China Sinostar : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 5 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. China Sinostar Group Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 485) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 5 SEPTEMBER 2019 China Sinostar Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 5 September 2019 (the "AGM") as follows: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against 1. To receive and consider the financial statements for the 2,171,956,931 0 year ended 31 March 2019 and the report of directors and (100.000%) (0.000%) the independent auditor's report. As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. - 1 - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against 2.(i) (a) To re-elect Mr. Wang Jing as director of the 2,171,956,931 0 Company. (100.000%) (0.000%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. (b) To re-elect Mr. Zhao Shuang as director of the 2,171,956,931 0 Company. (100.000%) (0.000%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. (c) To re-elect Mr. Wang Ping as director of the 2,171,956,931 0 Company. (100.000%) (0.000%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. (d) To re-elect Mr. Zeng Guanwei as director of the 2,171,956,931 0 Company. (100.000%) (0.000%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 2.(ii) To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration 2,171,956,931 0 of the directors for the year ending 31 March 2020. (100.000%) (0.000%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 3. To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as 2,171,956,931 0 auditor and to authorise the board of directors to fix the (100.000%) (0.000%) remuneration of the auditor. As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 4. To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase 2,171,956,931 0 shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the issued (100.000%) (0.000%) share capital (Ordinary resolution in item 4 of the notice of annual general meeting). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. - 2 - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against 5. To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue new 2,171,900,681 56,250 shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the issued (99.997%) (0.003%) share capital (Ordinary resolution in item 5 of the notice of annual general meeting). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 6. To extend the general mandate to the directors to issue 2,171,900,681 56,250 new shares of the Company (Ordinary resolution in item 6 (99.997%) (0.003%) of the notice of annual general meeting). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 4,256,797,561 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 4,256,797,561 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There was no party who had stated his/her/its intention in the circular of the Company dated 29 July 2019 to vote against any of the resolutions at the AGM or to abstain has done so at the AGM. Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. Shareholders may refer to the circular dated 29 July 2019 for details of the above resolutions proposed at the AGM. The circular can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.00485.hk or the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. By order of the board of directors China Sinostar Group Company Limited Wang Xing Qiao Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 5 September 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board comprises Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Wang Xing Qiao and Mr. Zhao Shuang as executive directors of the Company ; and Mr. Wang Ping, Mr. Song Wenke and Mr. Zeng Guanwei as independent non-executive directors of the Company. - 3 - Attachments Original document

