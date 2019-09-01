China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS AND (2) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

Under Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its results for the first six months of each financial year (the "2019 Interim Results") not later than two months after the end of that period of six months, i.e. on or before 31 August 2019. There will be a delay in the release of the 2019 Interim Results as the Company has only recently published its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 16 August 2019 and requires more time to finalise certain information to be included in the 2019 Interim Results.

The board of directors of the Company acknowledges that the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results, constitutes a non-compliance of Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules. The Company endeavours to publish the 2019 Interim Results as soon as practicable.