China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Conference Call for Holders of Debt Securities and Shareholders of the Company

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

US$260,000,000 7.95% senior notes due 2019

(Stock Code: 5372)

RMB930 million 5% USD settled convertible bonds due 2019

(Stock Code: 5790)

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL FOR

HOLDERS OF DEBT SECURITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS

OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 October 2018 and 10 January 2019 concerning, among other things, the status of the debt securities and loan defaults of the Company and the announcement of the Company dated 22 January 2019 in relation to the MOU and Possible Transaction (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms and expressions used herein shall have the same meaning as deﬁned in the Announcements, unless the context otherwise requires.

Notice is hereby given to the holders of the 2018 Notes, 2019 Notes and 2019 CBs (the "Holders of Debt Securities") and all the holder of the shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Company will be holding a conference call on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 5 p.m. (Hong Kong time) to provide an update to the investors on, among other things, (1) the Company's financial and operational performance since the default of the Debt Securities; and (2) the MOU and the Possible Transaction contemplated thereunder.

Details of the conference call are set out as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 January 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Language: Mandarin and English Representatives of the Company: Mr. LIU Hongwei, Chairman and CEO Mr. Jimmy YU, Co-CFO and Company Secretary Mr. Allen GUO, Co-CFO Ms. Debby XU, Investor Relations Manager

Holders of Debt Securities and/or Shareholders who wish to participate in the conference call should register in advance by contacting the Company atir_sye@zhsye.com.

Holders of Debt Securities and/or Shareholders will be required to provide their name, institution (if applicable) and the principal amount and type(s) of Debt Securities and/or the number of share(s) they hold (as applicable). Upon receipt of their registration and verification of the information provided, a dial-in number and a password will be sent to each registered Holder of Debt Securities and/or Shareholder.

The deadline for registration is 12:00 noon (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 25 January 2019.

Holders of Debt Securities and/or Shareholders should dial in no later than 4:45 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 25 January 2019 to ensure access to the call.

Hong Kong, 23 January 2019

