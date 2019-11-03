Log in
China Singyes Solar Technologies : Interim Report 2019

11/03/2019 | 11:38pm EST

CONTENTS

目錄

Page 頁碼

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

企業管治

4

OTHER INFORMATION

其他資料

9

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

企業社會責任

22

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

管理層討論及分析

23

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

中期簡明財務資料

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and

綜合損益及其他全面收益表

other comprehensive income

36

Consolidated statement of financial position

綜合財務狀況表

37

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

綜合權益變動表

39

Consolidated statement of cash flows

綜合現金流量表

41

Notes to interim condensed financial information

中期簡明財務資料附註

45

二零一九年中期報告 中國興業太陽能技術控股有限公司 1

Corporate Information

公司資料

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

董事會

Executive Directors

執行董事

Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman)

劉紅維先生（主席）

Mr. Xie Wen

文先生

Mr. Xiong Shi

湜先生

Non-executive Directors

非執行董事

Dr. Li Hong

宏博士

Mr. Zhuo Jianming

卓建明先生

Independent Non-executive Directors

獨立非執行董事

Dr. Wang Ching

京博士

Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon

易永發先生

Dr. Tan Hongwei

譚洪衛博士

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司秘書

Mr. Yu Chon Man (CPA, FCCA)

余俊敏先生 (CPA, FCCA)

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

授權代表

Mr. Liu Hongwei

劉紅維先生

Mr. Yu Chon Man (CPA, FCCA)

余俊敏先生 (CPA, FCCA)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審核委員會

Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon (Chairman)

易永發先生（主席）

Dr. Wang Ching

京博士

Dr. Tan Hongwei

譚洪衛博士

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

薪酬委員會

Dr. Tan Hongwei

譚洪衛博士

Mr. Liu Hongwei

劉紅維先生

Mr. Xiong Shi

湜先生

Dr. Wang Ching

京博士

Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon

易永發先生

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

提名委員會

Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman)

劉紅維先生（主席）

Mr. Xie Wen

文先生

Dr. Wang Ching

京博士

Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon

易永發先生

Dr. Tan Hongwei

譚洪衛博士

LEGAL ADVISOR

法律顧問

Jeffrey Mak Law Firm

麥振興律師事務所

1309, 13th Floor,

香港

Prince's Building

中環遮打道 10

10 Chater Road, Central

太子大廈

Hong Kong

13 1309

2 China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019

Corporate Information

公司資料

AUDITOR

Ernst & Young

22nd Floor, CITIC Tower

1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Agricultural Bank of China, Zhuhai Branch Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited,   Zhuhai Branch

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Branch

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Branch

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Hang Seng Bank Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE

4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE   OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Unit 3108, 31/F

China Merchants Tower

Shun Tak Centre

168-200 Connaught Road Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

Butterfield Fulcrum Group (Bermuda) Limited

Rosebank Centre

11 Bermudiana Road

Pembroke, HM08

Bermuda

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

CORPORATE WEBSITE

www.singyessolar.com

STOCK CODE

750

核數師

安永會計師事務所 香港

中環添美道 1 號 中信大廈 22

主要往來銀行

中國農業銀行珠海分行

中國工商銀行股份有限公司

珠海分行

平安銀行股份有限公司珠海分行 交通銀行股份有限公司珠海分行 香港上海滙豐銀行有限公司

中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 恒生銀行有限公司

註冊辦事處

4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda

香港總辦事處及主要經營地點

香港

干諾道中 168-200 號 信德中心

招商局大廈

31 3108

股份過戶登記總處

Butterfield Fulcrum Group (Bermuda) Limited

Rosebank Centre

11 Bermudiana Road

Pembroke, HM08

Bermuda

股份過戶登記處香港分處

卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港

皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 54

企業網站

www.singyessolar.com

股份代號

750

二零一九年中期報告 中國興業太陽能技術控股有限公司 3

Corporate Governance

企業管治

OVERVIEW

概述

The board of directors (the "Directors", collectively referred to as the "Board")

中國興業太陽能技術控股有限公司（「本公司」）

of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company")

董事會（「董事」，以下統稱「董事會」）明白到

recognises the importance of incorporating elements of good corporate

在本公司及其附屬公司（「本集團」）管理架構

governance in the management structures and internal control procedures

及內部監控程序內引入良好企業管治元素的重

of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") so as to achieve effective

要性，藉以達致有效的問責性。董事認為，本

accountability. The Directors consider that the Company has applied and

公司於截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月，

complied with all the applicable code provisions and the principles set out

已採納並已遵守香港聯合交易所有限公司證券

in the Code on Corporate Governance Practices (the "Code") contained in

上市規則（「上市規則」）附錄十四所載的企業

Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

管治常規守則（「守則」）所載所有適用守則條

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") for the six months

文和原則，惟如下文所述偏離守則第 A.2 段除

ended 30 June 2019, except for the deviation from paragraph A.2 of the

外。

Code as described below.

Mr. Liu Hongwei, the Chairman of the Group, is responsible for the leadership

本集團主席劉紅維先生負責領導及有效運作董

and effective running of the Board, ensuring that all material issues are

事會，確保所有重大事宜乃以可行方式經董事

decided by the Board in a conducive manner. Mr. Liu Hongwei is also the

會決定。劉紅維先生亦擔任本公司行政總裁，

Chief Executive Officer of the Company responsible for running the Group's

負 責 經 營 本 集 團 業 務， 及 有 效 執 行 本 集 團 策

business and effective implementation of the strategies of the Group. The

略。本公司了解守則第 A.2 段規定主席與行政

Company is aware of the requirement under paragraph A.2 of the Code that

總裁的職位必須分開，不應由同一人擔任。然

the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separated and

而，董事會認為將主席與行政總裁的職位合併

should not be performed by the same individual. Nevertheless, the Board

將不會導致董事會及本公司管理層之間的權力

considers that the combination of the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive

及權限失衡，此乃由於董事會將定期會晤以考

Officer will not impair the balance of power and authority between the Board

慮影響本集團營運的重大事宜所致。董事會認

and the management of the Company as the Board will meet regularly to

為，該結構使本集團具有有力而持續的領導，

consider major matters affecting the operations of the Group. The Board is

有利於制定及執行其策略及決定，使本集團能

of the view that this structure provides the Group with strong and consistent

把握業務機會及有效應對變化。因此，董事會

leadership, which can facilitate the formulation and implementation of its

相信劉紅維先生同時擔任主席及行政總裁兩重

strategies and decisions and enable it to grasp business opportunities and

角色對本集團業務前景有利。

react to changes efficiently. As such, the Board believes that it is beneficial to

the business prospects of the Group with Mr. Liu Hongwei performing both

the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

4 China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019

