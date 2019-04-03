China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Monthly Returns
04/03/2019 | 12:37am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
3 April 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 750
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(US$)
(US$)
Balance at close of preceding month
1,200,000,000
0.01
12,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
1,200,000,000
0.01
12,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2019 年 3 月
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
12,000,000
(US$)
:
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
834,073,195
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
834,073,195
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares No. of new shares of
option scheme
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
including EGM
during the month
issued pursuant
approval date
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
the month
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.Options granted
on 23 Jul 2009
at exercise price
of HK$3.56 per
share
11,242,404 shares
11,242,404
(Note 1)
2.Options granted
on 10 Oct 2011
at exercise price
of HK$2.67 per
share
7,231,599 shares
7,231,599
(Note 1)
3.Options granted
on 22 May 2015
at exercise price
of HK$11.65 per
share
6,026,332 shares
6,026,332
(Note 1)
4.Options granted
on 5 April 2017
at exercise price
of HK$3.55 per
share
12,000,000 shares
4,000,000
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
N/A
2019 年 3 月
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class ) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. RMB930M USD settled Convertible bonds with
5% coupons per annum
RMB
RMB
96,000,000
96,000,000
7,852,514
Stock code (if listed)
5790
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Ordinary
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
