China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further Delay in Publication of 2018 Annual Results; (2) Delay in Publication of 2019 Interim Results; and (3) Continued Suspension of Trading

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board would like to provide an update on the status of the publication of the 2018 Annual Results to Shareholders and potential investors.

With reference to the Restructuring Announcements in relation to the Company's proposed offshore debt restructuring, the Company is, inter alia, still in the process of soliciting further restructuring support agreements from certain holders of the Offshore Notes to support the Proposed Restructuring. More time is thus needed to finalise the 2018 Annual Results where the Directors are of the view that it can be published on or before 16 August 2019.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Under Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results") on a date not later than two months after the end of that period of six months, i.e. on or before 31 August 2019.

Given the ongoing restructuring exercise of the Company as mentioned above, the Board is not able to finalise the 2019 Interim Results on or before 31 August 2019 as required. Based on the current progress of the review by the auditors, the publication of the 2019 Interim Results is expected to take place in mid-October 2019. Accordingly, the meeting of the Board for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the 2019 Interim Results will also be postponed until further notice by way of announcements.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results constitute non-compliance with Rules 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Trading in the securities of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results and the 2019 Interim Results as and when appropriate.