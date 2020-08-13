Log in
China South City : Completion of the Issuance of US$200,000,000 11.5% Senior Notes Due 2021

08/13/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirement. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about our company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained herein and, if sent in response to this announcement or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1668)

Completion of the Issuance of US$200,000,000

11.5% Senior Notes Due 2021

Reference is made to the announcement of China South City Holdings Limited (the"Company") dated

6 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the issuance of US$200,000,000 11.5% senior notes due 2021 (the "Notes Issue"). All terms used herein have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement, unless otherwise defined.

The Board hereby announces that the Notes Issue has been completed on 12 August 2020. Please refer to the offering memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum") in relation to the Notes Issue, which will be published on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The Offering Memorandum does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure, advertisement or document offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it calculated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities.

The Offering Memorandum must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be based on the information contained in the Offering Memorandum.

For and on behalf of the Board

China South City Holdings Limited

CHENG Chung Hing

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Chung Hing, Mr. Zhao Lidong, Mr. Wu Guangquan and Ms. Cheng Ka Man Carman; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Tai Po and Mr. Lin Ching Hua; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Kwan Yuen Andrew, GBS, SBS, JP, Mr. Li Wai Keung, Mr. Hui Chiu Chung , JP and Mr. Yung Wing Ki Samuel, SBS, MH, JP.

Disclaimer

China South City Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:22:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2 737 M 353 M 353 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,31x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 6 312 M 814 M 814 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 4 697
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,89 HKD
Last Close Price 0,78 HKD
Spread / Highest target 255%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Dong Zhao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chung Hing Cheng Chairman
Mau Cheong Chan Chief Financial Officer
Kwan-Yuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Keung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.21%814
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.64%36 418
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.39%32 866
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.63%30 823
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.01%29 256
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%28 234
