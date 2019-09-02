China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the Annual General Meeting

7. "THAT conditional upon the passing of the Resolutions nos. 5 and 6 above, the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue, grant, distribute and deal with additional Shares pursuant to the Resolution no. 6 above be and is hereby extended by the addition thereof of an amount representing the total number of the Shares of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the Resolution no. 6 above, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this Resolution."

By Order of the Board of

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2019

