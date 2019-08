By Justina Lee



China Shenhua Energy Co.'s (1088.HK) net profit slipped 1.1% in the first half of the year due to low demand in China's coal market.

Net profit for the half was 24.24 billion Chinese yuan ($3.42 billion), the energy company said Friday. That compared with CNY24.52 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to CNY116.37 billion from CNY127.38 billion, it said.

