CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED    0750

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING

(0750)
China Singyes Solar Technologies : UPDATES ON PROPOSED OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

10/29/2019 | 05:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

UPDATES ON PROPOSED OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 October 2019, 14 August 2019 and 19 July 2019, the joint announcement issued by the Company and China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited dated 30 August 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 16 October 2019, in relation to, among other things, the proposed offshore debt restructuring of the Company (the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to announce that the convening hearing in respect of the Bermuda Scheme (the "Bermuda Hearing"), at which orders will be sought to convene the scheme meeting for the Bermuda Scheme for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (without or without modification) the Bermuda Scheme, is scheduled to be heard before the Bermuda Court on 30 October 2019 (Bermuda time). The equivalent convening hearing in the Hong Kong Court in respect of the Hong Kong Scheme is scheduled to be heard before the Hong Kong Court on 29 October 2019 (Hong Kong time).

After the Hong Kong Hearing and the Bermuda Hearing, Scheme Creditors will be provided with the Scheme Documentation. The Scheme Documentation will comprise, inter alia, (a) a copy of the Schemes and (b) the Explanatory Statement.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform the Shareholders of any material developments relating to the proposed offshore debt restructuring of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:56:08 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 701 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,84  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.93%89
FIRST SOLAR, INC.25.40%5 612
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.165.87%4 477
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.437.84%3 103
SUNRUN INC.45.64%1 865
SUNPOWER CORPORATION87.53%1 328
