CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD    0155

CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD

(0155)
China Solar Energy : SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP

02/04/2020 | 11:19pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SOLAR ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國源暢光電能源控股有限公司*

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 155)

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY UPDATE ON

DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP

This announcement is made by China Solar Energy Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 September 2016, 27 February 2017, 1 and 18 September 2017, 28 February 2018, 16 March 2018, 16 May 2018, 1 August 2018, 1 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 3 May 2019, 1 August 2019, 1 November 2019 and 3 February 2020 relating to, among others, the new listing application of the Company (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The long stop date of the Proposed Acquisition has been extended to 31 December 2020 or such later date as the parties may agree in writing pursuant to the amended and restated sale and purchase agreement dated 11 January 2020 entered into, among others, the Company and the Vendor.

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 1:00 p.m. on 16 August 2013 and will remain suspended until further notice. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of

China Solar Energy Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

Stephen Liu Yiu Keung and Andrew Koo Chi Ho

Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators

Hong Kong, 5 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xie Xin Ye and Mr. Zhou Wei as executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Solar Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 04:18:17 UTC
