China Shenhua Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Shenhua Energy Company Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01088

Description :Domestic SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

16,491,037,955

RMB1.00

RMB 16,491,037,955

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

16,491,037,955

RMB1.00

RMB 16,491,037,955

01088

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

3,398,582,500

RMB1.00 RMB 3,398,582,500 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 3,398,582,500

RMB1.00 RMB 3,398,582,500

1

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

-

-

-

Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):

RMB19,889,620,455

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary sharesNo of preference No. of other classes

(1) Domestic Shares

(2)

shares

of sharesH SharesBalance at close of preceding month

16,491,037,955

3,398,582,500

-

-

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

0

-

-

Balance at close of the month

16,491,037,955

3,398,582,500

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

1. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than