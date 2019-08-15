China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of the China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 8 August 2019, the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that a meeting of the Board is proposed to be held on Friday, 16 August 2019 at Unit 3108, 31/F, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, for the purposes of, inter alia, considering approving the final results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018, and the declaration of final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.