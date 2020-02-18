China South City : Proposed Issuance Of Senior Notes
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1668)
Proposed Issuance Of Senior Notes
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Proposed Notes Issue.
The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and the interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International and Haitong International as the joint global coordinators, the joint bookrunners and the joint lead managers and BOC International, CCB International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, CMB International, HeungKong Financial, Kaisa Financial Group and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) as the joint bookrunners and the joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue. Upon the finalization of the terms of the Notes, UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, BOC International, CCB International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, CMB International, HeungKong Financial, Kaisa Financial Group, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement.
The net proceeds of the Proposed Notes Issue will be used by the Company primarily to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions, change in government policies or other factors, and thus, the Company may reallocate the use of the proceeds for different uses.
Application will be made for the listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Admission of the Notes to the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been or will be sought in Hong Kong.
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialize. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.
INTRODUCTION
The Proposed Notes Issue has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law of the U.S. and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless so registered or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration and may only be offered or sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.
REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE AND THE PROPOSED USE OF PROCEEDS
The Group is a leading developer and operator of large-scale, integrated logistics and trade centers in the PRC, based on GFA, industry coverage and range of ancillary services and facilities offered. Leveraging the Group's experience and brand reputation, the Group currently has eight projects in different stages of development located in regional economic hubs in Shenzhen, Nanning, Nanchang, Xi'an, Harbin, Zhengzhou, Hefei and Chongqing, the PRC.
LISTING
GENERAL
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"Barclays"
Barclays Bank PLC
"BOC International"
BOCI Asia Limited
"CCB International"
CCB International Capital Limited
"China Everbright Bank Hong
China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
Kong Branch"
"CMB International"
CMB International Capital Limited
"Company"
China South City Holdings Limited, a company incorporated
in Hong Kong with limited liability, the issued Shares of
which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
(Stock Code: 1668)
"Credit Suisse"
Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited
"GFA"
Gross floor area, which comprises the total floor area
contained within the external walls of a building
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Guotai Junan International"
Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
"Haitong International"
Haitong International Securities Company Limited
"HeungKong Financial"
HeungKong Securities Limited
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
"Kaisa Financial Group"
Kaisa Financial Group Company Limited
"Notes"
the senior notes proposed to be issued by the Company
"Orient Securities
Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
(Hong Kong)"
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose
of this announcement, Hong Kong, the Macau Special
Administrative Region and Taiwan
"Proposed Notes Issue"
the proposed issuance of the Notes by the Company
"Purchase Agreement"
the agreement proposed to be entered into between, among
others, the Company, UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse,
Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, BOC
International, CCB International, China Everbright Bank
Hong Kong Branch, CMB International, HeungKong
Financial, Kaisa Financial Group and Orient Securities (Hong
Kong) in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue
"Securities Act"
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from
time to time
"SGX-ST"
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Subsidiary Guarantors"
the subsidiaries of the Company which provide a guarantee
for the payment of the Notes provided that those Subsidiary
Guarantors will not include any subsidiaries of the Company
established under the laws of the PRC
"UBS"
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch
"United States"
the United States of America
For and on behalf of the Board
China South City Holdings Limited
CHENG Chung Hing
Chairman & Executive Director
Hong Kong, 19 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Chung Hing, Mr. Fung Sing Hong Stephen, Mr. Zhao Lidong and Ms. Cheng Ka Man Carman; the non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Ma Kai Cheung, SBS, BBS, Mr. Cheng Tai Po and Mr. Lin Ching Hua; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Kwan Yuen Andrew, GBS, SBS, JP, Mr. Li Wai Keung, Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, JP and Mr. Yung Wing Ki Samuel, SBS, MH, JP.
