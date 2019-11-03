China Singyes Solar Technologies : Interim Report 2019

Corporate Governance

企業管治

OVERVIEW 概述

The board of directors (the "Directors", collectively referred to as the "Board") 中國興業太陽能技術控股有限公司（「本公司」）

of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") 董事會（「董事」，以下統稱「董事會」）明白到

recognises the importance of incorporating elements of good corporate 在本公司及其附屬公司（「本集團」）管理架構

governance in the management structures and internal control procedures 及內部監控程序內引入良好企業管治元素的重

of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") so as to achieve effective 要性，藉以達致有效的問責性。董事認為，本

accountability. The Directors consider that the Company has applied and 公司於截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月，

complied with all the applicable code provisions and the principles set out 已採納並已遵守香港聯合交易所有限公司證券

in the Code on Corporate Governance Practices (the "Code") contained in 上市規則（「上市規則」）附錄十四所載的企業

Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock 管治常規守則（「守則」）所載所有適用守則條

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") for the six months 文和原則，惟如下文所述偏離守則第 A.2 段除

ended 30 June 2019, except for the deviation from paragraph A.2 of the 外。

Code as described below.

Mr. Liu Hongwei, the Chairman of the Group, is responsible for the leadership 本集團主席劉紅維先生負責領導及有效運作董

and effective running of the Board, ensuring that all material issues are 事會，確保所有重大事宜乃以可行方式經董事

decided by the Board in a conducive manner. Mr. Liu Hongwei is also the 會決定。劉紅維先生亦擔任本公司行政總裁，

Chief Executive Officer of the Company responsible for running the Group's 負 責 經 營 本 集 團 業 務， 及 有 效 執 行 本 集 團 策

business and effective implementation of the strategies of the Group. The 略。本公司了解守則第 A.2 段規定主席與行政

Company is aware of the requirement under paragraph A.2 of the Code that 總裁的職位必須分開，不應由同一人擔任。然

the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separated and 而，董事會認為將主席與行政總裁的職位合併

should not be performed by the same individual. Nevertheless, the Board 將不會導致董事會及本公司管理層之間的權力

considers that the combination of the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive 及權限失衡，此乃由於董事會將定期會晤以考

Officer will not impair the balance of power and authority between the Board 慮影響本集團營運的重大事宜所致。董事會認

and the management of the Company as the Board will meet regularly to 為，該結構使本集團具有有力而持續的領導，

consider major matters affecting the operations of the Group. The Board is 有利於制定及執行其策略及決定，使本集團能

of the view that this structure provides the Group with strong and consistent 把握業務機會及有效應對變化。因此，董事會

leadership, which can facilitate the formulation and implementation of its 相信劉紅維先生同時擔任主席及行政總裁兩重

strategies and decisions and enable it to grasp business opportunities and 角色對本集團業務前景有利。

react to changes efficiently. As such, the Board believes that it is beneficial to

the business prospects of the Group with Mr. Liu Hongwei performing both