China Singyes Solar Technologies : UPDATES ON PROPOSED OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

UPDATES ON PROPOSED OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 October 2019, 14 August 2019 and 19 July 2019, the joint announcement issued by the Company and China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited dated 30 August 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 16 October 2019, in relation to, among other things, the proposed offshore debt restructuring of the Company (the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to announce that the convening hearing in respect of the Bermuda Scheme (the "Bermuda Hearing"), at which orders will be sought to convene the scheme meeting for the Bermuda Scheme for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (without or without modification) the Bermuda Scheme, is scheduled to be heard before the Bermuda Court on 30 October 2019 (Bermuda time). The equivalent convening hearing in the Hong Kong Court in respect of the Hong Kong Scheme is scheduled to be heard before the Hong Kong Court on 29 October 2019 (Hong Kong time).

After the Hong Kong Hearing and the Bermuda Hearing, Scheme Creditors will be provided with the Scheme Documentation. The Scheme Documentation will comprise, inter alia, (a) a copy of the Schemes and (b) the Explanatory Statement.