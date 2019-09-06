Log in
China Shenhua Energy : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholder

0
09/06/2019 | 12:42am EDT

(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） (Stock Code 股 份 代 碼 : 01088)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September, 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://www.csec.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkex.com.hk, or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communications are enclose d as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKE X's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of any Current Corporate Commun ications, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request ( specifying your name, address and request) by email at ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communications. The Company will p romptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email at ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

中國 神華能源 股份有限 公司 （「本公司 」）

2019 中期報 告（「 本次公司 通訊」）之 發佈通知

本公司的本次公司 通訊的中、英 文版本已登載於本 公司的網 站 http://www.csec.com及香港聯合交 易所有限公司 （「聯交所 」）的網 站 www.hkex.com.hk，或(如適用)現 按 閣下要求附上本次 公司通訊 之印刷本。 閣下可在本公 司網 站按下相關標題網 頁以閱覽本次 公司

通訊文件或在香港 聯合交易所有 限公司網站瀏覽有 關文件。

如 閣下欲收取任 何本次公司 通 訊之印刷本，請 填 妥在本函背 頁 的申請表 格（「申請 表格」）， 並使 用申請表 格下方的郵寄標籤 (如 在香 港投寄則毋需貼上 郵票)，把申請 表 格寄回本公司之香港證券 登記 處，香 港中央證券登 記有限公司，地址 為 香港灣仔皇 后大道東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 要 求 （ 註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 本 公 司 之 電 郵 位 址 ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或以書面方式郵寄致香港 證券登記處 之上述 地址。儘管 閣下已選擇（或被視為已 同意） 透

（ 附 註 ）

過本公司網站收取 本公司所有公 司通訊 （「網上版本 」），如因 任何理由以致 閣下在 收取或接 收本次公司通訊 上 出 現 困 難， 閣 下 可要求收取本次公 司通訊的印刷 本，本公司將 應 閣下 的要求盡 快向 閣下發送本 次公司通訊的 印刷本，費用全免 。

閣下可以隨時選擇 收取公司通訊 的印刷本（只收取英文 印刷本，或只收取中文印刷 本，或同時收 取英文及中文 印 刷 本 ），或 網 上 版 本 。 如 閣 下日後 需要 更改所 選擇 的 本公司 公司通 訊之 語言版 本或 收 取 方式 ，請發 送電 郵致 ChinaShenhua.ecom@computershare.com.hk

以書面方式（註明 閣下的姓名 、地址及要求）送 交 本公司之香 港證券登記處 。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五 （公眾 假期除外）上午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正。

代表

中 國神 華能源 股份 有限公 司

董事會秘 書

黃 清

謹啟

2 0 1 9 9 6

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘要報 告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

SHUH-06092019-1(0)

CCS6373SHUH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company")

致：

中國神華能源股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 01088)

（股份代碼：01088

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications* in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊*之英文／中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊，但 現在希望收取以下所列之本次公司通訊的印刷本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone

Signature:

number:

Date:

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清 楚填妥所有 資料 。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股 東，則本申 請表 格 須由 該名 於 公司 股東 名 冊上 就聯 名 持 有 股 份 其姓 名 位 列 首 位 的 股 東 簽署 ， 方 為 有效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑， 任何在本申 請表 上 的 額外 指示 ， 公司 將不 予 處理 。
  • Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the di rectors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. 公司通訊指公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及
    (如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

06092019 1 0

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:41:02 UTC
