China Singyes Solar Technologies : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in Bermuda on 24 October 2003. The registered office of the Company is located at 4th Floor, North Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Unit 3108, 31st Floor, China

Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

During the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), the Company and its subsidiaries

(collectively referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the design, manufacture, supply and installation of conventional curtain walls and building integrated solar photovoltaic system, as well as the manufacture and sale of solar power products. There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's principal activities during the Period.

In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate holding company of the Company is Strong Eagle Holdings Limited, which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

2.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited interim condensed financial information for the Period has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34").

The unaudited interim condensed financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Going concern basis

As at 30 June 2019, the Group had net current liabilities of RMB1,288,255,000 (31 December 2018: net current liabilities of RMB888,372,000) and incurred a loss of RMB464,996,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: net profit of RMB231,246,000) for the Period.

As disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 18 October 2018 and 10 January 2019, the Company has defaulted on its US$160 million 6.75% senior notes due 2018 (the "2018 USD Senior

Notes"), which resulted in the occurrence of events of default of RMB930 million 5% convertible bonds due 8 August 2019 (the "2019 Convertible Bonds") and US$260 million 7.95% senior notes due on 15 February 2019 (the "2019 Senior Notes") (collectively the "Debt Securities"). The aforesaid defaults (the "Default") also resulted in cross-defaults of certain of the Group's bank and other loans which became payable on demand in accordance with their terms.