China Shenhua Energy : 2018 Interim Report

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock Code: 01088

Focus on Core Coal Business, Strengthen Synergistic Innovations

Important Notice

I. The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this interim report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and are jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

II. This report was approved at the twelfth meeting of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. Six out of ten eligible directors attended the meeting in person. Gao Song being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Li Dong being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Mi Shuhua being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Ling Wen being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Zhao Jibin being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Li Dong being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him; Peng Suping being a Director could not attend the meeting due to business engagement, and Jiang Bo being a Director acted as the proxy of him to attend the meeting and voted on behalf of him.

III. The interim financial statements in this report is unaudited. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has issued a report on the review of the interim financial statements for 2018 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards.

IV. Ling Wen, Chairman of the Company, Zhang Kehui, Chief Financial Officer, and Ban Jun, person-in-charge of the accounting department, warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial report contained in this interim report.

V. Profit distribution plan or reserve funds capitalisation plan for the reporting period considered by the board of directors: not applicable

VI. Disclaimer of forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future policies and economic conditions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may differ materially from the actual outcome. Such statements do not constitute actual commitments to investors. Investors should be aware that undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment.

VII. Are there any situations of non-operating appropriation of funds by controlling shareholder(s) and its related parties? No

VIII. Are there any situations of violation of decision-making procedures for external guarantee provision? No