China Shenhua Energy : CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

On 19 October 2018, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation of Dr. Li Dong in relation to the post of senior vice president of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Dr. Li Dong has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of senior vice president. The resignation takes effect immediately. Dr. Li Dong will continue to serve as a director of the Company and members of Board committees.

On 19 October 2018, the Board received the written resignation of Dr. Wang Jinli in relation to the post of senior vice president of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Dr. Wang Jinli has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of senior vice president. The resignation takes effect immediately.

On 19 October 2018, the Board received the written resignation of Dr. Wang Shumin in relation to the post of vice president of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Dr. Wang Shumin has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of vice president. The resignation takes effect immediately.

Each of Dr. Li Dong, Dr. Wang Jinli and Dr. Wang Shumin confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board. The Board expresses its heartfelt gratitude to each senior management for his diligence and contributions during his tenure.

Beijing, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Dr. Ling Wen, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina, Dr. Peng Suping and Dr. Huang Ming as independent non-executive directors.