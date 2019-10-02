Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited    0750   BMG2161E1113

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING

(0750)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Singyes Solar Technologies : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國興業太陽能技術控股有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board is proposed to be held on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at Unit 3108, 31/F, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, for the purposes of, inter alia, considering approving the interim results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and the declaration of interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
05:39aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of board meeting
PU
09/16CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Update announcement relating to the windi..
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Annual Report 2018
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Circulars - (1) General Mandates to Repur..
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the..
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Form of proxy for the annual general meet..
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Notice of the annual general meeting
PU
09/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : (1) general mandates to repurchase shares..
PU
09/01CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : (1) delay in publication of 2019 interim ..
PU
08/30CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Joint announcement (1) updates on the iss..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 667 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-62.79%85
FIRST SOLAR, INC.32.56%6 114
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.136.89%4 016
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.369.98%2 712
SUNRUN INC.53.40%1 965
SUNPOWER CORPORATION109.05%1 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group