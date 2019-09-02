China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the Annual General Meeting
09/02/2019 | 05:45am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited
中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 750)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:
AS ORDINARY BUSINESS:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the report of Ernst & Young, being the auditors (the "Auditors") of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
(i) To re-elect Mr. Liu Hongwei as an executive director;
To re-elect Dr. Li Hong as a non-executive director;
To re-elect Mr. Zhuo Jianming as a non-executive director;
To re-elect Dr. Tan Hongwei as an independent non-executive director;
To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to determine the remuneration of the Directors.
To re-appoint the Auditors and to authorize the Board to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
AS SPECIAL BUSINESS, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendments, the following Resolution nos. 5, 6 and 7 as Ordinary Resolutions of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
5. "THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares of US$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares"), subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the
Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to procure the Company to repurchase the Shares at a price determined by the Directors;
the total number of the Shares which are authorised to be repurchased by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company (the "Bye-laws") or any applicable laws to be held; or
the date upon which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by way of an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
6. "THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue, grant, distribute and deal with additional Shares and to make, issue or grant offers, agreements, options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into Shares) and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make, issue or grant offers, agreements, options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into Shares) and rights of exchange or conversion which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined);
the total number of the Shares allotted, issued, granted, distributed or otherwise dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued, granted, distributed or otherwise dealt with (whether pursuant to an option, a conversion or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval granted in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) any option scheme or similar arrangement of the Company for the granting or issuance of Shares or rights to acquire Shares; or (iii) the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares; or (iv) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the Bye-laws from time to time, shall not exceed 20 per cent of the total number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this Resolution:
"Relevant Period" shall have same meaning as that ascribed to it under the Resolution no. 6 above; and "Right Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the
Directors to the holders of Shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange, in any territory outside Hong Kong)."
7. "THAT conditional upon the passing of the Resolutions nos. 5 and 6 above, the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue, grant, distribute and deal with additional Shares pursuant to the Resolution no. 6 above be and is hereby extended by the addition thereof of an amount representing the total number of the Shares of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the Resolution no. 6 above, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this Resolution."
By Order of the Board of
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited
Liu Hongwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 September 2019
Notes:
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder.
Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register in respect of the joint holding.
The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Board) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor
Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of a meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.
With respect to the Resolution no. 2 as set out in this notice, the profiles of Mr. Liu Hongwei, Dr. Li Hong, Mr. Zhuo Jianming and Dr. Tang Hongwei have been set out in a circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 3 September 2019 containing details of the Meeting.
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of the shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of the general meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Therefore, all resolutions proposed at the Meeting shall be voted by poll.
The Circular and the accompanying proxy form have been sent to the shareholders of the Company together with the 2018 Annual Report of the Company.
The register of members will be closed from Friday, 27 September 2019 to Thursday, 3 October 2019, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for the purpose of ascertaining the members entitlement to the attendance of the Meeting, all share transfers documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, namely Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 26 September 2019.
An explanatory statement containing further details regarding ordinary resolution no. 5 as required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the members of the Company together with the Circular.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.
