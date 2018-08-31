China Shenhua Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Shenhua Energy Company Limited 31/08/2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
1
2. Preference Shares
3. Other Classes of Shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):
RMB19,889,620,455
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
1. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
thereto
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1.
amount outstandingof preceding month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
thereto
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than