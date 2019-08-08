Log in
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD

(0750)
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further Delay in Publication of 2018 Annual Results; (2) Delay in Publication of 2019 Interim Results; and (3) Continued Suspension of Trading

08/08/2019 | 11:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

  1. FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS;
    1. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS; AND
      1. CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 March 2019, 29 March 2019, 24 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 19 July 2019 in relation to concerning, amongst other things, the delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results (the "Delay Announcements"); the joint announcement dated 5 June 2019 issued by the Company, together with its subsidiary, China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited (the "Joint Announcement"); and the announcement dated 19 July 2019, 23 July 2019, 2 August 2019 and 5 August 2019 issued by the Company concerning the restructuring of indebtedness of the Group (the "Restructuring Announcements" together with the Delay Announcements and Joint Announcement, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms and expressions used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless defined herein.

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board would like to provide an update on the status of the publication of the 2018 Annual Results to Shareholders and potential investors.

With reference to the Restructuring Announcements in relation to the Company's proposed offshore debt restructuring, the Company is, inter alia, still in the process of soliciting further restructuring support agreements from certain holders of the Offshore Notes to support the Proposed Restructuring. More time is thus needed to finalise the 2018 Annual Results where the Directors are of the view that it can be published on or before 16 August 2019.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Under Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results") on a date not later than two months after the end of that period of six months, i.e. on or before 31 August 2019.

Given the ongoing restructuring exercise of the Company as mentioned above, the Board is not able to finalise the 2019 Interim Results on or before 31 August 2019 as required. Based on the current progress of the review by the auditors, the publication of the 2019 Interim Results is expected to take place in mid-October 2019. Accordingly, the meeting of the Board for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the 2019 Interim Results will also be postponed until further notice by way of announcements.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results constitute non-compliance with Rules 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Trading in the securities of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results and the 2019 Interim Results as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this joint announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive directors of the Company are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 15:29:08 UTC
