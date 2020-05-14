Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Southern Airlines Company Limited    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Southern Airlines : Proposes to Issue Up to CNY16.00 Billion of Convertible Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:03am EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Southern Airlines Co. proposes to issue up to 16.00 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) worth of convertible bonds to fund its aircraft purchase plans.

The bonds, to have a tenor of six years, will be convertible into the Shanghai-listed shares of the airline operator, which is dual-listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The majority of the proceeds will be used for the purchase of aircraft and aviation equipment, in addition to funding maintenance projects and back-up engines, the carrier said Thursday.

The bonds will be issued to both retail and institutional investors, the company said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
07:03aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Proposes to Issue Up to CNY16.00 Billion of Convertibl..
DJ
05/05CHINA SOUTHERN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Swings to Loss as Virus Cripples Travel
DJ
04/27CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : joins global COVID-19 fight
AQ
04/17CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Expects Deep Operating Loss in 1Q
DJ
04/13CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Kenya Losing Sh800 Billion Daily Due to Suspension of ..
AQ
04/07CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : 2019 Annual results announcement
PU
03/30CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : 2019 Net Profit Fell 9%
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 103 B
EBIT 2020 -9 175 M
Net income 2020 -7 140 M
Debt 2020 149 B
Yield 2020 0,06%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,12x
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 57 389 M
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,35  CNY
Last Close Price 3,06  CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Shi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Jin Song Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.76%8 093
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.57%12 509
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-66.81%12 330
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.69%10 350
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.24%8 484
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-2.44%8 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group