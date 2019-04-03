Log in
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD    0750

CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD

(0750)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs : Monthly Returns

0
04/03/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

3 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 750

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(US$)

(US$)

Balance at close of preceding month 1,200,000,000

0.01

12,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

1,200,000,000

0.01

12,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

12,000,000

(US$) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

834,073,195

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

834,073,195

N/A

N/A

N/A

2019 年 3 月

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares No. of new shares of

option scheme

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

including EGM

during the month

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Options granted

on 23 Jul 2009

at exercise price

of HK$3.56 per

share

11,242,404 shares

11,242,404

(Note 1)

2.Options granted

on 10 Oct 2011

at exercise price

of HK$2.67 per

share

7,231,599 shares

7,231,599

(Note 1)

3.Options granted

on 22 May 2015

at exercise price

of HK$11.65 per

share

6,026,332 shares

6,026,332

(Note 1)

4.Options granted

on 5 April 2017

at exercise price

of HK$3.55 per

share

12,000,000 shares

4,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.RMB930M USD settled Convertible bonds with

5% coupons per annum

RMB

RMB

96,000,000

96,000,000

7,852,514

Stock code (if listed)

5790

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:36:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 5 795 M
EBIT 2018 1 110 M
Net income 2018 319 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 2,21
P/E ratio 2019 1,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 706 M
Chart CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Singyes Solar Technologs Hldgs Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,19  CNY
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Xie President & Executive Director
Chon Man Yu Co-Chief Financial Officer
Yang Yang Guo Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ching Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS LTD-53.95%106
FIRST SOLAR, INC.26.96%5 543
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD115.38%3 472
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC7.81%1 784
SUNRUN INC30.58%1 625
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.25.00%1 289
