Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Shenhua Energy Company Limited    601088   CNE100000767

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(601088)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Shenhua Energy : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non Registered Holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:47am EDT
(Note 2)

(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股 份 代 碼 : 01088)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September, 2019

Dear Non Registered Holder (Note 1),

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://www.csec.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkex.com.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking th e relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEX's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form (the "Re quest Form") on the reverse sid e and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.csec.comor the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkex.com.hk.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all the Company's future Corporate Communications to be sent

to you until you notify to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Notes: (1)This letter is addressed to Non Registered Holders ("Non Registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登 記持有 人( 註 1)

中 國神 華能源 股份 有限公 司 （「本 公司 」）

2019 中 期報 告（「本 次公司 通訊」） 之發佈 通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 登 載 於 本 公 司 的 網 站 http://www.csec.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 （「 聯 交 所 」） 的網站 www.hkex.com.hk。 閣下可在本 公司網 站按下 相關標 題網頁以 閱覽 本 次公司 通訊文 件或在香 港聯合 交易所 有限公 司網

站瀏覽有 關文件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收取 本 次 公司 通 訊 之 印刷 本 ， 請填 妥 在 本函 背 頁 的 申請 表 格 （「申 請 表 格」），並 使 用申 請 表 格下 方 的 郵寄 標 籤 （如

在香港投 寄則毋 須貼上 郵票 ）把 申請表格 寄回本 公司之 香港證 券登記處，香 港中央 證券登 記有 限公司，地址 為香港 灣仔皇 后大 道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓。申請表格 亦可於 本公司 的網站 http://www.csec.com或聯交所的 網站 www.hkex.com.hk內 下 載 。

請注意 閣下填 寫於申 請表格 上的指示 將適用 於日後 發送予 閣下之 本公司 所有公 司通訊 (註 2)，直至 閣下通 知本公 司之香 港證 券登記處 另外之 安排或 閣下 在任何時 候停止 持有本 公司股 份。

如對 本 函內 容 有任 何 疑問 ， 請 致電 本 公司 電 話熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時 間 為星 期 一至 五 （公 眾 假期 除 外） 上午 9 時正 至 下午 6 時 正或電 郵至 ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk

代表

中 國神 華能源 股份 有限公 司

董事會秘 書

黃 清

謹啟

2 0 1 9 9 6

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出 ("非登記持有人"指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，而他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，希望收到公司通訊)。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及載於背頁的申請表格。

  1. 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘 要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

SHUH-06092019-1(0)

CCS6374SHUH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

致：

中國神華能源股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 01088)

（股份代碼：01088

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone

Signature:

number:

Date:

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附 註 ：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填妥所 有資 料 。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non Registered Holders ("Non Registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication).
    此函件乃向公司之非登記持有人發出 ("非登記持有人"指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，而他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司不時向公司發出通知，希望收到 公司通訊)
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all the Company's future Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify the C ompany c/o Hong Kong Share Registrar,

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary o r unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

上述指示 將適用於日 後發 送 予 閣下 之 公司 所有 公 司通 訊，直至 閣下通知公司之香港證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或 閣下在任何時候停止持有公司 的股份。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.

為免存疑 ，任何在本 申請 表 格上 的額 外 指示 ，公 司 將不 予處 理 。

  • Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the di rectors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where appl icable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. 公司通訊指公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告 及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

06092019 1 0

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPA
12:47aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non Registered Ho..
PU
12:42aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareh..
PU
09/02CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
08/25China Shenhua Energy 1st Half Net Profit Fell 1.1% on Year
DJ
08/23CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Amendments to the articles of association
PU
08/23CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Appointment of chief executive officer and executive vice..
PU
08/09CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Announcement on profit a lert for the first half of 2019
PU
08/06CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Resignation of independent non-executive director
PU
08/06CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Positions held by current directors at the board and the ..
PU
06/27CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 237 B
EBIT 2019 69 975 M
Net income 2019 43 402 M
Finance 2019 64 006 M
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 406 B
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,27  CNY
Last Close Price 19,42  CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiming Zhang President
Wen Ling Chairman
Ji Bin Zhao Director
Dong Li Director & Senior Vice President
Da Yu Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.91%52 250
GLENCORE-17.80%39 703
COAL INDIA-24.80%15 592
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD24.06%12 975
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY10.32%8 245
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD23.01%6 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group