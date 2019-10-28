China Shenhua Energy's Net Profit Fell in First Nine Months of 2019

By Martin Mou



China Shenhua Energy Co.'s (1088.HK) net profit for the first nine months of the year fell 2.6% on year, as revenue shrank after the spin-off of some of its thermal-power operations in January.

Net profit for the period was 36.25 billion yuan ($5.13 billion), while revenue dropped 8.4% to CNY177.85 billion, the company said in an earnings statement on late Monday.

China Shenhua said its annual commercial coal output may not meet its guidance and the unit cost of coal production could increase 13% for the year.

