China Southern Airlines : Proposes to Issue Up to CNY16.00 Billion of Convertible Bonds

By Yifan Wang



China Southern Airlines Co. proposes to issue up to 16.00 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) worth of convertible bonds to fund its aircraft purchase plans.

The bonds, to have a tenor of six years, will be convertible into the Shanghai-listed shares of the airline operator, which is dual-listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The majority of the proceeds will be used for the purchase of aircraft and aviation equipment, in addition to funding maintenance projects and back-up engines, the carrier said Thursday.

The bonds will be issued to both retail and institutional investors, the company said.

