China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited ʕ਷ጳุ˄ජঐҦஔછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

TRADING HALT

At the request of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares (Code: 750) of the Company and the bonds (Codes: 5790, 5292 and 5372) issued by the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 October 2018 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to securities issuance of the Company. Such securities issuance constitutes inside information of the Company under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

By order of the Board

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Liu Hongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Liu Hongwei (Chairman),

Mr. Xie Wen and Mr. Xiong Shi, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Hong and Mr. Zhuo Jianming, and the independent nonexecutive Directors are Dr. Wang Ching, Mr. Yick Wing Fat, Simon and Dr. Tan Hongwei.