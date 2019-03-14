China Solar Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF PUBLICATION OF UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷๕࿫Έཥঐ๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 155)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF PUBLICATION OF

UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Reference is made to the announcements of China Solar Energy Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") dated 27 February 2017, 1 and 18 September 2017, 28 February 2018, 16 March 2018, 16 May 2018, 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018 and 1 February 2019 relating to, among others, the new listing application of the Company (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company has been working to finalise the financial figures for publishing all outstanding interim and annual results. The auditors of the Company (the "Auditors") have completed the special audits of the accounts of the Company. The Company is preparing the statutory accounts of the Company for the years from 2014 to 2018 and will publish the outstanding annual and interim results as soon as practicable.

Meanwhile, the Board wishes to set forth below the preliminary unaudited financial information of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 March 2014

2014 2013 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue - 180,499 Costs of sales - (175,668) Gross profit - 4,831 Other income and gain/(loss) (30) 1,825 Fair value loss on financial instruments (1,134) (3,647) Loss on disposal of financial instruments (128) - Change in fair value less costs to sell of biological assets - 819 Impairment loss on intangible assets (214,607) (4,261) Impairment loss on goodwill - (68,625) Impairment loss on interest in an associate - (2,174) Provision for obsolete inventories - (1,070) Write-off of inventories (2,536) - Selling and distribution expenses - (710) Administrative expenses (27,810) (99,753) Share of results of an associate - (422) Gain from a bargain purchase - 36,388 Loss on deconsolidation of unconsolidated subsidiaries (239,936) - Impairment losses on amounts due from unconsolidated subsidiaries (252,667) - Impairment loss on trade receivables (129,570) (2,513) Finance costs (7,392) (4,959) Loss before taxation (875,810) (144,271) Taxation 646 564 Loss for the year (875,164) (143,707) Other comprehensive income for the year: Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Reclassification adjustments relating to deconsolidation of subsidiaries during the year 10,888 - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations 50 4,948 Other comprehensive income for the year 10,938 4,948 Total comprehensive loss for the year (864,226) (138,759) Loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (768,227) (136,858) Non-controlling interests (106,937) (6,849) (875,164) (143,707) Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (779,123) (131,959) Non-controlling interests (85,103) (6,800) (864,226) (138,759) Loss per share Basic and diluted (HK$ cents) (51.434) (10.309)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 March 2014

2014 2013 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 644 95,863 Prepaid lease payments - 51,878 Construction in progress - 130,592 Long-term prepayment - 8,058 Intangible assets - 214,607 Goodwill - 260,810 Interest in an associate - - Available-for-sale investments - - Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries - - 644 761,808 Current assets Prepaid lease payments - 1,183 Biological assets - 1,346 Inventories 10,310 12,841 Trade receivables - 161,765 Amounts due from unconsolidated subsidiaries 31 - Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 3,369 42,987 Held-for-trading investments 4,700 8,814 Cash and bank balances 9,926 17,068 28,336 246,004 Total assets 28,980 1,007,812 Non-current liabilities Convertible notes 30,912 26,996 Government grant - 115,873 Deferred tax liabilities 1,622 8,007 Promissory notes - 20,907 Bonds 10,423 - 42,957 171,783

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 31 March 2014

2014 2013 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current liabilities Trade payables - 647 Other payables and accruals 12,027 45,932 Amounts due to unconsolidated subsidiaries 7,006 - Amount due to a director - 2,039 Promissory notes 23,910 - 42,943 48,618 Net current (liabilities)/assets (14,607) 197,386 Net (liabilities)/assets (56,920) 787,411 Equity Share capital 15,385 141,615 Reserves (74,724) 558,274 (Deficit)/equity attributable to owners of the Company (59,339) 699,889 Non-controlling interests 2,419 87,522 Total (deficit)/equity (56,920) 787,411 Total assets less current liabilities (13,963) 959,194

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 March 2015