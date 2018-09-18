China Shenhua Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF AUGUST 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA

OF AUGUST 2018

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

The board of directors of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company") together with the directors thereof guarantee that the information contained in this announcement does not contain any false statements, misleading representations or material omissions, and all of them jointly and severally accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement.

Operational Indicators Unit 2018 2017 YoY Change (%) Aug. Accumulative Total Aug. Accumulative Total Aug. Accumulative Total (I) Coal 1. Commercial coal production Million tonnes 25.4 195.9 23.2 198.2 9.5 (1.2) 2. Coal sales Million tonnes 40.4 300.7 38.2 293.1 5.8 2.6 (II) Power 1. Gross power generation Billion kwh 28.54 190.32 26.49 174.79 7.7 8.9 2. Total power output dispatch Billion kwh 26.73 178.57 24.75 163.72 8.0 9.1 (III) Coal Chemicals 1. Polyethylene sales Thousand tonnes 30.2 229.4 30.9 233.1 (2.3) (1.6) 2. Polypropylene sales Thousand tonnes 24.1 212.8 27.5 224.6 (12.4) (5.3) (IV) Transportation 1. Transportation turnover of self-owned railways Billion tonne kilometres 24.4 187.1 23.5 182.6 3.8 2.5 2. Seaborne coal sales Million tonnes 24.5 174.8 22.2 175.3 10.4 (0.3) Of which: via Huanghua Port Million tonnes 17.6 124.7 16.0 122.2 10.0 2.0 via Shenhua Tianjin Coal Dock Million tonnes 4.1 29.9 3.8 29.1 7.9 2.7 3. Shipping volume Million tonnes 9.4 69.9 8.9 62.8 5.6 11.3 4. Shipment turnover Billion tonne nautical miles 7.8 60.6 6.8 53.6 14.7 13.1

The major operational data above were calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company. Operational data may show major differences from month to month. The factors giving rise to such differences include, among others, changes in weather, equipment overhaul, seasonal factors and safety inspection. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, September 18, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Dr. Ling Wen, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina, Dr. Peng Suping and Dr. Huang Ming as independent non-executive directors.