China Singyes Solar Technologies : Interim Report 2019

Corporate Information
公司資料
AUDITOR
Ernst & Young
22nd Floor, CITIC Tower
1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Agricultural Bank of China, Zhuhai Branch Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Zhuhai Branch
Ping An Bank Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Branch
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Branch
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Hang Seng Bank Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE
4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda
HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Unit 3108, 31/F
China Merchants Tower
Shun Tak Centre
168-200 Connaught Road Central
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR
Butterfield Fulcrum Group (Bermuda) Limited
Rosebank Centre
11 Bermudiana Road
Pembroke, HM08
Bermuda
HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
CORPORATE WEBSITE
www.singyessolar.com
STOCK CODE
750
核數師
安永會計師事務所 香港
中環添美道 1 號 中信大廈 22 樓
主要往來銀行
中國農業銀行珠海分行
中國工商銀行股份有限公司
珠海分行
平安銀行股份有限公司珠海分行 交通銀行股份有限公司珠海分行 香港上海滙豐銀行有限公司
中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 恒生銀行有限公司
註冊辦事處
4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda
香港總辦事處及主要經營地點
香港
干諾道中 168-200 號 信德中心
招商局大廈
31 樓 3108 室
股份過戶登記總處
Butterfield Fulcrum Group (Bermuda) Limited
Rosebank Centre
11 Bermudiana Road
Pembroke, HM08
Bermuda
股份過戶登記處香港分處
卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港
皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 54 樓
企業網站
www.singyessolar.com
股份代號
750