China Shenhua Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF AUGUST 2018

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01088)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA
OF AUGUST 2018
(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)
|
Operational Indicators
|
Unit
|
2018
|
2017
|
YoY Change (%)
|
Aug.
|
Accumulative
Total
|
Aug.
|
Accumulative
Total
|
Aug.
|
Accumulative
Total
|
(I) Coal
|
1. Commercial coal production
|
Million tonnes
|
25.4
|
195.9
|
23.2
|
198.2
|
9.5
|
(1.2)
|
2. Coal sales
|
Million tonnes
|
40.4
|
300.7
|
38.2
|
293.1
|
5.8
|
2.6
|
(II) Power
|
1. Gross power generation
|
Billion kwh
|
28.54
|
190.32
|
26.49
|
174.79
|
7.7
|
8.9
|
2. Total power output dispatch
|
Billion kwh
|
26.73
|
178.57
|
24.75
|
163.72
|
8.0
|
9.1
|
(III) Coal Chemicals
|
1. Polyethylene sales
|
Thousand tonnes
|
30.2
|
229.4
|
30.9
|
233.1
|
(2.3)
|
(1.6)
|
2. Polypropylene sales
|
Thousand tonnes
|
24.1
|
212.8
|
27.5
|
224.6
|
(12.4)
|
(5.3)
|
(IV) Transportation
|
1. Transportation turnover of self-owned railways
|
Billion tonne kilometres
|
24.4
|
187.1
|
23.5
|
182.6
|
3.8
|
2.5
|
2. Seaborne coal sales
|
Million tonnes
|
24.5
|
174.8
|
22.2
|
175.3
|
10.4
|
(0.3)
|
Of which: via Huanghua Port
|
Million tonnes
|
17.6
|
124.7
|
16.0
|
122.2
|
10.0
|
2.0
|
via Shenhua Tianjin Coal Dock
|
Million tonnes
|
4.1
|
29.9
|
3.8
|
29.1
|
7.9
|
2.7
|
3. Shipping volume
|
Million tonnes
|
9.4
|
69.9
|
8.9
|
62.8
|
5.6
|
11.3
|
4. Shipment turnover
|
Billion tonne nautical miles
|
7.8
|
60.6
|
6.8
|
53.6
|
14.7
|
13.1
The major operational data above were calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company. Operational data may show major differences from month to month. The factors giving rise to such differences include, among others, changes in weather, equipment overhaul, seasonal factors and safety inspection. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
