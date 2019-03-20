China Shenhua Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF FEBRUARY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA

OF FEBRUARY 2019

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

Operational Indicators Unit 2019 2018 YoY Change (%) Feb. Accumulative Total Feb. Accumulative Total Feb. Accumulative Total (I) Coal 1. Commercial coal production Million tonnes 25.7 46.8 22.4 47.0 14.7 (0.4) 2. Coal sales Million tonnes 38.9 64.9 33.5 68.6 16.1 (5.4) (II) Transportation 1. Transportation turnover of self-owned railways Billion tonne kilometres 23.0 43.9 21.6 43.6 6.5 0.7 2. Seaborne coal sales Million tonnes 23.6 39.0 17.4 38.0 35.6 2.6 Of which: via Huanghua Port Million tonnes 16.6 27.7 12.9 27.6 28.7 0.4 via Shenhua Tianjin Coal Dock Million tonnes 3.8 6.2 2.7 6.4 40.7 (3.1) 3. Shipping volume Million tonnes 9.3 17.6 7.8 15.5 19.2 13.5 4. Shipment turnover Billion tonne nautical miles 7.4 14.3 7.2 13.4 2.8 6.7 (III) Power 1. Gross power generation Billion kwh 8.83 35.45 17.40 43.75 (49.3) (19.0) 2. Total power output dispatch Billion kwh 8.31 33.36 16.31 41.10 (49.0) (18.8) (IV) Coal Chemicals 1. Polyethylene sales Thousand tonnes 31.9 65.8 28.3 64.8 12.7 1.5 2. Polypropylene sales Thousand tonnes 29.3 59.8 25.7 57.1 14.0 4.7

In February 2019, the main reasons for the year-on-year growth in commercial coal production of the Company: the earlier ending of the Chinese New Year Holiday in 2019 and the gradual recovery of coal demand in the downstream, which resulted in the rebound of commercial coal production of the Company. Currently, Qinglongsi Coal Mine and Guojiawan Coal Mine of the Company have successively resumed operation.

In February 2019, the main reason for the year-on-year growth in coal sales (including seaborne coal sales) of the Company: the settlement of commercial coal having been dispatched but not settled in January has been successively carried out from February.

In February 2019, the main reason for the year-on-year decreases in power generation and power output dispatch of the Company: the transaction in relation to the joint establishment of a joint venture between the Company and GD Power Development Co., Ltd. with the equitiesand assets (the "Subject Assets") of the relevant coal-fired generation companies separately contributed by the two parties was completed on 31 January 2019. Since the completion date, the Subject Assets contributed by the Company are no longer consolidated to the consolidated financial statements of the Company. Since February 2019, the power generation and power output dispatch of the Company no longer include the relevant data of the Subject Assets contributed by the Company.

The major operational data above were calculated based on the internal settled statistics of the Company. Operational data may show major differences from month to month. The factors giving rise to such differences include, among others, changes in weather, equipment overhaul, seasonal factors and safety inspection. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

