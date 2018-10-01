China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Change of Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited ʕ਷ጳุ˄ජঐҦஔછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that, with effect from 1 October 2018: 1. Mr. Cao Zhirong has resigned as a non-executive Director; and

2. Mr. Zhuo Jianming has been appointed as a non-executive Director.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Cao Zhirong (the "Mr. Cao") has resigned as a non-executive Director with effect from 1

October 2018 due to his own business.

Mr. Cao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter regarding his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Cao for his valuable contributions to the Company during his term of ofﬁce.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhuo Jianming has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 October 2018.

Mr. Zhuo Jianming ("Mr. Zhuo"), aged 57, is the deputy general manager of Zhuhai Singyes Green Building Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhuhai Singyes", a subsidiary of the Group). He has approximately 14 years' experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. He joined our Group as project manager in February 2000. From January 2001, Mr. Zhuo assumed the position of deputy general manager of production of Zhuhai Singyes. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhuo was certified as a Level 1 Project Manager by the PRC Ministry of Construction in March 2002. Mr. Zhuo obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering and construction from Xi'an Jiaotong University in 1983.

Mr. Zhuo has entered into an appointment agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing on 1 October 2018, which may be terminated by either party giving one month's written notice to the other party. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and as required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"). Pursuant to the terms of the appointment agreement, Mr. Zhuo is entitled to a director's fee of RMB120,000 per annum. The remuneration of Mr. Zhuo is determined by the Board and the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market conditions.

Mr. Zhuo currently is a holder of 570,000 shares of the Company and he also owns 9% interests in Strong Eagle Holdings Ltd., which is currently holding around 38.4% share capital of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement and save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhuo confirms that: (i) he does not hold any other positions with the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) he has not held any directorship in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (iii) he does not have any other interests in any shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; and (iv) he does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the

Company.

Other than the above, the Board is not aware of any matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Zhuo that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or any information that should be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

Mr. Zhuo has confirmed that there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in respect of his appointment as a non-executive Director.

The Board would like to extend its welcome to Mr. Zhuo on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.