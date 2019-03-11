China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code Update on Possible Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited ʕ਷ጳุ˄ජঐҦஔછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE UPDATE ON POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 22 January 2019 and 20 February 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the MOU entered into between the Potential Purchaser and the Company in respect of the Possible Transaction. Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those deﬁned in the Announcements.

Status of Negotiation

Under the MOU entered into by the Company, Strong Eagle and the Potential Purchaser, during an Exclusive Period of two months from 9 January 2019, the parties should exclusively negotiate with each other in relation to the Possible Transaction. Despite that the Exclusive Period expired on 9 March 2019, negotiations between the Potential Purchaser and the Company in relation to the Possible Transaction are still ongoing.

In accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) will be made until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as appropriate).

WARNINGS

There is no assurance that the Possible Transaction will materialise or eventually be consummated and the relevant discussions may or may not lead to a general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. The Possible Transaction may or may not proceed.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

The Directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.