Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd    0750   BMG2161E1113

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD

(0750)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Winding Up Petition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of the Hong Kong). Capitalised terms and expressions used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Company's announcement dated 19 July 2019 ("Announcement") unless otherwise defined herein.

On 8 August 2019, the Company was presented with a petition for the winding up of the Company (the "Petition") commenced by Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch (the "Petitioner") under the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) in the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court").

The Petition relates to an alleged debt of US$6,269,649.25 (equivalent to HK$49,270,038.63). The Petition is scheduled to be heard before the High Court at 9:30 a.m. on 2 October 2019.

The Company has been engaged in discussions with the Petitioner over the last few months in order to resolve the alleged dispute and is therefore disappointed by the precipitous actions taken by the Petitioner whilst the Company undergoes a consensual restructuring which is now supported by the vast majority of the Company's creditors.

- 1 -

The Company believes there are strong grounds for opposing the Petition, and is taking legal advice in respect of the Petition. The Company is confident that the Petition will not have any material impact on the Company's ongoing restructuring efforts. The Company together with its major stakeholders remain committed to implementing the Proposed Restructuring as expeditiously as possible in accordance with the RSA. Nevertheless, the Company will not hesitate to take all appropriate steps to oppose any actions which would disrupt a consensual restructuring, or otherwise be value destructive for its stakeholders.

The Company will keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of any further material developments in connection with the above proceedings by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
12:01pCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Inside Inform..
PU
08/08CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further D..
PU
08/07CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Desp..
PU
08/05CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Clarification..
PU
08/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Boa..
PU
07/29CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Announcement ..
PU
07/24CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Change in Reg..
PU
07/23CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Announcement
PU
07/21CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further D..
PU
07/19CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Offs..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 826 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,99  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD-53.95%105
FIRST SOLAR, INC.52.54%6 825
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC130.26%3 877
ENPHASE ENERGY INC567.65%3 852
SUNRUN INC72.08%2 204
SUNPOWER CORPORATION192.56%2 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group