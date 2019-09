China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Annual Report 2018

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

AUDITOR

Ernst & Young

22nd Floor, CITIC Tower

1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Agricultural Bank of China, Zhuhai Branch Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Zhuhai Branch

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Branch

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Branch

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Hang Seng Bank Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE

4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Unit 3108, 31/F

China Merchants Tower

Shun Tak Centre

168-200 Connaught Road Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

Butterfield Fulcrum Group (Bermuda) Limited

Rosebank Centre

11 Bermudiana Road

Pembroke, HM08

Bermuda

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

CORPORATE WEBSITE

www.singyessolar.com

STOCK CODE