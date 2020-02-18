China South City : Proposed Issuance Of Senior Notes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1668)

Proposed Issuance Of Senior Notes

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Proposed Notes Issue.

The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and the interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International and Haitong International as the joint global coordinators, the joint bookrunners and the joint lead managers and BOC International, CCB International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, CMB International, HeungKong Financial, Kaisa Financial Group and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) as the joint bookrunners and the joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue. Upon the finalization of the terms of the Notes, UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, BOC International, CCB International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, CMB International, HeungKong Financial, Kaisa Financial Group, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement.