China South City : Proposed Issuance Of Senior Notes

The net proceeds of the Proposed Notes Issue will be used by the Company primarily to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions, change in government policies or other factors, and thus, the Company may reallocate the use of the proceeds for different uses.

Application will be made for the listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Admission of the Notes to the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been or will be sought in Hong Kong.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialize. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

INTRODUCTION

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Proposed Notes Issue.

The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and the interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by UBS, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International and Barclays as the joint global coordinators, the joint bookrunners and the joint lead managers and BOC International, CMB International and HeungKong Financial as the joint bookrunners and the joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue. Upon the finalization of the terms of the Notes, UBS, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, Barclays, BOC International, CMB International and HeungKong Financial and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents, pursuant to which, UBS, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, Barclays, BOC International, CMB International and HeungKong Financial will be the initial purchasers of the Notes. The materialization and completion of the Proposed Notes Issue are subject to market conditions and investors' interest. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors.

The Proposed Notes Issue has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law of the U.S. and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless so registered or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration and may only be offered or sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE AND THE PROPOSED USE OF PROCEEDS

The Group is a leading developer and operator of large-scale, integrated logistics and trade centers in the PRC, based on GFA, industry coverage and range of ancillary services and facilities offered. Leveraging the Group's experience and brand reputation, the Group currently has eight projects in different stages of development located in regional economic hubs in Shenzhen, Nanning, Nanchang, Xi'an, Harbin, Zhengzhou, Hefei and Chongqing, the PRC.