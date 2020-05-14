China Southern Airlines : Proposes to Issue Up to CNY16.00 Billion of Convertible Bonds

By Yifan Wang
China Southern Airlines Co. proposes to issue up to 16.00 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) worth of convertible bonds to fund its aircraft purchase plans.
The bonds, to have a tenor of six years, will be convertible into the Shanghai-listed shares of the airline operator, which is dual-listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
The majority of the proceeds will be used for the purchase of aircraft and aviation equipment, in addition to funding maintenance projects and back-up engines, the carrier said Thursday.
The bonds will be issued to both retail and institutional investors, the company said.
