China Solar Energy : SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP

CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國源暢光電能源控股有限公司*

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 155)

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY UPDATE ON

DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP

This announcement is made by China Solar Energy Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 September 2016, 27 February 2017, 1 and 18 September 2017, 28 February 2018, 16 March 2018, 16 May 2018, 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 3 May 2019, 1 August 2019, 1 November 2019 and 3 February 2020 relating to, among others, the new listing application of the Company (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The long stop date of the Proposed Acquisition has been extended to 31 December 2020 or such later date as the parties may agree in writing pursuant to the amended and restated sale and purchase agreement dated 11 January 2020 entered into, among others, the Company and the Vendor.