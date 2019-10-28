Log in
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
China Shenhua Energy's Net Profit Fell in First Nine Months of 2019

10/28/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

By Martin Mou

China Shenhua Energy Co.'s (1088.HK) net profit for the first nine months of the year fell 2.6% on year, as revenue shrank after the spin-off of some of its thermal-power operations in January.

Net profit for the period was 36.25 billion yuan ($5.13 billion), while revenue dropped 8.4% to CNY177.85 billion, the company said in an earnings statement on late Monday.

China Shenhua said its annual commercial coal output may not meet its guidance and the unit cost of coal production could increase 13% for the year.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 0.72% 18.26 End-of-day quote.0.95%
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 15.66 End-of-day quote.-8.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 7.0636 Delayed Quote.2.65%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 235 B
EBIT 2019 69 748 M
Net income 2019 43 100 M
Finance 2019 57 280 M
Yield 2019 6,20%
P/E ratio 2019 6,54x
P/E ratio 2020 6,85x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 349 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,93  CNY
Last Close Price 14,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.85%49 085
GLENCORE-19.60%39 659
COAL INDIA-14.50%17 876
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED15.32%12 137
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.29%7 927
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED28.68%6 641
