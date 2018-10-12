China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Placing of Existing Shares and top-up Subscription of New Shares under General Mandate and Clarification on Announcement in Relation to Proposed Issue of HK$230 Million 12% Convertible Bonds Due 2021 and Resumption of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited ʕ਷ጳุ˄ජঐҦஔછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES

AND

TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

AND

CLARIFICATION ON ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROPOSED

ISSUE OF HK$230 MILLION 12% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Placing Agent

On 10 October 2018 (before trading hours), the Subscriber, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into the Placing and Subscription Agreement pursuant to which (i) the Placing Agent have agreed to act as agent for the Subscriber to place, on a best efforts basis, and the Subscriber has agreed to sell, a total of up to 17,800,000 existing Placing Shares to not less than six

Placees who and whose ultimate beneﬁcial owners will be third parties independent of and not acting in concert (as deﬁned under the Takeovers Code) with the Subscriber, the Company and their respective associates and connected persons, at the Placing Price of HK$2.2 per Placing Share; and (ii) the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for up to 17,800,000 new Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price of HK$2.2 per Subscription Share.

The Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 2.13% of the existing issued share capital of the Company of 834,073,195 Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 2.09% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares as a result of the Subscription.

The Subscription is conditional upon (i) the Listing Committee granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares; and (ii) completion of the Placing.

The gross proceeds from the Subscription will be approximately HK$39.2 million. The net proceeds from the Subscription will amount to approximately HK$37.8 million which is intended to be used for general working capital purpose. The net price raised per Subscription Share will be approximately HK$2.12 per Share.

Completion of the Placing and the Subscription is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent in the Placing and Subscription Agreement. As the Placing and the Subscription may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

THE PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

Date

10 October 2018 (before trading hours)

Parties Involved

The Company, the Subscriber and the Placing Agent

The Subscriber

As at the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement, the Subscriber holds 320,283,750 Shares, representing approximately 38.40% of the existing issued share capital of the Company.

Placing and Subscription

The Placing Agent has agreed to act as agent to the Subscriber to place, on a best efforts basis, the Placing Shares at the Placing Price and will receive a placing commission of 3.5% of the amount equal to the aggregate Placing Price of the Placing Shares. The placing commission was arrived at after arm's length negotiation between the Company, the Subscriber and the Placing Agent.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Placees and its ultimate beneﬁcial owner is independent of and not connected with the Subscriber, the Company and their respective associates and connected persons, and are not acting in concert with the Subscriber (or parties acting in concert with it) or associates.

Pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Agreement, the Subscriber agreed to place, through the Placing Agent, up to 17,800,000 Placing Shares to the Placees at a price of HK$2.2 per Placing Share and the Subscriber will subscribe the Subscription Shares at a price of HK$2.2 per

Subscription Share.

Details of the Placing and the Subscription are set out below.

1.

Placing

Placee(s)

The Placing Agent agreed to place the Placing Shares to not fewer than six Placees who and whose ultimate beneﬁcial owners are third parties independent of and are not connected with the Company and its connected persons. It is not expected that any individual Placee will become a substantial shareholder of the Company immediately after the Placing. In the event any of the Placees becomes a substantial shareholder after completion of the Placing, further announcement will be made by the Company.

Placing Shares

Assuming that there will be no change in the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the completion of the Placing and Subscription, the maximum number of up to 17,800,000 Placing Shares under the Placing represent (i) approximately 2.13% of the existing issued share capital of the Company of 834,073,195 Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 2.09% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the Placing Shares under the Placing will be US$178,000.

Rights of Placing Shares

The Placing Shares will be sold free from all liens, charges and encumbrances and together with the rights attaching to them, including the right to receive all dividends declared, made

or paid on or after the Placing Completion Date.

Placing Price

The Placing Price of HK$2.2 represents:

(i) a discount of 12% to the closing price of HK$2.50 as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the last trading day prior to the date of this announcement and the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement; and

(ii) a discount of approximately 15.7% to the average closing price of HK$2.61 in the last 5 trading days immediately prior to the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement.

The Placing Price was determined with reference to the prevailing market price of the Shares and was negotiated on an arm's length basis among the Subscriber, the Company and the Placing Agent. The Directors consider that the terms of the Placing are fair and reasonable based on the current market conditions and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Placing Commission and Expenses

The Company will be responsible for the placing commission of 3.5% of the aggregate Placing Price of the Placing Shares, all Hong Kong stamp duty, brokerage, trading fee, transaction levy chargeable to the Subscriber in relation to the Placing, any and all fees payable to the Stock Exchange and SFC, and all charges, fees and expenses of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong. Such costs, fees and expenses will, to the extent borne ultimately by the Subscriber, be borne by the Company.

Completion of the Placing

Subject to the provision of evidence to the Placing Agent's reasonable satisfaction that the Subscriber can effectively transfer of the Placing Shares, the Placing is expected to take place on the Placing Completion Date.

2.

Subscription

Subscription Shares

The Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe up to 17,800,000 Subscription Shares, representing, in aggregate, (i) approximately 2.13% of the existing issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) approximately 2.09% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares as a result of the Subscription.

Ranking of the Subscription Shares

The Subscription Shares will rank, when fully paid, pari passu in all respects with all other Shares in issue as at the date of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares.

Subscription Price

The Subscription Price of HK$2.2:

(i) represents a discount of 12% to the closing price of HK$2.50 as quoted on the Stock

Exchange on the last trading day prior to the date of this announcement and the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement; and

(ii) represents a discount of approximately 15.7% to the average closing price of HK$2.61 in the last 5 trading days immediately prior to the date of the Placing and Subscription Agreement; and

(iii) is equal to the Placing Price.

The Subscription Price was arrived at after arm's length negotiations among the Subscriber, the Company and the Placing Agent with reference to the prevailing market prices. The Directors consider that the Subscription Price and the terms and conditions of the Placing and Subscription Agreement are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.