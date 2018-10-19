Log in
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED (601088)
China Shenhua Energy : CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

10/19/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

On 19 October 2018, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation of Dr. Li Dong in relation to the post of senior vice president of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Dr. Li Dong has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of senior vice president. The resignation takes effect immediately. Dr. Li Dong will continue to serve as a director of the Company and members of Board committees.

On 19 October 2018, the Board received the written resignation of Dr. Wang Jinli in relation to the post of senior vice president of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Dr. Wang Jinli has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of senior vice president. The resignation takes effect immediately.

On 19 October 2018, the Board received the written resignation of Dr. Wang Shumin in relation to the post of vice president of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Dr. Wang Shumin has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of vice president. The resignation takes effect immediately.

Each of Dr. Li Dong, Dr. Wang Jinli and Dr. Wang Shumin confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board. The Board expresses its heartfelt gratitude to each senior management for his diligence and contributions during his tenure.

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Dr. Ling Wen, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Jiang Bo, Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina, Dr. Peng Suping and Dr. Huang Ming as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 10:27:08 UTC
