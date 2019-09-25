China Shenhua Energy : CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

On 25 September 2019, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation of Mr. Jia Jinzhong in relation to the posts of the executive vice president and the chief legal counsel of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Mr. Jia Jinzhong has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of executive vice president, and his duty as the chief legal counsel also terminated at the same time. The resignation takes effect immediately.

Mr. Jia Jinzhong confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board. The Board expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Jia Jinzhong for his contributions.

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Mr. Wang Xiangxi, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Peng Suping, Dr. Jiang Bo and Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina as independent non-executive directors.

