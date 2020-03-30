Log in
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
03/24
3.06 HKD   +5.52%
China Southern Airlines : 2019 Net Profit Fell 9%

03/30/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

By Ben Otto

China Southern Airlines Co. said its net profit fell 9.0% in 2019 as a rise in interest expenses offset revenue growth.

Net profit for the year was 2.64 billion yuan ($371.8 million), down from CNY2.90 billion in 2018, the Guangzhou-based company said late Monday.

Operating revenue grew 7.5% from a year earlier to CNY154.32 billion, while interest expenses, primarily on lease liabilities, rose 83% to CNY5.85 billion, the airline said.

China Southern said the spread of Covid-19 has cut into its business in 2020, with revenue-ton kilometers in the first two months of the year down 37% from the same period in 2018.

"The group estimates the outbreak will have an adverse impact on the group's business operation and operating revenue, which casts uncertainties in the group's operating environment," it said.

The airline said the it believes the impact of the virus on the broader Chinese economy is "short-term and generally controllable."

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

