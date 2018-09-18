Log in
China Shenhua Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF AUGUST 2018

09/18/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA

OF AUGUST 2018

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

The board of directors of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company") together with the directors thereof guarantee that the information contained in this announcement does not contain any false statements, misleading representations or material omissions, and all of them jointly and severally accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement.

Operational Indicators

Unit

2018

2017

YoY Change (%)

Aug.

Accumulative

Total

Aug.

Accumulative

Total

Aug.

Accumulative

Total

(I) Coal

1. Commercial coal production

Million tonnes

25.4

195.9

23.2

198.2

9.5

(1.2)

2. Coal sales

Million tonnes

40.4

300.7

38.2

293.1

5.8

2.6

(II) Power

1. Gross power generation

Billion kwh

28.54

190.32

26.49

174.79

7.7

8.9

2. Total power output dispatch

Billion kwh

26.73

178.57

24.75

163.72

8.0

9.1

(III) Coal Chemicals

1. Polyethylene sales

Thousand tonnes

30.2

229.4

30.9

233.1

(2.3)

(1.6)

2. Polypropylene sales

Thousand tonnes

24.1

212.8

27.5

224.6

(12.4)

(5.3)

(IV) Transportation

1. Transportation turnover of self-owned railways

Billion tonne kilometres

24.4

187.1

23.5

182.6

3.8

2.5

2. Seaborne coal sales

Million tonnes

24.5

174.8

22.2

175.3

10.4

(0.3)

Of which: via Huanghua Port

Million tonnes

17.6

124.7

16.0

122.2

10.0

2.0

via Shenhua Tianjin Coal Dock

Million tonnes

4.1

29.9

3.8

29.1

7.9

2.7

3. Shipping volume

Million tonnes

9.4

69.9

8.9

62.8

5.6

11.3

4. Shipment turnover

Billion tonne nautical miles

7.8

60.6

6.8

53.6

14.7

13.1

The major operational data above were calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company. Operational data may show major differences from month to month. The factors giving rise to such differences include, among others, changes in weather, equipment overhaul, seasonal factors and safety inspection. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, September 18, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Dr. Ling Wen, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina, Dr. Peng Suping and Dr. Huang Ming as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:07:05 UTC
