Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Solar Energy Holdings Ltd    0155   BMG2111R1705

CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD

(0155)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Solar Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF PUBLICATION OF UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 11:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷๕࿫Έཥঐ๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 155)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF PUBLICATION OF

UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 MARCH 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Reference is made to the announcements of China Solar Energy Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") dated 27 February 2017, 1 and 18 September 2017, 28 February 2018, 16 March 2018, 16 May 2018, 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018 and 1 February 2019 relating to, among others, the new listing application of the Company (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company has been working to finalise the financial figures for publishing all outstanding interim and annual results. The auditors of the Company (the "Auditors") have completed the special audits of the accounts of the Company. The Company is preparing the statutory accounts of the Company for the years from 2014 to 2018 and will publish the outstanding annual and interim results as soon as practicable.

Meanwhile, the Board wishes to set forth below the preliminary unaudited financial information of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 March 2014

2014

2013

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue

-

180,499

Costs of sales

-

(175,668)

Gross profit

-

4,831

Other income and gain/(loss)

(30)

1,825

Fair value loss on financial instruments

(1,134)

(3,647)

Loss on disposal of financial instruments

(128)

-

Change in fair value less costs to sell of biological assets

-

819

Impairment loss on intangible assets

(214,607)

(4,261)

Impairment loss on goodwill

-

(68,625)

Impairment loss on interest in an associate

-

(2,174)

Provision for obsolete inventories

-

(1,070)

Write-off of inventories

(2,536)

-

Selling and distribution expenses

-

(710)

Administrative expenses

(27,810)

(99,753)

Share of results of an associate

-

(422)

Gain from a bargain purchase

-

36,388

Loss on deconsolidation of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(239,936)

-

Impairment losses on amounts due from unconsolidated subsidiaries

(252,667)

-

Impairment loss on trade receivables

(129,570)

(2,513)

Finance costs

(7,392)

(4,959)

Loss before taxation

(875,810)

(144,271)

Taxation

646

564

Loss for the year

(875,164)

(143,707)

Other comprehensive income for the year:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Reclassification adjustments relating to deconsolidation of

subsidiaries during the year

10,888

-

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

50

4,948

Other comprehensive income for the year

10,938

4,948

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(864,226)

(138,759)

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(768,227)

(136,858)

Non-controlling interests

(106,937)

(6,849)

(875,164)

(143,707)

Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(779,123)

(131,959)

Non-controlling interests

(85,103)

(6,800)

(864,226)

(138,759)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted (HK$ cents)

(51.434)

(10.309)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 March 2014

2014

2013

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

644

95,863

Prepaid lease payments

-

51,878

Construction in progress

-

130,592

Long-term prepayment

-

8,058

Intangible assets

-

214,607

Goodwill

-

260,810

Interest in an associate

-

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

-

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries

-

-

644

761,808

Current assets

Prepaid lease payments

-

1,183

Biological assets

-

1,346

Inventories

10,310

12,841

Trade receivables

-

161,765

Amounts due from unconsolidated subsidiaries

31

-

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

3,369

42,987

Held-for-trading investments

4,700

8,814

Cash and bank balances

9,926

17,068

28,336

246,004

Total assets

28,980

1,007,812

Non-current liabilities

Convertible notes

30,912

26,996

Government grant

-

115,873

Deferred tax liabilities

1,622

8,007

Promissory notes

-

20,907

Bonds

10,423

-

42,957

171,783

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 31 March 2014

2014

2013

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current liabilities

Trade payables

-

647

Other payables and accruals

12,027

45,932

Amounts due to unconsolidated subsidiaries

7,006

-

Amount due to a director

-

2,039

Promissory notes

23,910

-

42,943

48,618

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(14,607)

197,386

Net (liabilities)/assets

(56,920)

787,411

Equity

Share capital

15,385

141,615

Reserves

(74,724)

558,274

(Deficit)/equity attributable to owners of the Company

(59,339)

699,889

Non-controlling interests

2,419

87,522

Total (deficit)/equity

(56,920)

787,411

Total assets less current liabilities

(13,963)

959,194

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 March 2015

2015

2014

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

13,872

-

Costs of sales

(11,097)

-

Gross profit

2,775

-

Other income and loss

3

(30)

Fair value loss on financial instruments

-

(1,134)

Loss on disposal of financial instruments

(33)

(128)

Impairment loss on intangible assets

-

(214,607)

Write-off of inventories

-

(2,536)

Administrative expenses

(18,887)

(27,810)

Loss on deconsolidation of unconsolidated subsidiaries

-

(239,936)

Impairment losses on amounts due from unconsolidated

subsidiaries

(11)

(252,667)

Impairment loss on trade receivable

-

(129,570)

Gain on modification of the terms of promissory notes

5,965

-

Finance costs

(13,499)

(7,392)

Loss before taxation

(23,687)

(875,810)

Taxation

1,622

646

Loss for the year

(22,065)

(875,164)

Other comprehensive income for the year:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss:

Reclassification adjustments relating to deconsolidation of

subsidiaries during the year

-

10,888

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

10

50

Other comprehensive income for the year

10

10,938

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(22,055)

(864,226)

(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(22,429)

(768,227)

Non-controlling interests

364

(106,937)

(22,065)

(875,164)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(22,424)

(779,123)

Non-controlling interests

369

(85,103)

(22,055)

(864,226)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted (HK$ cents)

(1.457)

(51.434)

Disclaimer

China Solar Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 15:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDING
11:29aCHINA SOLAR ENERGY : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF PUBLICATION OF UNAUDITED MANAGEM..
PU
2017CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Update on status of the company
PU
2017CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Update on status of the company and removal of director
PU
2016CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Second deed of amendment of exclusivity and loan agreement
PU
2016CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Holding announcement relating to entering into of supplemen..
PU
2016CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2016CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
2016CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Update on winding up petition against the company
PU
2016CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Update on status of company
PU
2016CHINA SOLAR ENERGY : Holding announcement relating to entering into of sale and ..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Solar Energy Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Li Ming Wu Chief Engineer Officer
Xin Ye Xie Executive Director
Lai Nar Li Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD0.00%36
FIRST SOLAR, INC.28.87%5 739
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD68.75%3 588
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC13.68%1 885
SUNRUN INC35.26%1 678
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.35.42%1 516
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.