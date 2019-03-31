Log in
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Publication of 2018 Annual Results and Suspension of Trading

03/31/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國興業太陽能技術控股有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

RMB930 million 5% USD settled convertible bonds due 2019

(Stock Code: 5790)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

AND

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

Under Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Results") on a date not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. on or before 31 March 2019. There may be a delay in the release of the 2018 Annual Results as the Company requires more time to provide information requested by the auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") and the Auditor requires more time for conducting the audit of the 2018 Annual Results. The Company is in the process of providing such information.

The board of directors of the Company acknowledges that the potential delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results, if materialises, constitutes a non-compliance of Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules. The Company will endeavour to publish the 2018 Annual Results as soon as practicable.

- 1 -

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to issue its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the Auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Company.

FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2019 in relation to the postponement of the meeting of the board of directors of the Company to, among other things, consider and approve the final results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018, and the declaration of final dividend, if any (the "Board Meeting"). The Company is cooperating with the Auditor to assist it in completing its work as soon as possible, and is working with the Auditor on a timetable to achieve the same. As a result, the Board Meeting is to be further postponed.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company the date of the Board Meeting to approve the 2018 Annual Results and its publication or any update information as and when appropriate.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

As a result of the delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the requirements of Rule

13.50of the Listing Rules, the Company has applied for the suspension of trading in the shares (stock code 750) and convertible bonds due 2019 (stock code 5790) of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019, pending the publication of the 2018 Annual Results.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results as and when appropriate.

- 2 -

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:51:08 UTC
