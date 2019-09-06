China Shenhua Energy : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non Registered Holder

(Note 2)

(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股 份 代 碼 : 01088)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September, 2019

Dear Non Registered Holder (Note 1),

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://www.csec.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkex.com.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking th e relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEX's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form (the "Re quest Form") on the reverse sid e and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.csec.comor the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkex.com.hk.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all the Company's future Corporate Communications to be sent

to you until you notify to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Notes: (1)This letter is addressed to Non Registered Holders ("Non Registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登 記持有 人( 註 1)：

中 國神 華能源 股份 有限公 司 （「本 公司 」）

2019 中 期報 告（「本 次公司 通訊」） 之發佈 通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 登 載 於 本 公 司 的 網 站 http://www.csec.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 （「 聯 交 所 」） 的網站 www.hkex.com.hk。 閣下可在本 公司網 站按下 相關標 題網頁以 閱覽 本 次公司 通訊文 件或在香 港聯合 交易所 有限公 司網

站瀏覽有 關文件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收取 本 次 公司 通 訊 之 印刷 本 ， 請填 妥 在 本函 背 頁 的 申請 表 格 （「申 請 表 格」），並 使 用申 請 表 格下 方 的 郵寄 標 籤 （如

在香港投 寄則毋 須貼上 郵票 ）把 申請表格 寄回本 公司之 香港證 券登記處，香 港中央 證券登 記有 限公司，地址 為香港 灣仔皇 后大 道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓。申請表格 亦可於 本公司 的網站 http://www.csec.com或聯交所的 網站 www.hkex.com.hk內 下 載 。

請注意 閣下填 寫於申 請表格 上的指示 將適用 於日後 發送予 閣下之 本公司 所有公 司通訊 (註 2)，直至 閣下通 知本公 司之香 港證 券登記處 另外之 安排或 閣下 在任何時 候停止 持有本 公司股 份。

如對 本 函內 容 有任 何 疑問 ， 請 致電 本 公司 電 話熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時 間 為星 期 一至 五 （公 眾 假期 除 外） 上午 9 時正 至 下午 6 時 正或電 郵至 ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代表

中 國神 華能源 股份 有限公 司

董事會秘 書

黃 清

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 6 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出 ("非登記持有人"指其股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，而他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，希望收到公司通訊)。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及載於背頁的申請表格。

公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘 要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

