CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD

(0750)
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

08/05/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Bonds are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

RMB930 million 5% USD settled convertible bonds due 2019

(Stock Code: 5790)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 2 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the RMB930 million 5% USD settled convertible bonds due 2019 (Stock Code: 5790) of the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to clarify that in view of the RSA, while the CBs will fall due for redemption on 8 August 2019 (the "Maturity Date"), the Bonds Issuer will not make payment of the principal or interest due in respect of the CBs on the Maturity Date. The CBs (Code: 5790) will be automatically delisted upon maturity.

By Order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:39:10 UTC
