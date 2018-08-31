Log in
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED (601088)
  News  
China Shenhua Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f...

08/31/2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Shenhua Energy Company Limited 31/08/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

1

2. Preference Shares

3. Other Classes of Shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):

RMB19,889,620,455

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

1. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1.

amount outstandingof preceding month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:41:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 250 B
EBIT 2018 74 095 M
Net income 2018 45 815 M
Finance 2018 213 M
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 7,97
P/E ratio 2019 8,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 357 B
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 23,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Ling Chairman
Ke Hui Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ji Bin Zhao Director
Dong Li Director & Senior Vice President
Da Yu Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
