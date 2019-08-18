Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd    0750   BMG2161E1113

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD

(0750)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement to Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual results announcement of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Announcement") dated on 16 August 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to add the following opinion issued by the independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.

EXTRACTS OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

The section below sets out an extract of the report by Ernst & Young, the auditor of the Company (the "Auditor"), regarding the consolidated financial statements of the Group for year ended 31 December 2018. The report of the Auditor will be contained in the 2018 Annual Report of the Company to be published in due course.

OPINION

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2018, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

- 1 -

Basis for the Auditor's opinion

The Auditor conducted its audit in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing ("HKSAs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The Auditor is independent of the Group in accordance with the HKICPA's Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (the "Code"), and it has fulfilled other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. The Auditor believes that the audit evidence it has obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for its opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

The Auditor has noted that the Group had net current liabilities of approximately RMB888,372,000 as at 31 December 2018 and incurred a loss of RMB672,227,000 for the year then ended. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in the 2018 Annual Report, indicate the existence of material uncertainties which may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement remains the same.

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman), Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 12:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
08:02aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental ..
PU
08/16CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Announcement ..
PU
08/15CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Boa..
PU
08/14CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Inside Inform..
PU
08/09CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Inside Inform..
PU
08/08CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (1) Further D..
PU
08/07CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Desp..
PU
08/05CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Clarification..
PU
08/02CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Boa..
PU
07/29CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Announcement ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 826 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,99  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD-53.95%105
FIRST SOLAR, INC.45.31%6 246
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC138.75%3 937
ENPHASE ENERGY INC577.17%3 632
SUNPOWER CORPORATION159.15%1 769
SUNRUN INC41.32%1 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group