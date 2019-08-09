China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Winding Up Petition

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of the Hong Kong). Capitalised terms and expressions used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Company's announcement dated 19 July 2019 ("Announcement") unless otherwise defined herein.

On 8 August 2019, the Company was presented with a petition for the winding up of the Company (the "Petition") commenced by Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch (the "Petitioner") under the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) in the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court").

The Petition relates to an alleged debt of US$6,269,649.25 (equivalent to HK$49,270,038.63). The Petition is scheduled to be heard before the High Court at 9:30 a.m. on 2 October 2019.

The Company has been engaged in discussions with the Petitioner over the last few months in order to resolve the alleged dispute and is therefore disappointed by the precipitous actions taken by the Petitioner whilst the Company undergoes a consensual restructuring which is now supported by the vast majority of the Company's creditors.