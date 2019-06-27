China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch of Circular

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the joint announcement (the "Joint Announcement") issued by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") and China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited on 5 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Subscription, the application for Singyes Solar Whitewash Waiver and the proposed Authorised Share Capital Increase.

Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, and pursuant to Rule 8.2 of Takeovers Code, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, information on the Subscription and the Singyes Solar Whitewash Waiver is expected to be despatched to the Singyes Solar Shareholders within 21 days of the date of the Joint Announcement, i.e. on or before 26 June 2019 and in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and Takeovers Code, unless further extension is granted by the Executive.