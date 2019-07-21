China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further Delay in Publication of 2018 Annual Results; (2) Further PostpOnement of Board Meeting; and (3) Continued Suspension of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS; FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING;

AND

(3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 March 2019, 29 March 2019, 24 April 2019 and 31 May 2019 in relation to concerning, amongst other things, the delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results (the "Delay Announcements"); the joint announcement dated 5 June 2019 issued by the Company, together with its subsidiary, China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited (the "Joint Announcement"); and the announcement dated 19 July 2019 issued by the Company concerning the proposed offshore debt restructuring (the "Restructuring Announcement" together with the Delay Announcements and Joint Announcement, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms and expressions used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements unless defined herein.