of China

International Financial

International Financial Reporting Standards

Reporting Standards

issued by the International Accounting Standards

or IFRSs

Committee

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Mr. Wang Xiangxi, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Peng Suping, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina as independent non-executive directors.

- 23 -

APPENDIX

PREPARED UNDER IFRSs

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

Goods and services

177,849

194,084

Cost of sales

(118,553)

(126,293)

Gross profit

59,296

67,791

Selling expenses

(470)

(490)

General and administrative expenses

(5,784)

(6,485)

Research and development expenses

(259)

(235)

Other gains and losses

1,933

35

Other income

456

469

Loss allowances

140

299

Other expenses

(199)

(787)

Interest income

728

796

Finance costs

(2,094)

(3,492)

Share of results of associates

490

348

Profit before income tax

54,237

58,249

Income tax expense

(11,084)

(12,677)

Profit for the period

43,153

45,572

- 24 -

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Other comprehensive income for the period

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss,

net of income tax

Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations

37

(24)

Fair value changes on investments in equity

0

75

instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

Share of other comprehensive income of

4

0

associates

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss, net of income tax

Exchange differences

114

174

Share of other comprehensive income of

(2)

9

associates

Fair value changes on investments in debt

36

0

instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the period,

189

234

net of income tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

43,342

45,806

- 25 -

Profit for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share

- Basic (RMB)

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

36,250 37,207

6,903 8,365

43,153 45,572

36,408 37,394

6,934 8,412

43,342 45,806

1.823 1.871

- 26 -

PREPARED UNDER IFRSs

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 September 2019

As at 30

As at 31

September 2019

December 2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

246,833

257,349

Construction in progress

42,472

36,585

Exploration and evaluation assets

950

951

Intangible assets

3,467

3,623

Right-of-use assets

17,580

N/A

Interest in associates

40,086

10,047

Equity instruments at fair value through other

842

811

comprehensive income

Other non-current assets

33,228

29,456

Lease prepayments

N/A

16,425

Deferred tax assets

3,206

3,083

Total non-current assets

388,664

358,330

Current assets

Inventories

13,209

9,967

Accounts and bills receivables

12,991

13,055

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

54,110

54,702

Restricted bank deposits

8,563

8,607

Time deposits with original maturity over three

1,738

1,735

months

Cash and cash equivalents

85,607

61,863

Assets classified as held for sale

0

83,367

Total current assets

176,218

233,296

- 27 -

As at 30

As at 31

September 2019

December 2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(audited)

Current liabilities

Borrowings

3,988

5,772

Accounts and bills payable

22,189

26,884

Accrued expenses and other payables

56,073

52,737

Current portion of bonds

3,534

0

Current portion of lease liabilities

156

N/A

Current portion of long-term liabilities

371

457

Income tax payable

3,325

4,213

Contract liabilities

6,504

3,404

Liabilities associated with assets classified as held

0

29,914

for sale

Total current liabilities

96,140

123,381

Net current assets

80,078

109,915

Total assets less current liabilities

468,742

468,245

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

39,798

46,765

Bonds

3,507

6,823

Long-term liabilities

2,150

2,092

Accrued reclamation obligations

3,321

3,191

Deferred tax liabilities

537

537

Lease liabilities

666

N/A

Total non-current liabilities

49,979

59,408

Net assets

418,763

408,837

- 28 -

As at 30

As at 31

September 2019

December 2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(audited)

Equity

Share capital

19,890

19,890

Reserves

330,633

311,803

Equity attributable to equity holders of the

350,523

331,693

Company

Non-controlling interests

68,240

77,144

Total equity

418,763

408,837

- 29 -

PREPARED UNDER IFRSs

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating activities

Cash generated from operations

68,852

83,087

Income taxes paid

(12,095)

(15,265)

Net cash generated from operating activities

56,757

67,822

Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment,

(10,233)

(13,089)

intangible assets, exploration and evaluation

assets, additions to construction in progress and

other non-current assets

Increase in lease prepayments

(768)

(40)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and

548

463

equipment, intangible assets and other non-

current assets

Disposal of equity instruments at fair value through

0

2

other comprehensive income

Proceeds from disposal of derivative financial

0

106

instruments

Investments in associates

(1,497)

(704)

Cash and cash equivalent disposed of to establish

(1,510)

0

Beijing GD Power Co., Ltd.

Repayments of net cash received from Shenhua

(1,562)

0

Contributed Entities during the transition period

Dividend received from associates

158

51

Interest received

1,216

712

Decrease/(increase) in restricted bank deposits

44

(818)

Placing of time deposits with original maturity over

(680)

(2,213)

three months

- 30 -

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Maturity of time deposits with original maturity

677

1,633

over three months

Disposal of financial assets

31,473

0

Investment in bank wealth management products

(31,087)

0

Investments in other equity instruments

(31)

0

Collection of entrusted loans

9,465

0

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,787)

(13,897)

Financing activities

Capital element of lease rentals paid

(132)

0

Interest element of lease rentals paid

(22)

0

Interest paid

(2,435)

(3,188)

Proceeds from borrowings

2,770

31,562

Repayments of borrowings

(11,707)

(23,439)

Repayments of bonds

0

(3,208)

Contributions from non-controlling shareholders

340

189

Distribution to non-controlling shareholders

(1,051)

(4,800)

Distribution to shareholders of the Company

(17,498)

(18,310)

Proceeds from bills discounted

470

29

Net cash used in financing activities

(29,265)

(21,165)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

23,705

32,760

Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the

61,863

71,872

period

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

39

71

Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the

85,607

104,703

period

- 31 -

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 12:26:05 UTC
