Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Shenhua Energy Company Limited    601088   CNE100000767

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(601088)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Shenhua Energy : CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

On 25 September 2019, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation of Mr. Jia Jinzhong in relation to the posts of the executive vice president and the chief legal counsel of the Company. Due to work adjustment, Mr. Jia Jinzhong has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of executive vice president, and his duty as the chief legal counsel also terminated at the same time. The resignation takes effect immediately.

Mr. Jia Jinzhong confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board. The Board expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Jia Jinzhong for his contributions.

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Mr. Wang Xiangxi, Dr. Li Dong, Mr. Gao Song and Mr. Mi Shuhua as executive directors, Mr. Zhao Jibin as non-executive director, and Dr. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Dr. Peng Suping, Dr. Jiang Bo and Ms. Zhong Yingjie, Christina as independent non-executive directors.

1

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 10:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPA
06:09aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Change of senior management
PU
09/18China Shenhua Energy's Commercial Coal Production Fell 7.9% on Year in August
DJ
09/18CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Announcement on the major operational data of august 2019
PU
09/06CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non Registered Ho..
PU
09/06CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareh..
PU
09/02CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
08/25China Shenhua Energy 1st Half Net Profit Fell 1.1% on Year
DJ
08/23CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Amendments to the articles of association
PU
08/23CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Appointment of chief executive officer and executive vice..
PU
08/09CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Announcement on profit a lert for the first half of 2019
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 241 B
EBIT 2019 69 915 M
Net income 2019 43 100 M
Finance 2019 57 280 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 8,90x
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 408 B
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,84  CNY
Last Close Price 19,40  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Shan Cheng Xu Chief Financial Officer
Qing Huang Board Secretary
Ji Bin Zhao Non-Executive Director
Dong Li Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED8.02%51 982
GLENCORE-16.18%40 692
COAL INDIA-17.69%17 220
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD20.03%12 550
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY5.16%7 976
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD24.60%6 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group