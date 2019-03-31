China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Publication of 2018 Annual Results and Suspension of Trading

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to issue its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the Auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Company.

FURTHER POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2019 in relation to the postponement of the meeting of the board of directors of the Company to, among other things, consider and approve the final results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018, and the declaration of final dividend, if any (the "Board Meeting"). The Company is cooperating with the Auditor to assist it in completing its work as soon as possible, and is working with the Auditor on a timetable to achieve the same. As a result, the Board Meeting is to be further postponed.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company the date of the Board Meeting to approve the 2018 Annual Results and its publication or any update information as and when appropriate.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

As a result of the delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the requirements of Rule

13.50of the Listing Rules, the Company has applied for the suspension of trading in the shares (stock code 750) and convertible bonds due 2019 (stock code 5790) of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019, pending the publication of the 2018 Annual Results.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results as and when appropriate.