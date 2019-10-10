Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited    0750   BMG2161E1113

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING

(0750)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Singyes Solar Technologies : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Directors", collectively referred to as the "Board") of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

1,148,380

3,019,787

Profit/(loss) before tax

(460,927)

321,493

Income tax expense

4,069

90,247

Profits/(loss) attributable to owners of the Company

(468,024)

228,484

Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary equity holders

- Basic

RMB(0.581)

RMB0.274

- Diluted

RMB(0.581)

RMB0.274

- 1 -

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

1,148,380

3,019,787

Cost of sales

(1,209,524)

(2,282,826)

Gross profit/(loss)

(61,144)

736,961

Tariff adjustment

3

80,232

86,568

Other income and gains

25,044

38,810

Selling and distribution expenses

(61,499)

(62,716)

Administrative expenses

(141,260)

(179,010)

Impairment losses on financial and

(99,647)

  contract assets, net

(41,199)

Other expenses

(6,723)

(39,208)

Finance costs

(197,110)

(212,896)

Share of profits/(losses) of associates

1,180

(5,817)

Profit/(loss) before tax

4

(460,927)

321,493

Income tax expense

5

(4,069)

(90,247)

Profit/(loss) for the period

(464,996)

231,246

Other comprehensive loss for the period:

Other comprehensive loss that will not be

  • reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
  • Changes in fair value of equity instruments
  • at fair value through other

  comprehensive income

-

(6,559)

  Exchange differences on translation of

(12,051)

  financial statements

(24,462)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(12,051)

(31,021)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

(477,047)

200,225

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

(468,024)

  Owners of the Company

228,484

Non-controlling interests

3,028

2,762

(464,996)

231,246

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

(480,133)

  Owners of the Company

197,301

Non-controlling interests

3,086

2,924

(477,047)

200,225

Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary

  equity holders of the Company

6

RMB(0.581)

- Basic

RMB0.274

- Diluted

6

RMB(0.581)

RMB0.274

- 2 -

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

4,400,161

Property, plant and equipment

4,475,179

Investment properties

73,549

74,344

Right-of-use assets

217,699

-

Prepaid land lease payments

-

211,413

Intangible assets

1,803

2,058

Payments in advance

13,952

13,513

Investments in associates

5,609

4,429

Investment in a joint venture

-

6,370

Deferred tax assets

1,610

1,557

Financial assets at fair value

24,885

  through profit or loss

24,265

Equity investments designated at fair value

5,678

  through other comprehensive income

5,657

Goodwill

6,448

6,448

Total non-current assets

4,751,394

4,825,233

CURRENT ASSETS

74,330

Inventories

69,592

Contract assets

2,003,513

2,119,517

Trade and bills receivables

8

3,022,975

3,389,476

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

8

965,450

596,568

Pledged deposits

73,377

180,590

Cash and cash equivalents

140,249

216,151

Total current assets

6,279,894

6,571,894

CURRENT LIABILITIES

9

899,953

Trade and bills payables

901,520

Other payables and accruals

486,111

449,257

Contract liabilities

76,317

105,067

Bank advances for discounted bills

40,115

-

Interest-bearing bank and other loans

3,014,750

2,956,804

Tax payable

16,049

20,317

Convertible bonds

10

96,000

96,000

Senior notes

11

2,854,788

2,850,012

Lease liabilities

2,634

-

Provision

81,432

81,289

Total current liabilities

7,568,149

7,460,266

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(1,288,255)

(888,372)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

  LIABILITIES

3,463,139

3,936,861

- 3 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

87,592

87,680

Lease liabilities

7,259

-

Deferred income

152,316

157,449

Total non-current liabilities

247,167

245,129

Net assets

3,215,972

3,691,732

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Issued capital

12

55,785

55,785

Reserves

3,056,997

3,535,106

3,112,782

3,590,891

Non-controlling interests

103,190

100,841

Total equity

3,215,972

3,691,732

- 4 -

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in Bermuda on 24 October 2003. The registered office of the Company is located at 4th Floor, North Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Unit 3108, 31st Floor, China

Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

During the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), the Company and its subsidiaries

(collectively referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the design, manufacture, supply and installation of conventional curtain walls and building integrated solar photovoltaic system, as well as the manufacture and sale of solar power products. There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's principal activities during the Period.

In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate holding company of the Company is Strong Eagle Holdings Limited, which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

2.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited interim condensed financial information for the Period has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34").

The unaudited interim condensed financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Going concern basis

As at 30 June 2019, the Group had net current liabilities of RMB1,288,255,000 (31 December 2018: net current liabilities of RMB888,372,000) and incurred a loss of RMB464,996,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: net profit of RMB231,246,000) for the Period.

As disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 18 October 2018 and 10 January 2019, the Company has defaulted on its US$160 million 6.75% senior notes due 2018 (the "2018 USD Senior

Notes"), which resulted in the occurrence of events of default of RMB930 million 5% convertible bonds due 8 August 2019 (the "2019 Convertible Bonds") and US$260 million 7.95% senior notes due on 15 February 2019 (the "2019 Senior Notes") (collectively the "Debt Securities"). The aforesaid defaults (the "Default") also resulted in cross-defaults of certain of the Group's bank and other loans which became payable on demand in accordance with their terms.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 12:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
08:36aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of I..
PU
07:56aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of interim results for the six m..
PU
10/04CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Updates on proposed offshore debt restructuri..
PU
10/04CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
10/03CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Poll results of annual general meeting held o..
PU
10/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Update announcement relating to the winding u..
PU
10/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of board meeting
PU
09/16CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Update announcement relating to the windi..
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Annual Report 2018
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Circulars - (1) General Mandates to Repur..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 667 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-62.79%85
FIRST SOLAR, INC.32.38%5 923
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.143.73%4 104
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.412.05%2 954
SUNRUN INC.53.21%1 962
SUNPOWER CORPORATION96.98%1 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group