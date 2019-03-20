Log in
China Shenhua Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA OF FEBRUARY 2019

03/20/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR OPERATIONAL DATA

OF FEBRUARY 2019

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

The board of directors of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company")together with the directors thereof guarantee that the information contained in this announcement does not contain any false statements, misleading representations or material omissions, and all of them jointly and severally accept responsibility as to the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement.

Operational Indicators

Unit

2019

2018

YoY Change (%)

Feb.

Accumulative

Total

Feb.

Accumulative

Total

Feb.

Accumulative

Total

(I) Coal

1. Commercial coal production

Million tonnes

25.7

46.8

22.4

47.0

14.7

(0.4)

2. Coal sales

Million tonnes

38.9

64.9

33.5

68.6

16.1

(5.4)

(II) Transportation

1. Transportation turnover of self-owned railways

Billion tonne kilometres

23.0

43.9

21.6

43.6

6.5

0.7

2. Seaborne coal sales

Million tonnes

23.6

39.0

17.4

38.0

35.6

2.6

Of which: via Huanghua Port

Million tonnes

16.6

27.7

12.9

27.6

28.7

0.4

via Shenhua Tianjin Coal Dock

Million tonnes

3.8

6.2

2.7

6.4

40.7

(3.1)

3. Shipping volume

Million tonnes

9.3

17.6

7.8

15.5

19.2

13.5

4. Shipment turnover

Billion tonne nautical miles

7.4

14.3

7.2

13.4

2.8

6.7

(III) Power

1. Gross power generation

Billion kwh

8.83

35.45

17.40

43.75

(49.3)

(19.0)

2. Total power output dispatch

Billion kwh

8.31

33.36

16.31

41.10

(49.0)

(18.8)

(IV) Coal Chemicals

1. Polyethylene sales

Thousand tonnes

31.9

65.8

28.3

64.8

12.7

1.5

2. Polypropylene sales

Thousand tonnes

29.3

59.8

25.7

57.1

14.0

4.7

In February 2019, the main reasons for the year-on-year growth in commercial coal production of the Company: the earlier ending of the Chinese New Year Holiday in 2019 and the gradual recovery of coal demand in the downstream, which resulted in the rebound of commercial coal production of the Company. Currently, Qinglongsi Coal Mine and Guojiawan Coal Mine of the Company have successively resumed operation.

In February 2019, the main reason for the year-on-year growth in coal sales (including seaborne coal sales) of the Company: the settlement of commercial coal having been dispatched but not settled in January has been successively carried out from February.

In February 2019, the main reason for the year-on-year decreases in power generation and power output dispatch of the Company: the transaction in relation to the joint establishment of a joint venture between the Company and GD Power Development Co., Ltd. with the equitiesand assets (the "Subject Assets") of the relevant coal-fired generation companies separately contributed by the two parties was completed on 31 January 2019. Since the completion date, the Subject Assets contributed by the Company are no longer consolidated to the consolidated financial statements of the Company. Since February 2019, the power generation and power output dispatch of the Company no longer include the relevant data of the Subject Assets contributed by the Company.

The major operational data above were calculated based on the internal settled statistics of the Company. Operational data may show major differences from month to month. The factors giving rise to such differences include, among others, changes in weather, equipment overhaul, seasonal factors and safety inspection. The major operational data may somewhat differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, March 20, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Dr. Ling Wen, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Peng Suping, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina and Dr. Huang Ming as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:14:04 UTC
