China Shenhua Energy : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01088)
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019
Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is required to announce this quarterly report. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby presents the results of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). Such results have not been audited or reviewed by the independent auditors.
1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
The Board and the supervisory committee of the Company together with the directors, supervisors and the senior management of the Company warrant that the contents of the quarterly report are authentic, accurate and complete and do not contain any misrepresentation, misleading statement or material omission, and shall jointly and severally accept legal liability.
This report was considered and approved at the 23rd meeting of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. All directors of the Company have attended the meeting.
Wang Xiangxi, Chairman of the Board of the Company, Xu Shancheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the accounting department of the Company, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this report.
The financial statements of this report are prepared in accordance with IFRSs, but have not been audited or reviewed. Please refer to section 2.2 of this report for the major differences between the financial statements prepared under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of PRC and those prepared under the IFRSs.
2. COMPANY PROFILE
Key financial indicators prepared under the IFRSs
January to
January to
September
September
Percentage
2019
2018
change
%
Revenue (RMB million)
177,849
194,084
(8.4)
Profit before income tax
54,237
58,249
(6.9)
(RMB million)
Profit for the period (RMB million)
43,153
45,572
(5.3)
Profit for the period attributable to
36,250
37,207
(2.6)
equity holders of the Company
(RMB million)
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
1.823
1.871
(2.6)
Net cash generated from operating
56,757
67,822
(16.3)
activities (RMB million)
Net cash per share generated from
2.85
3.41
(16.3)
operating activities
(RMB/share)
Net cash generated from operating
53,527
58,233
(8.1)
activities excluding the effect of
Shenhua Finance Company
(RMB million)
Net cash per share generated from
2.69
2.93
(8.1)
operating activities excluding the
effect of Shenhua Finance Company (RMB/share)
As at 30
As at 31
September
December
Percentage
2019
2018
change
%
Total assets (RMB million)
564,882
591,626
(4.5)
Total liabilities (RMB million)
146,119
182,789
(20.1)
Total equity (RMB million)
418,763
408,837
2.4
Equity attributable to equity holders of
350,523
331,693
5.7
the Company (RMB million)
Shareholders' equity per share
17.62
16.68
5.7
(RMB/share)
2.2 Major differences of financial statements prepared under different accounting standards
Unit: RMB million
Net profit attributable
Net assets attributable
to equity holders of the
to equity holders of the
Company
Company
January to
January to
As at 30
As at 31
September
September
September
December
2019
2018
2019
2018
Under China Accounting
37,088
35,278
346,911
327,763
Standards for Business
Enterprises
Adjustment:
Simple production
(838)
1,929
3,612
3,930
maintenance, production
safety and other related
expenditures
Under International Financial
36,250
37,207
350,523
331,693
Reporting Standards
Explanation: Pursuant to the relevant regulations of the related government authorities in the PRC, the Group accrued provisions for simple production maintenance, production safety and other related expenditures, recognised as expenses in profit or loss and separately recorded as a specific reserve in shareholders' equity under China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. On utilisation of the specific reserve as fixed assets within the stipulated scope, the full amount of accumulated depreciation is recognised at the same time when the cost of the relevant assets is recorded. Under International Financial Reporting Standards, these expenses are recognised in profit or loss as and when incurred. Relevant capital expenditure is recognised as property, plant and equipment and depreciated according to the relevant depreciation method. The effect on deferred tax arising from such difference is also reflected.
2.3
Major operational data
2019
2018
Percentage change(%)
July to
January to
July to
January to
July to
January to
Operational indicators
Unit
September
September
September
September
September
September
(I)
Coal
1.
Commercial coal production
Million tonnes
68.7
214.1
74.2
220.0
(7.4)
(2.7)
2.
Coal sales
Million tonnes
114.6
331.7
114.7
340.0
(0.1)
(2.4)
(II)
Transportation
1.
Turnover of self-owned railway
Billion tonne km
71.8
214.7
72.8
211.4
(1.4)
1.6
2
Seaborne coal
Million tonnes
69.9
199.4
69.6
199.1
0.4
0.2
Of which: Via Huanghua Port
Million tonnes
48.5
140.2
50.7
142.7
(4.3)
(1.8)
Via Shenhua Tianjin
Million tonnes
12.3
33.4
11.1
33.8
10.8
(1.2)
Coal Dock
3.
Shipment volume
Million tonnes
28.7
83.5
26.5
78.1
8.3
6.9
4.
Shipment turnover
Billion tonne
23.1
67.8
22.5
67.6
2.7
0.3
nautical miles
(III)
Power generation
1.
Gross power generation
Billion kWh
36.75
116.65
80.07
213.66
(54.1)
(45.4)
2.
Total power output dispatch
Billion kWh
34.38
109.34
75.06
200.44
(54.2)
(45.5)
(IV)
Coal chemical
1.
Sales of polyethylene
Thousand tonnes
74.7
261.2
67.8
239.4
10.2
9.1
2.
Sales of polypropylene
Thousand tonnes
70.7
241.3
60.7
221.0
16.5
9.2
Note: According to the comparative basis, from July to September 2018, the total power generation and power output dispatch amounted to 42.08 billion kWh and 39.40 billion kWh, respectively; from January to September 2018, the total power generation and power output dispatch amounted to 120.97 billion kWh and 113.34 billion kWh, respectively.
2.4 Total number of shareholders and shareholding of top ten shareholders and top ten holders of tradable shares (or shares not subject to selling restrictions) at the end of the reporting period
Total number of shareholders
164,571
Including: Holders of A shares (including China Energy)
162,430
Registered holders of H shares
2,141
Unit: shares
Shareholding of top ten shareholders
Number of
Number of
shares
Shares pledged or
shares held at
held subject
frozen
the end of
to selling
Status of
Nature of
Name of shareholder (in full)
the period
Percentage
restrictions
shares
Number
shareholder
%
China Energy Investment Corporation
13,812,709,196
69.45
0
Nil
N/A
State-owned
Limited
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
3,390,277,222
17.05
0
Unknown
N/A
Overseas
corporation
China Securities Finance Corporation
594,718,049
2.99
0
Nil
N/A
Others
Limited
Beijing Chengtong Financial Control
282,361,828
1.42
0
Nil
N/A
State-owned
Investment Co., Ltd.
China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd.
160,204,700
0.81
0
Nil
N/A
Others
- Bosera CSI State-Owned
Enterprises Innovation-driven
Index ETF Securities Investment
Fund
Bank of China Limited - Harvest
124,981,900
0.63
0
Nil
N/A
Others
CSI State-Owned Enterprises
Innovation-driven Index ETF
Securities Investment Fund
Central Huijin Asset Management
110,027,300
0.55
0
Nil
N/A
State-owned
Limited
Industrial and Commercial Bank of
105,341,801
0.53
0
Nil
N/A
Others
China Limited - GF CSI State-
Owned Enterprises Innovation-
driven Index ETF Securities
Investment Fund
Hong Kong Securities Clearing
80,825,235
0.41
0
Nil
N/A
Overseas
Company Limited
corporation
China Construction Bank Corporation
36,766,700
0.18
0
Nil
N/A
Others
- Fullgoal CSI State-Owned
Enterprises Innovation-driven
Index ETF Securities Investment
Fund
Shareholdings of top ten shareholders without selling restrictions
Number of
Type and number of shares
shares
without selling
Name of shareholders
restrictions
Type
Number
China Energy Investment Corporation
13,812,709,196
RMB ordinary
13,812,709,196
Limited
shares
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
3,390,277,222
Overseas-listed
3,390,277,222
foreign shares
China Securities Finance Corporation
594,718,049
RMB ordinary
594,718,049
Limited
shares
Beijing Chengtong Financial Control
282,361,828
RMB ordinary
282,361,828
Investment Co., Ltd.
shares
China Merchants Bank Co.,Ltd.
160,204,700
RMB ordinary
160,204,700
- Bosera CSI State-Owned
shares
Enterprises Innovation-driven Index
ETF Securities Investment Fund
124,981,900
RMB ordinary
124,981,900
Bank of China Limited - Harvest
CSI State-Owned Enterprises
shares
Innovation-driven Index ETF
Securities Investment Fund
Central Huijin Asset Management
110,027,300
RMB ordinary
110,027,300
Limited
shares
Industrial and Commercial Bank of
105,341,801
RMB ordinary
105,341,801
China Limited - GF CSI State-
shares
Owned Enterprises Innovation-
driven Index ETF Securities
Investment Fund
Hong Kong Securities Clearing
80,825,235
RMB ordinary
80,825,235
Company Limited
shares
China Construction Bank Corporation
36,766,700
RMB ordinary
36,766,700
- Fullgoal CSI State-Owned
shares
Enterprises Innovation-driven Index
ETF Securities Investment Fund
Statements on the connected relationships among the above shareholders and whether they are parties acting in concert
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Save for the information disclosed above, the Company is not aware of whether any connected relationship existing among the top ten shareholders not subject to selling restrictions and the top ten shareholders, and whether they are parties acting in concert under the "Measures for the Administration of Acquisition of Listed Companies".
Details of holders of preference
N/A
shares whose voting rights have
been restored and their relevant
shareholding
Note: H shares held by HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED are held on behalf of a number of its clients; A shares held by Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited are held on behalf of a number of its clients.
2.5 Total number of holders of preference shares, and shareholdings of the top ten holders of preference shares and top ten holders of preference shares not subject to selling restrictions as at the end of the reporting period
Applicable
✓ Not applicable
3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
Change in the scope of consolidated financial statements
The transaction relating to the joint venture company jointly established by the Company and GD Power with their respective equities and assets held in relevant coal-fired power generation companies (the "Subject Assets") has been completed on 31 January 2019. Since the Completion Date, the assets and liabilities of the power plants in relation to the Subject Assets contributed by the Company and profit or loss subsequent to 31 January 2019 are no longer consolidated to the consolidated financial statement of the Company. The Company increased the long-term equity investment in its Joint Venture Company and conducted subsequent measurement under the equity method.
Material changes in major items of accounting statements of the Company and the underlying reasons
From January to September 2019, revenue of the Group under the IFRSs was RMB177,849 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB194,084 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 8.4%. Profit before income tax was RMB54,237 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB58,249 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.9%. Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB36,250 million (for the corresponding period in 2018: RMB37,207 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.6%. As at 30 September 2019, the asset liability ratio of the Group was 25.9% (as at 31 December 2018: 30.9%), representing a decrease of 5.0 percentage points as compared to the end of last year.
Changes in major accounting items of the consolidated financial statements and explanations are set out below:
Unit: RMB million
Items of consolidated
statement of profit
January to
January to
or loss and other
September
September
Percentage
No.
comprehensive income
2019
2018
Change
Major reasons for changes
%
1
Revenue
177,849
194,084
(8.4) Since the Completion Date,
revenue relating to the
Subject Assets has no longer
been consolidated into
the consolidated financial
statements of the Company.
2
Cost of sales
(118,553)
(126,293)
(6.1) Decrease in sales volume of
coal purchased and unit
purchase cost, and decrease in
depreciation and amortization
cost of power segment.
3
General and
(5,784)
(6,485)
(10.8) Decrease in labour expense as
administrative
a result of decrease in the
expenses
number of personnel.
4
Other gains and losses
1,933
35
5,422.9
The Company recognised
relevant returns on investment
on the Completion Date of
the Subject Assets of the
Joint Venture Company,
and recognised gains on
redemption of wealth
management products of the
Company upon expiry.
5
Loss allowances
140
299
(53.2) Decrease in the balances of loans
granted by Shenhua Finance
Company as at the end of the
reporting period, reversing part of the allowance for doubtful debts.
Unit: RMB million
Items of consolidated
statement of profit
January to
January to
or loss and other
September
September
Percentage
No.
comprehensive income
2019
2018
Change Major reasons for changes
%
6
Finance costs
(2,094)
(3,492)
(40.0) Decrease in the interest expenses
due to the decrease in new
borrowings.
7
Share of results of
490
348
40.8 The Company recognised the
associates
share of result of the Joint
Venture Company after the
completion of the transaction
in relation to the Joint
Venture Company.
8
Income tax expense
(11,084)
(12,677)
(12.6) Average income tax rate for
the first three quarters of
2019 was 20.4% (for the
corresponding period in 2018: 21.8%), representing a decrease of 1.4 percentage points, which is mainly due to the increase in percentage of profits in railway segment, which is entitled to more preferential tax rates.
Unit: RMB million
Items of consolidated
As at 30
As at 31
statement of
September
December
Percentage
No.
financial position
2019
2018
change
Major reasons for changes
%
1
Construction in progress
42,472
36,585
16.1
Additional contribution in power
and railway infrastructure
construction project
2
Right-of-use assets
17,580
N/A
N/A
Lease right-of-use assets
recognised due to application
of new lease standard of the
Group
3
Interests in associates
40,086
10,047
299.0
Investment in the Joint Venture
Company recognised by the
Company
4
Other non-current assets
33,228
29,456
12.8
Increase of long-term loans
granted by Shenhua Finance
Company
5
Lease prepayments
N/A
16,425
(100.0) Reclassification of the item
into right-of-use assets due
to application of new lease
standard of the Group
6
Inventories
13,209
9,967
32.5
Increase in inventories of coal,
ancillary materials and spare
parts
7
Cash and cash
85,607
61,863
38.4
Cash generated from operating
equivalents
activities
8
Assets classified as held
0
83,367
(100.0) Completion of the Subject Assets
for sale
of the Joint Venture Company
9
Short-term borrowings
3,988
5,772
(30.9) Repayment of certain short-term
borrowings upon expiry
10
Accounts and bills
22,189
26,884
(17.5) Decrease of balances of payables
payable
for power and transportation
businesses
Unit: RMB million
Items of consolidated
As at 30
As at 31
statement of
September
December
Percentage
No.
financial position
2019
2018
change
Major reasons for changes
%
11
Current portion of bonds
3,534
0
N/A
Maturity of some USD bonds
will be due within 1 year
12
Income tax payable
3,325
4,213
(21.1) Settlement of income tax during
the reporting period
13
Contract liabilities
6,504
3,404
91.1
Increase of prepayment for coal
business
14
Liabilities associated
0
29,914
(100.0)
Completion of liabilities
with assets classified
associated with the Subject
as held for sale
Assets of the Joint Venture
Company
15
Long-term borrowings
39,798
46,765
(14.9) Repayment of certain long-term
borrowings upon expiry
16
Bonds
3,507
6,823
(48.6) USD bonds due within 1 year
reclassified to current portion
of bonds
17
Lease liabilities
666
N/A
N/A
Lease liability recognised due
to application of new lease
standard of the Group
Unit: RMB million
Items of the
January to
January to
consolidated statement
September
September
Percentage
No.
of cash flows
2019
2018
change
Major reasons for changes
%
1
Net cash generated from
56,757
67,822
(16.3) Decrease in cash inflows due
operating activities
to decrease in income;
Including: Net cash
3,230
9,589
(66.3)
and decrease in deposits
generated
placed with Shenhua
from operating
Finance Company
activities
of Shenhua
Finance
Company note
Net cash generated from
53,527
58,233
(8.1)
operating activities
excluding the effect
of Shenhua Finance
Company
2
Net cash used in investing
(3,787)
(13,897)
(72.7) Recovery of certain bank
activities
wealth management
products of the Group
upon expiry
3
Net cash used in financing
(29,265)
(21,165)
38.3 Decrease in new borrowings
activities
during the reporting
period as compared with
the same period of last
year
Note: Except for services within the Group, Shenhua Finance Company provides financial services, including deposits and loans, to other entities apart from the Group. This item represents the cash flow of deposits and loans, interests, fees and commission generated from financial services.
3.3 Analysis on key operational indicators of the coal segment
3.3.1 Coal sales
By contract pricing mechanisms
July to September 2019
January to September 2019
Proportion
Price
Proportion
Price
Sales
of total
(exclusive
Sales
of total
(exclusive
volume
sales
of tax)
volume
sales
of tax)
Million
RMB/
Million
RMB/
tonnes
%
tonne
tonnes
%
tonne
I.
Annual long-term
53.0
46.2
404
161.2
48.6
380
contracts
II.
Monthly long-term
46.2
40.4
482
131.1
39.5
484
contracts
III.
Spot commodity
15.4
13.4
418
39.4
11.9
421
Total sales volume/average
114.6
100.0
437
331.7
100.0
426
price (exclusive of tax)
Note: Sales prices of coal in this report are all exclusive of tax. Similarly hereinafter.
(2)
By sales regions
July to September 2019
July to September 2018
Change
Proportion
Price
Proportion
Price
Price
Sales
of total
(exclusive
Sales
of total
(exclusive
Sales
(exclusive
volume
sales
of tax)
volume
sales
of tax)
volume
of tax)
Million
RMB/
Million
RMB/
tonnes
%
tonne
tonnes
%
tonne
%
%
I.
Domestic sales
112.8
98.5
437
114.0
99.5
427
(1.1)
2.3
(I)
Self-produced coal
108.8
95.1
438
109.6
95.6
428
(0.7)
2.3
and purchased
coal
1.
Direct arrival
39.3
34.4
342
40.5
35.3
319
(3.0)
7.2
2.
Seaborne
69.5
60.7
492
69.1
60.3
491
0.6
0.2
(II)
Sales of domestic
2.7
2.3
396
2.7
2.5
384
0.0
3.1
trading coal
(III) Sales of imported coal
1.3
1.1
427
1.7
1.4
461
(23.5)
(7.4)
II.
Export sales
0.4
0.3
642
0.5
0.4
606
(20.0)
5.9
III. Overseas coal sales
1.4
1.2
422
0.2
0.1
520
600.0
(18.8)
Total sales volume/average
114.6
100.0
437
114.7
100.0
428
(0.1)
2.1
price (exclusive of tax)
January to September 2019
January to September 2018
Change
Proportion
Price
Proportion
Price
Price
Sales
of total
(exclusive
Sales
of total
(exclusive
Sales
(exclusive
volume
sales
of tax)
volume
sales
of tax)
volume
of tax)
Million
RMB/
Million
RMB/
tonnes
%
tonne
tonnes
%
tonne
%
%
I.
Domestic sales
327.3
98.7
425
336.5
99.0
430
(2.7)
(1.2)
(I)
Self-produced coal
318.8
96.1
426
320.0
94.1
430
(0.4)
(0.9)
and purchased
coal
1.
Direct arrival
120.8
36.4
328
122.4
36.0
316
(1.3)
3.8
2.
Seaborne
198.0
59.7
486
197.6
58.1
500
0.2
(2.8)
(II)
Sales of domestic
6.2
1.9
353
14.0
4.2
431
(55.7)
(18.1)
trading coal
(III) Sales of imported coal
2.3
0.7
437
2.5
0.7
443
(8.0)
(1.4)
II. Export sales
1.4
0.4
634
1.5
0.4
531
(6.7)
19.4
III. Overseas coal sales
3.0
0.9
443
2.0
0.6
518
50.0
(14.5)
Total sales volume/average
331.7
100.0
426
340.0
100.0
431
(2.4)
(1.2)
price (exclusive of tax)
3.3.2 Operating Results (before elimination on consolidation)
January to
January to
September
September
Percentage
2019
2018
change Major reasons for changes
%
Revenue
RMB million
145,469
150,703
(3.5) Decrease in sales volume and
average price of coal
Cost of sales
RMB million
113,252
113,427
(0.2) Decrease in the volume of
purchased coal and purchase
price
Gross profit
RMB million
32,217
37,276
(13.6)
Gross profit
%
22.1
24.7
Decreased by
margin
2.6 percentage
points
3.3.3 Unit Production Cost of Self-Produced Coal
Unit: RMB/tonne
January to
January to
September
September
Percentage
2019
2018
change
Major reasons for changes
%
Unit production cost of
123.0
109.4
12.4
self-produced coal
Materials, fuel and
25.9
21.0
23.3
Enhancing earthwork stripping
power
in open-pit mines such as
Ha'erwusu open-pit mine, an
increase in electricity price
in coal mines production
in Inner Mongolia, and
decrease in output of Shengli
open-pit mine with low unit
production cost
Personnel expenses
22.9
19.1
19.9
Wages rise in part of
production units
Repairs and
8.9
7.5
18.7
Collective repair and
maintenance
maintenance of production
equipment in open-pit mines
Depreciation and
17.4
19.1
(8.9)
Sufficient provision for
amortization
depreciation of part of
production equipment
Other costs
47.9
42.7
12.2
Increase in production cost
for maintenance, safety
investments, outsourcing fee
for stripping and relocation
compensation, etc.
Other costs consist of the following three components: (1) expenses directly related to production, including expenses for coal washing, selecting and processing expenses, and mining engineering expenses, etc., accounting for approximately 61%; (2) auxiliary production expenses, accounting for approximately 23%; (3) land requisition and surface subsidence compensation, environmental protection expenses, tax, and local charges, etc., accounting for approximately 16%.
3.4 Operation of the power segment
Power generation and power output dispatch
Gross power generation
Power output dispatch
Average utilization hours
Power tariff
billion kWh
billion kWh
hours
RMB/mWh
July to
July to
July to
July to
July to
July to
July to
July to
Location/
September
September
September
September
September
September
September
September
Type of power
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Domestic
36.29
79.64
33.97
74.68
1,181
1,367
336
319
Coal-fired power
35.03
77.70
32.74
72.78
1,181
1,378
330
314
Gas-fired power
1.03
1.71
1.00
1.68
1,080
994
581
528
Hydropower
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.22
1,810
1,814
188
189
Overseas
0.46
0.43
0.41
0.38
1,546
1,429
502
483
Coal-fired power
0.46
0.43
0.41
0.38
1,546
1,429
502
483
Total/Weighted average
36.75
80.07
34.38
75.06
1,185
1,368
338
320
Gross power generation
Power output dispatch
Average utilization hours
Power tariff
billion kWh
billion kWh
hours
RMB/mWh
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
Location/
September
September
September
September
September
September
September
September
Type of power
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Domestic
115.49
212.44
108.33
199.37
3,385
3,648
331
314
Coal-fired power
111.72
207.72
104.65
194.76
3,390
3,684
324
309
Gas-fired power
3.25
4.21
3.17
4.11
3,136
2,436
577
551
Hydropower
0.52
0.51
0.51
0.50
4,140
4,071
225
219
Overseas
1.16
1.22
1.01
1.07
3,872
4,068
527
493
Coal-fired power
1.16
1.22
1.01
1.07
3,872
4,068
527
493
Total/Weighted average
116.65
213.66
109.34
200.44
3,389
3,528
333
315
- 17 -
(2) Installed Power Generators
Unit: MW
Installed capacity
increased/
Total installed
(decreased)
Total Installed
capacity as at 31
from January to
capacity as at 30
Power Type
December 2018
September 2019
September 2019
Coal-fired power
59,994
(30,040)
29,954
Gas-fired power
1,730
(780)
950
Hydropower
125
0
125
Total
61,849
(30,820)
31,029
Decrease in installed capacity of generator units of the Group is mainly due to the fact that a total of 30,530 MW generator units involved in the equity and assets of coal-fired power generation companies contributed by the Company are no longer consolidated into the statistic scope of the Group as a result of the completion of the transaction relating to the Joint Venture Company jointly established by the Company and GD Power (for details, please refer to the 2019 Interim Report of the Company).
(3) Operating Results (before elimination on consolidation)
January to
January to
September
September
Percentage
2019
2018
change
Major reasons for changes
%
Revenue
RMB million
38,303
65,278
(41.3) Upon completion of the transaction
Cost of sales
RMB million
29,988
53,666
(44.1)
relating to the establishment of
the Joint Venture Company on 31
January 2019, revenue and costs
relating to the assets contributed
by the Company are no longer
consolidated into the Group.
Gross profit
RMB million
8,315
11,612
(28.4)
Gross profit margin
%
21.7
17.8
Increased by
3.9 percentage
points
From January to September 2019, the Group's average cost of power output dispatch of the power business was RMB268.0/mWh (for the same period in 2018: RMB262.5/mWh), representing a year-on-year increase of 2.1%.
3.5 Major operation of transportation segment and coal chemical segment Unit: RMB million
Railway
Port
Shipping
Coal chemical
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
January to
September
September
Percentage
September
September
Percentage
September
September
Percentage
September
September
Percentage
2019
2018
change
2019
2018
change
2019
2018
change
2019
2018
change
%
%
%
%
Revenue
30,211
29,191
3.5
4,441
4,579
(3.0)
2,418
3,037
(20.4)
4,347
4,296
1.2
Cost of sales
15,418
14,838
3.9
2,243
2,242
0.0
2,143
2,342
(8.5)
3,809
3,705
2.8
Gross profit
14,793
14,353
3.1
2,198
2,337
(5.9)
275
695
(60.4)
538
591
(9.0)
Gross profit
49.0
49.2
Decreased
49.5
51.0
Decreased
11.4
22.9
Decreased
12.4
13.8
Decreased
margin(%)
by 0.2
by 1.5
by 11.5
by 1.4
percentage
percentage
percentage
percentage
point
points
points
points
Note: From January to September 2019, decrease in revenue of shipping segment is mainly due to significant decrease in shipping freight; decrease in cost of sales is mainly due to decrease in charter costs.
3.6 Industry environment
In the first three quarters of 2019, the operation of macro-economy of China maintained stable development and the economic structure was continuously optimised; the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a rate of 6.2%. the Producer Price Index for Industrial Products (PPI) remained the same as to that of the previous year.
From January to September, the supply and demand in domestic coal market were generally balanced and the coal price fluctuated within a reasonable interval. Coal prices showed slightly downward fluctuations in the early third quarter affected by an increase in contribution of hydropower and a high level of coal inventory of power plants; the demand for coal from coastal regions increased in September, with a stable and slight recovery in coal prices. As of the end of September, the price index of Bohai Bay thermal coal (5,500 kcal) was RMB578/tonne, increasing by RMB8/tonne compared with that at the beginning of the year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the average price index was RMB577/tonne, representing a year-on- year slight increase of 1%.
From January to September, total raw coal production in the PRC was 2.74 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, of which raw coal production in the third quarter recorded a year-on-year increase of 8.9%. The accumulative coal import amounted to 0.251 billion tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.5%.Thermal power generation by power plants above a designated scale in China amounted to 3,802.0 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.5%. The average utilisation hours of thermal power equipment represented an decrease of 101 hours as compared with the corresponding period of last year.
It is expected that the supply and demand of the coal market will be in balance in the fourth quarter. Coal price may fluctuate due to factors such as winter peak.
Note: This section is for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. The information in this section was derived from sources such as the National Bureau of Statistics, China Coal Market Network, China Coal Resource Network and China Electricity Council, etc. The Company has used its best endeavours to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information in this section, but does not assume any liability or provide any form of guarantee for the accuracy, completeness or validity of all or part of its content. If there is any error or omission, the Company does not assume any liability.
3.7 Completion of business plans
Particulars on completion of business plans of the Group for 2019 as at the end of September are set out below:
Completion
from January to
Items
Unit
Target for 2019
September 2019
Completion rate
%
Commercial coal production
100 million tonnes
2.9
2.141
73.8
Coal sales
100 million tonnes
4.27
3.317
77.7
Total power output dispatch
100 million kWh
1,431
1,093.4
76.4
Revenue
RMB100 million
2,212
1,778.49
80.4
Cost of sales
RMB100 million
1,441
1,185.53
82.3
Selling, general and
RMB100 million
135
78.79
58.4
administrative expenses
(including R&D expenses)
and net finance costs
Change in unit production cost
/
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
/
of self-produced coal
increase not
increase by
exceeding 5%
12.4%
Subject to various factors such as progress of land acquisition for quarry, execution of certificates for production and changes in geological conditions for mining in coal mines, commercial coal output of the Group from January to September 2019 reached 73.8% of the annual plan. Currently, the Group actively adopts measures to promote relevant works.
However, investors are reminded to be aware that the 2019 annual commercial coal output may be lower than that of the annual plan subject to objective uncertainties.
The Group recorded a significant year-on-year increase in unit production cost of self-produced coal from January to September 2019. Subject to the season, safety and environmental protection inspection and other factors in the fourth quarter, investors are reminded to be aware that unit production cost of self-produced coal of 2019 is expected to fluctuate on a year-on-year increase of approximately 13%.
3.8 Progress of significant events and the impact thereof as well as the analysis and explanations for the solutions
Applicable
✓ Not applicable
3.9 Commitments that have yet to be fulfilled within the stated time frame during the reporting period
Applicable
✓ Not applicable
3.10 Warnings and explanations with regard to forecast of a probable loss in respect of the accumulated net profits from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any significant changes as compared to the corresponding period of last year
Applicable
✓
Not applicable
3.11 Definition
China Shenhua/the
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
Company
The Group
the Company and its subsidiaries
China Energy
China Energy Investment Corporation Limited
GD Power
GD Power Development Co., Ltd.
Joint Venture Company
the joint venture company jointly established by
the Company and GD Power with their respective
equity interests and assets held in relevant coal-
fired power generation companies
Shenhua Finance
Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd.
Company
- 22 -
China Accounting
the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises,
Standards for Business
Application Guidance to Accounting Standards
Enterprises
for Business Enterprises, Interpretations of
Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and
other related requirements issued by the Ministry
of Finance of the People's Republic of China
International Financial
International Financial Reporting Standards
Reporting Standards
issued by the International Accounting Standards
or IFRSs
Committee
By order of the Board
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
Huang Qing
Secretary to the Board of Directors
Beijing, 28 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Mr. Wang Xiangxi, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Peng Suping, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina as independent non-executive directors.
APPENDIX
PREPARED UNDER IFRSs
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
Goods and services
177,849
194,084
Cost of sales
(118,553)
(126,293)
Gross profit
59,296
67,791
Selling expenses
(470)
(490)
General and administrative expenses
(5,784)
(6,485)
Research and development expenses
(259)
(235)
Other gains and losses
1,933
35
Other income
456
469
Loss allowances
140
299
Other expenses
(199)
(787)
Interest income
728
796
Finance costs
(2,094)
(3,492)
Share of results of associates
490
348
Profit before income tax
54,237
58,249
Income tax expense
(11,084)
(12,677)
Profit for the period
43,153
45,572
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Other comprehensive income for the period
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss,
net of income tax
Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations
37
(24)
Fair value changes on investments in equity
0
75
instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
Share of other comprehensive income of
4
0
associates
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss, net of income tax
Exchange differences
114
174
Share of other comprehensive income of
(2)
9
associates
Fair value changes on investments in debt
36
0
instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the period,
189
234
net of income tax
Total comprehensive income for the period
43,342
45,806
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share
- Basic (RMB)
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
36,250 37,207
6,903 8,365
43,153 45,572
36,408 37,394
6,934 8,412
43,342 45,806
1.823 1.871
- 26 -
PREPARED UNDER IFRSs
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 September 2019
As at 30
As at 31
September 2019
December 2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
246,833
257,349
Construction in progress
42,472
36,585
Exploration and evaluation assets
950
951
Intangible assets
3,467
3,623
Right-of-use assets
17,580
N/A
Interest in associates
40,086
10,047
Equity instruments at fair value through other
842
811
comprehensive income
Other non-current assets
33,228
29,456
Lease prepayments
N/A
16,425
Deferred tax assets
3,206
3,083
Total non-current assets
388,664
358,330
Current assets
Inventories
13,209
9,967
Accounts and bills receivables
12,991
13,055
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
54,110
54,702
Restricted bank deposits
8,563
8,607
Time deposits with original maturity over three
1,738
1,735
months
Cash and cash equivalents
85,607
61,863
Assets classified as held for sale
0
83,367
Total current assets
176,218
233,296
As at 30
As at 31
September 2019
December 2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(audited)
Current liabilities
Borrowings
3,988
5,772
Accounts and bills payable
22,189
26,884
Accrued expenses and other payables
56,073
52,737
Current portion of bonds
3,534
0
Current portion of lease liabilities
156
N/A
Current portion of long-term liabilities
371
457
Income tax payable
3,325
4,213
Contract liabilities
6,504
3,404
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held
0
29,914
for sale
Total current liabilities
96,140
123,381
Net current assets
80,078
109,915
Total assets less current liabilities
468,742
468,245
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
39,798
46,765
Bonds
3,507
6,823
Long-term liabilities
2,150
2,092
Accrued reclamation obligations
3,321
3,191
Deferred tax liabilities
537
537
Lease liabilities
666
N/A
Total non-current liabilities
49,979
59,408
Net assets
418,763
408,837
As at 30
As at 31
September 2019
December 2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(audited)
Equity
Share capital
19,890
19,890
Reserves
330,633
311,803
Equity attributable to equity holders of the
350,523
331,693
Company
Non-controlling interests
68,240
77,144
Total equity
418,763
408,837
PREPARED UNDER IFRSs
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Cash generated from operations
68,852
83,087
Income taxes paid
(12,095)
(15,265)
Net cash generated from operating activities
56,757
67,822
Investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment,
(10,233)
(13,089)
intangible assets, exploration and evaluation
assets, additions to construction in progress and
other non-current assets
Increase in lease prepayments
(768)
(40)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and
548
463
equipment, intangible assets and other non-
current assets
Disposal of equity instruments at fair value through
0
2
other comprehensive income
Proceeds from disposal of derivative financial
0
106
instruments
Investments in associates
(1,497)
(704)
Cash and cash equivalent disposed of to establish
(1,510)
0
Beijing GD Power Co., Ltd.
Repayments of net cash received from Shenhua
(1,562)
0
Contributed Entities during the transition period
Dividend received from associates
158
51
Interest received
1,216
712
Decrease/(increase) in restricted bank deposits
44
(818)
Placing of time deposits with original maturity over
(680)
(2,213)
three months
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Maturity of time deposits with original maturity
677
1,633
over three months
Disposal of financial assets
31,473
0
Investment in bank wealth management products
(31,087)
0
Investments in other equity instruments
(31)
0
Collection of entrusted loans
9,465
0
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,787)
(13,897)
Financing activities
Capital element of lease rentals paid
(132)
0
Interest element of lease rentals paid
(22)
0
Interest paid
(2,435)
(3,188)
Proceeds from borrowings
2,770
31,562
Repayments of borrowings
(11,707)
(23,439)
Repayments of bonds
0
(3,208)
Contributions from non-controlling shareholders
340
189
Distribution to non-controlling shareholders
(1,051)
(4,800)
Distribution to shareholders of the Company
(17,498)
(18,310)
Proceeds from bills discounted
470
29
Net cash used in financing activities
(29,265)
(21,165)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
23,705
32,760
Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the
