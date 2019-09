By Yifan Wang

China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. (1088.HK) said both commercial coal production and coal sales fell in August.

Commercial coal production in August fell 7.9% from a year earlier, as output at two mines decreased. Total production for January to August declined 1.4% on year, China's largest coal miner said Wednesday.

Coal sales fell 5.2% in August and declined 2.0% for the January-to-August period.

