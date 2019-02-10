China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made the Company's announcements dated 18 October 2018 and 10 January 2019 ("Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in the following paragraph shall bear the same meanings as deﬁned in the Announcements.

Semi-annual interest payment for the 2019 CB issued by the Company fell due on 8 February 2019. The Company has not paid such interest under the 2019 CB to the account of the trustee of the 2019 CB.

Trading in the debt securities (Codes: 5790 and 5372) issued by the Company will remain halted until further notice.

Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 February 2019

