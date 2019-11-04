China Sinostar : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN HARVEST WAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 485)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN

HARVEST WAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of China Sinostar Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 31 October 2019 (the "Announcement"). The purpose of this announcement is to provide further information in respect of the background of the Purchaser. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser is ultimately owned as to 70% by Mr. Lau Sak Hong, as to 15% by Ms. Lau Jun Jun and as to 15% by Mr. Lau Yat Sun, Kevin, both are family members of Mr. Lau Sak Hong. All of the ultimate beneficial owners of the Purchaser are directors of certain subsidiaries of the Company. They in aggregate hold 32,891,933 Shares as at the date of the Announcement and shall abstain from voting on the relevant resolution(s) at the SGM.

