China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited ʕ਷ጳุ˄ජঐҦஔછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") with effect from 1 October 2018 are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman)

Mr. Xie Wen

Mr. Xiong Shi

Non-executive Directors

Dr. Li Hong

Mr. Zhuo Jianming

Independent non-executive Directors Dr. Wang Ching

Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon Dr. Tan Hongwei

The Board has established three Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Directors Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Mr. Liu Hongwei Member Chairman Mr. Xie Wen Member Mr. Xiong Shi Member Dr. Li Hong Mr. Zhuo Jianming Dr. Wang Ching Member Member Member Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon Chairman Member Member Dr. Tan Hongwei Member Chairman Member

Hong Kong, 1 October 2018