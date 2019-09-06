China Shenhua Energy : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholder

(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） (Stock Code 股 份 代 碼 : 01088)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September, 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://www.csec.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkex.com.hk, or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communications are enclose d as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKE X's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of any Current Corporate Commun ications, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request ( specifying your name, address and request) by email at ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communications. The Company will p romptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email at ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

中國 神華能源 股份有限 公司 （「本公司 」）

2019 中期報 告（「 本次公司 通訊」）之 發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊的中、英 文版本已登載於本 公司的網 站 http://www.csec.com及香港聯合交 易所有限公司 （「聯交所 」）的網 站 www.hkex.com.hk，或(如適用)現 按 閣下要求附上本次 公司通訊 之印刷本。 閣下可在本公 司網 站按下相關標題網 頁以閱覽本次 公司

通訊文件或在香港 聯合交易所有 限公司網站瀏覽有 關文件。

如 閣下欲收取任 何本次公司 通 訊之印刷本，請 填 妥在本函背 頁 的申請表 格（「申請 表格」）， 並使 用申請表 格下方的郵寄標籤 (如 在香 港投寄則毋需貼上 郵票)，把申請 表 格寄回本公司之香港證券 登記 處，香 港中央證券登 記有限公司，地址 為 香港灣仔皇 后大道東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 要 求 （ 註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 本 公 司 之 電 郵 位 址 ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或以書面方式郵寄致香港 證券登記處 之上述 地址。儘管 閣下已選擇（或被視為已 同意） 透

（ 附 註 ）

過本公司網站收取 本公司所有公 司通訊 （「網上版本 」），如因 任何理由以致 閣下在 收取或接 收本次公司通訊 上 出 現 困 難， 閣 下 可要求收取本次公 司通訊的印刷 本，本公司將 應 閣下 的要求盡 快向 閣下發送本 次公司通訊的 印刷本，費用全免 。

閣下可以隨時選擇 收取公司通訊 的印刷本（只收取英文 印刷本，或只收取中文印刷 本，或同時收 取英文及中文 印 刷 本 ），或 網 上 版 本 。 如 閣 下日後 需要 更改所 選擇 的 本公司 公司通 訊之 語言版 本或 收 取 方式 ，請發 送電 郵致 ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk或

以書面方式（註明 閣下的姓名 、地址及要求）送 交 本公司之香 港證券登記處 。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正。

代表

中 國神 華能源 股份 有限公 司

董事會秘 書

黃 清

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 6 日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘要報 告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

