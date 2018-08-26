Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Shenhua Energy Company Limited    601088   CNE100000767

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED (601088)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Shenhua Energy : 2018 Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock Code: 01088

Focus on Core Coal Business, Strengthen Synergistic Innovations

2018

Interim Report

Important Notice

  • I. The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this interim report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and are jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

  • II. This report was approved at the twelfth meeting of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. Six out of ten eligible directors attended the meeting in person. Gao Song being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Li Dong being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Mi Shuhua being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Ling Wen being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Zhao Jibin being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Li Dong being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Peng Suping being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Jiang Bo being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him.

  • III. The interim financial statements in this report is unaudited. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has issued a report on the review of the interim financial statements for 2018 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards.

  • IV. Ling Wen, Chairman of the Company, Zhang Kehui, Chief Financial Officer, and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the accounting department, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial report contained in this interim report.

  • V. Profit distribution plan or reserve funds capitalisation plan for the reporting period considered by the board of directors: not applicable

  • VI. Disclaimer of forward-looking statements

    The forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future policies and economic conditions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may differ materially from the actual outcome. Such statements do not constitute actual commitments to investors. Investors should be aware that undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment.

  • VII. Are there any situations of non-operating appropriation of funds by controlling shareholder(s) and its related parties? No

  • VIII. Are there any situations of violation of decision-making procedures for external guarantee provision? No

  • IX. Warning on Major Risks:

    Investors please note that the Company has disclosed risks including market competition, environmental protection and overseas operation, etc. in the section headed "Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results".

Cover Photo: 8.8-meter ultra-mining height intelligent working face at Shangwan Mine of Shendong Mines

Contents

Section I

Definitions

Section II

Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators

Section III

Business Overview

Section IV

Chairman's Statement

Section V

Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results

Section VI

Significant Events

Section VII

Changes in Share Capital and Shareholders

Section VIII

Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees

84

Section IX

Investor Relations

88

Section X

Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated

89

Financial Statements

Section XI

Documents Available for Inspection

138

Section XII

Signing Page for Opinions

139

2

5

9

10

22

60

79

2

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Section IDefinitions

Unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms used in this report have the following meanings:

China Shenhua/the CompanyChina Shenhua Energy Company Limited

The Group

The Company and its subsidiaries

China Energy/Shenhua Group

Corporation

China Energy Investment Corporation Limited (਷࢕ঐ๕ҳ༟ණྠϞ ࠢப΂ʮ̡), the new name of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited (ग़ശණྠϞࠢப΂ʮ̡)

China Energy Group/

Shenhua Group

China Guodian

China Energy and its subsidiaries (excluding the Group)

China Guodian Group Co., Ltd. (ʕ਷਷ཥණྠϞࠢʮ̡)

Guodian Group

China Guodian and its subsidiaries

GD Power

GD Power Development Co., Ltd.

Shendong Coal Corporation

Shenhua Shendong Coal Group Co., Ltd.

Shendong Power Company

Shenhua Shendong Power Co., Ltd.

Zhunge'er Energy Company

Shenhua Zhunge'er Energy Co., Ltd.

Shuohuang Railway

Development Company

Railway Transportation Company

Shuohuang Railway Development Co., Ltd.

Shenhua Railway Transportation Co., Ltd.

Shenhua Trading Group

Shenhua Trading Group Limited

Huanghua Harbour

Administration Company

Baotou Energy Company

Shenhua Huanghua Harbour Administration Co., Ltd.

Shenhua Baotou Energy Co., Ltd.

Baotou Coal Chemical Company

Shenhua Baotou Coal Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shenbao Energy Company

Shenhua Baorixile Energy Co., Ltd.

Shenhua Zhuhai Coal Dock

Shenhua Yudean Zhuhai Port Coal Dock Co., Ltd.

Overseas Company

China Shenhua Overseas Development & Investment Co., Ltd.

Yu Shen Energy Company

Yulin Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd.

Xinjie Energy Company

Shenhua Xinjie Energy Co., Ltd.

Shenwan Energy Company

Shenwan Energy Company Limited

2018 Interim Report

3

Section I

Definitions(Continued)

Fujian Energy Company

Shenhua Fujian Energy Co., Ltd.

Shenhua Finance Company

Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd.

EMM Indonesia

PT.GH EMM INDONESIA

Panshan Power

Tianjin Guohua Panshan Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Sanhe Power

Sanhe Power Co., Ltd.

Guohua Zhunge'er

Inner Mongolia Guohua Zhunge'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Zhunge'er Power

Power-generating division controlled and operated by Zhunge'er

Energy Company

Zheneng Power

Zhejiang Guohua Zheneng Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Shenmu Power

CLP Guohua Shenmu Power Co., Ltd.

Taishan Power

Guangdong Guohua Yudean Taishan Power Co., Ltd.

Cangdong Power

Hebei Guohua Cangdong Power Co., Ltd.

Suizhong Power

Suizhong Power Co., Ltd.

Jinjie Energy

Shaanxi Guohua Jinjie Energy Co., Ltd.

Dingzhou Power

Hebei Guohua Dingzhou Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Guohua Hulunbei'er Power

Inner Mongolia Guohua Hulunbei'er Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Taicang Power

Guohua Taicang Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Mengjin Power

Shenhua Guohua Mengjin Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Yuyao Power

Zhejiang Guohua Yuyao Gas-fired Power Co., Ltd.

Jiujiang Power

Shenhua Guohua Jiujiang Power Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Wind Energy

Zhuhai Guohua Huidafeng Wind Energy Development Co., Ltd.

Huizhou Thermal

Guohua Huizhou Thermal Power Branch of the Company

Ningdong Power

Ningxia Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Power

Guohua Xuzhou Power Generation Company Limited

Zhoushan Power

Shenhua Guohua (Zhoushan) Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 14:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPA
04:37pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : 2018 Interim Report
PU
08/20China Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak
AQ
08/17CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Announcement on the major operational data of july 2018
PU
08/15A-share market to open up further
AQ
08/15A-share market to open up further
AQ
08/15A-share market to open up further
AQ
08/13Rally May Stall For China Stock Market
AQ
08/06China Stock Market May Find Traction On Monday
AQ
08/03CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Announcement on profit a lert for the first half of 2018
PU
07/31Losing Streak Expected To Continue For China Shares
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14MSCI makes 18 additions, four deletions in ACWI index 
03/2750 Top Basic Materials Dividend Yields For March 
02/20Coal, Chips & Chemicals Charge Up, Per Broker February Targets 
01/20Chemicals, Coal And Industrial Metals Shine As Basic Materials Per Broker Jan.. 
201790 10%+ Yield Dividend Stocks, Topped By Capitala & Dynagas, Sport Big Gains .. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 250 B
EBIT 2018 74 447 M
Net income 2018 46 355 M
Finance 2018 213 M
Yield 2018 5,30%
P/E ratio 2018 7,48
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 23,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Ling Chairman
Ke Hui Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ji Bin Zhao Director
Dong Li Director & Senior Vice President
Da Yu Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.73%50 380
GLENCORE-17.76%56 785
COAL INDIA10.53%25 647
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-7.97%11 054
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.41%8 470
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-21.83%7 309
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.