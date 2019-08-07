China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Despatch of Circular

the announcement of the Company dated 21 July 2019 regarding further delay in publishing the 2018 annual results of the Company; and the monthly update announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2019 in relation to the Subscription and the application for the Singyes Solar Whitewash Waiver.

(collectively, the "Announcements")

Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, and pursuant to Rule 8.2 of Takeovers Code, the Circular containing, among other things, information on the Subscription and the Singyes Solar Whitewash Waiver is expected to be despatched to the Singyes Solar Shareholders within 21 days of the date of the Joint Announcement, i.e. on or before 26 June 2019 and in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and Takeovers Code, unless further extension is granted by the Executive. As announced in the Extension Announcement, the Company has applied to the Executive for and the Executive has agreed to grant an extension of time for despatch of the Circular to a date falling on or before 7 August 2019.

As additional time is required to (i) finalise the audited financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 to be included in the Circular; and (ii) negotiate with the holders of debt securities of the Company regarding the RSA, being a significant factor affecting the 2018 Annual Results and the Subscription Agreement, the Company has applied to the Executive for and the Executive has agreed to grant an extension of time for despatch of the Circular to a date falling on or before 4 October 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Singyes Solar Shares or other securities of the Company.

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019