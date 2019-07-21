Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd    0750   BMG2161E1113

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD

(0750)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further Delay in Publication of 2018 Annual Results; (2) Further PostpOnement of Board Meeting; and (3) Continued Suspension of Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 07:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

  1. FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS;
    1. FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING;

AND

(3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 March 2019, 29 March 2019, 24 April 2019 and 31 May 2019 in relation to concerning, amongst other things, the delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results (the "Delay Announcements"); the joint announcement dated 5 June 2019 issued by the Company, together with its subsidiary, China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited (the "Joint Announcement"); and the announcement dated 19 July 2019 issued by the Company concerning the proposed offshore debt restructuring (the "Restructuring Announcement" together with the Delay Announcements and Joint Announcement, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms and expressions used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements unless defined herein.

- 1 -

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board would like to provide an update on the status of the publication of the 2018 Annual Results to Shareholders and potential investors.

With reference to the Restructuring Announcement in relation to the Company's proposed offshore debt restructuring, the Company and various of its creditors, stakeholders and respective advisors had been in discussion to agree on a restructuring of the indebtedness and a holistic recapitalisation of the Group. As per the Restructuring Announcement, restructuring support agreements have been signed by certain holders of the Offshore Notes, and various other holders have indicated their support for the Proposed Restructuring as set out in the Term Sheet. In light of this new business development, the Company will require more time to finalise the 2018 Annual Results. The Directors are of the view that the 2018 Annual Results can be published by 9 August 2019.

FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Given that the Company has been unable to prepare a set of complete and accurate management accounts as at the date of this announcement, the Board Meeting is to be further postponed.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company the date of the Board Meeting to approve the 2018 Annual Results and its publication or any update information as and when appropriate.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Trading in the securities of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.

- 2 -

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this joint announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive directors of the Company are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 11:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
07:50aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further D..
PU
07/19CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Offs..
PU
07/09CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Appointment o..
PU
07/05CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Change of Add..
PU
06/28CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Quarterly Ann..
PU
06/27CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Desp..
PU
06/05CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announc..
PU
05/31CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further D..
PU
04/24CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Updates on Pu..
PU
04/23CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Updat..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 826 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,99  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD-53.95%106
FIRST SOLAR, INC.56.71%7 009
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC80.54%3 013
ENPHASE ENERGY INC339.96%2 519
SUNRUN INC81.54%2 276
SUNPOWER CORPORATION121.13%1 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group