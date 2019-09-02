Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd    0750   BMG2161E1113

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD

(0750)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Circulars - (1) General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and to Issue New Shares (2) Re-election of Directors and (3) Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:50am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company", you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中 國 興 業 太 陽 能 技 術 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

  1. GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES
    1. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS

AND

(3) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the AGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.

3 September 2019

CONTENTS

Pages

Responsibility Statement............................................................................................................

1

Definitions....................................................................................................................................

2

Letter from the Board................................................................................................................

4

Appendix I

-

Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate...........................

7

Appendix II

-

Biographical Details of the Directors Proposed

for Re-election......................................................................................

11

Notice of the AGM

......................................................................................................................

15

- i -

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading.

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened

and held at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F Central Plaza, 18

Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 3 October

2019 at 11:00 a.m., the notice of which is set out on pages 15 to

19 of this circular

"associate(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day"

means any day on which securities are traded on the Stock

Exchange

"Bye-laws"

the bye-laws of the Company

"close associate(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Company"

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited, an

exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited

liability, and the Shares of which are listed on the main board

of the Stock Exchange

"core connected person(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Contributed Surplus Account"

the contributed surplus account of the Company

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Issue Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with new Shares

not exceeding 20% of the total number of the Shares of the

Company in issue as at the date of passing of the ordinary

resolution in relation thereof

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

28 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain

information contained herein

"Listing Rules"

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to repurchase the fully paid-up Shares up to 10%

of the total number of the Shares of the Company in issue as at

the date of passing of the ordinary resolution in relation thereof

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of US$0.01 each in the share capital of

the Company

"Shareholders"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"substantial shareholder(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Takeovers Code"

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs of

Hong Kong

"US$"

US dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America

"%"

per cent.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:49:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
05:50aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Annual Report 2018
PU
05:50aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Circulars - (1) General Mandates to Repur..
PU
05:45aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the..
PU
05:35aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Form of proxy for the annual general meet..
PU
05:30aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Notice of the annual general meeting
PU
05:25aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : (1) general mandates to repurchase shares..
PU
09/01CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : (1) delay in publication of 2019 interim ..
PU
08/30CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Joint announcement (1) updates on the iss..
PU
08/20CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Update Announ..
PU
08/19CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Update Announ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 667 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD-62.79%85
FIRST SOLAR, INC.46.20%6 542
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC133.39%3 930
ENPHASE ENERGY INC527.27%3 619
SUNRUN INC40.77%1 803
SUNPOWER CORPORATION151.91%1 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group