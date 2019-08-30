China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT (1) UPDATES ON THE ISSUE OF NEW SHARES BY SINGYES SOLAR UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE (2) UPDATES ON THE PROPOSED OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING AND (3) BUSINESS UPDATES

UPDATES ON THE SUBSCRIPTION

Singyes Solar and Singyes NM wish to update the Singyes Solar Shareholders and Singyes NM Shareholders respectively, and potential investors on the progress of the Subscription and the applicability of chain principle under Note 8 to Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code in view of the Subscription.

As disclosed in the sub-section headed "Conditions of the Subscription" in the Joint Announcement, Completion is conditional upon satisfaction of certain Conditions, including but not limited to the Executive having issued a written confirmation to the Subscriber and parties acting in concert with it (unconditionally or on such terms as the Subscriber may reasonably agree) that the Subscriber shall not be required to extend a general offer in respect of all the Singyes NM Shares.

As disclosed in and as at the date of the Joint Announcement, application had been made to the Executive for confirmation that if the Subscriber and persons acting in concert with it acquire statutory control of Singyes Solar as a result of completion of the Subscription, the Subscriber will not be required to make an offer for all the Singyes NM Shares not already owned by it or parties acting in concert with it.

Singyes Solar wishes to announce that it has received a confirmation from the Executive on 28 August 2019 that no general offer will be required to be made for Singyes NM as a result of the Subscription under Note 8 to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.

On 16 August 2019, Singyes Solar has published its 2018 Annual Results. Singyes Solar wishes to inform the Singyes Solar Shareholders and potential investors that, as at the date of this joint announcement, Singyes Solar and the relevant parties are in the process of preparing the circular, which shall include, among other things, (i) details of the Subscription, the Singyes Solar Whitewash Waiver and the Authorised Share Capital Increase; (ii) the letter of advice from the Singyes Solar IBC to the Singyes Solar Independent Shareholders in relation to the Subscription and the Singyes Solar Whitewash Waiver; (iii) the letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Singyes Solar IBC and the Singyes Solar Independent Shareholders in relation to the Subscription and the Singyes Solar Whitewash Waiver; and (iv) a notice convening the Singyes Solar SGM, which will be despatched to the Singyes Solar Shareholders as soon as practicable, but in any event on a date falling on or before 4 October 2019.