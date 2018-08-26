China Shenhua Energy : 2018 Interim Report

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
Stock Code: 01088
Focus on Core Coal Business, Strengthen Synergistic Innovations
Important Notice
-
I. The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this interim report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and are jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.
-
II. This report was approved at the twelfth meeting of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. Six out of ten eligible directors attended the meeting in person. Gao Song being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Li Dong being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Mi Shuhua being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Ling Wen being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Zhao Jibin being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Li Dong being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Peng Suping being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Jiang Bo being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him.
-
III. The interim financial statements in this report is unaudited. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has issued a report on the review of the interim financial statements for 2018 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards.
-
IV. Ling Wen, Chairman of the Company, Zhang Kehui, Chief Financial Officer, and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the accounting department, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial report contained in this interim report.
-
V. Profit distribution plan or reserve funds capitalisation plan for the reporting period considered by the board of directors: not applicable
-
VI. Disclaimer of forward-looking statements
The forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future policies and economic conditions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may differ materially from the actual outcome. Such statements do not constitute actual commitments to investors. Investors should be aware that undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment.
-
VII. Are there any situations of non-operating appropriation of funds by controlling shareholder(s) and its related parties? No
-
VIII. Are there any situations of violation of decision-making procedures for external guarantee provision? No
-
IX. Warning on Major Risks:
Investors please note that the Company has disclosed risks including market competition, environmental protection and overseas operation, etc. in the section headed "Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results".
Cover Photo: 8.8-meter ultra-mining height intelligent working face at Shangwan Mine of Shendong Mines
Contents
|
Section I
|
Definitions
|
Section II
|
Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators
|
Section III
|
Business Overview
|
Section IV
|
Chairman's Statement
|
Section V
|
Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results
|
Section VI
|
Significant Events
|
Section VII
|
Changes in Share Capital and Shareholders
|
Section VIII
|
Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees
|
84
|
Section IX
|
Investor Relations
|
88
|
Section X
|
Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated
|
89
|
Financial Statements
|
Section XI
|
Documents Available for Inspection
|
138
|
Section XII
|
Signing Page for Opinions
|
139
2
5
9
10
22
60
79
2
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
Section IDefinitions
Unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms used in this report have the following meanings:
China Shenhua/the CompanyChina Shenhua Energy Company Limited
The Group
The Company and its subsidiaries
China Energy/Shenhua Group
Corporation
China Energy Investment Corporation Limited (ঐ๕ҳ༟ණྠϞ ࠢபʮ̡), the new name of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited (ग़ശණྠϞࠢபʮ̡)
China Energy Group/
Shenhua Group
China Guodian
China Energy and its subsidiaries (excluding the Group)
China Guodian Group Co., Ltd. (ʕཥණྠϞࠢʮ̡)
Guodian Group
China Guodian and its subsidiaries
GD Power
GD Power Development Co., Ltd.
Shendong Coal Corporation
Shenhua Shendong Coal Group Co., Ltd.
Shendong Power Company
Shenhua Shendong Power Co., Ltd.
Zhunge'er Energy Company
Shenhua Zhunge'er Energy Co., Ltd.
Shuohuang Railway
Development Company
Railway Transportation Company
Shuohuang Railway Development Co., Ltd.
Shenhua Railway Transportation Co., Ltd.
Shenhua Trading Group
Shenhua Trading Group Limited
Huanghua Harbour
Administration Company
Baotou Energy Company
Shenhua Huanghua Harbour Administration Co., Ltd.
Shenhua Baotou Energy Co., Ltd.
Baotou Coal Chemical Company
Shenhua Baotou Coal Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shenbao Energy Company
Shenhua Baorixile Energy Co., Ltd.
Shenhua Zhuhai Coal Dock
Shenhua Yudean Zhuhai Port Coal Dock Co., Ltd.
Overseas Company
China Shenhua Overseas Development & Investment Co., Ltd.
Yu Shen Energy Company
Yulin Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd.
Xinjie Energy Company
Shenhua Xinjie Energy Co., Ltd.
Shenwan Energy Company
Shenwan Energy Company Limited
2018 Interim Report
3
Section I
Definitions(Continued)
|
Fujian Energy Company
|
Shenhua Fujian Energy Co., Ltd.
|
Shenhua Finance Company
|
Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd.
|
EMM Indonesia
|
PT.GH EMM INDONESIA
|
Panshan Power
|
Tianjin Guohua Panshan Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Sanhe Power
|
Sanhe Power Co., Ltd.
|
Guohua Zhunge'er
|
Inner Mongolia Guohua Zhunge'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Zhunge'er Power
|
Power-generating division controlled and operated by Zhunge'er
|
Energy Company
|
Zheneng Power
|
Zhejiang Guohua Zheneng Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Shenmu Power
|
CLP Guohua Shenmu Power Co., Ltd.
|
Taishan Power
|
Guangdong Guohua Yudean Taishan Power Co., Ltd.
|
Cangdong Power
|
Hebei Guohua Cangdong Power Co., Ltd.
|
Suizhong Power
|
Suizhong Power Co., Ltd.
|
Jinjie Energy
|
Shaanxi Guohua Jinjie Energy Co., Ltd.
|
Dingzhou Power
|
Hebei Guohua Dingzhou Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Guohua Hulunbei'er Power
|
Inner Mongolia Guohua Hulunbei'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Taicang Power
|
Guohua Taicang Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Mengjin Power
|
Shenhua Guohua Mengjin Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Yuyao Power
|
Zhejiang Guohua Yuyao Gas-fired Power Co., Ltd.
|
Jiujiang Power
|
Shenhua Guohua Jiujiang Power Co., Ltd.
|
Zhuhai Wind Energy
|
Zhuhai Guohua Huidafeng Wind Energy Development Co., Ltd.
|
Huizhou Thermal
|
Guohua Huizhou Thermal Power Branch of the Company
|
Ningdong Power
|
Ningxia Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|
Xuzhou Power
|
Guohua Xuzhou Power Generation Company Limited
|
Zhoushan Power
|
Shenhua Guohua (Zhoushan) Power Generation Co., Ltd.