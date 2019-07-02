Log in
CHINA SHINEWAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.

(2877)
China Shineway Pharmaceutical : Announcements and Notices - Cessation of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

07/02/2019 | 05:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHINEWAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2877)

CESSATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Xu Sheng ("Mr. Xu") will no longer serve as an executive director and the chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 2 July 2019 due to his wish to spend more time to handle his personal affairs.

Mr. Xu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and he is not aware of any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Xu for his work for the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Lee Bun Ching, Terence

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Li Zhenjiang, Ms. Xin Yunxia, Mr. Li Huimin and Mr. Chen Zhong; and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. Cheng Li, Prof. Luo Guoan and Mr. Cheung Chun Yue Anthony.

Disclaimer

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:17:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhen Jiang Li Chairman
Yun Xia Xin Executive Director
Hui Min Li Executive Director
Li Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
